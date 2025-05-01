Man Goes On Special Weight Loss Diet, Leaves Fiancée To Plan, Shop, And Cook Every Meal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing motivates you to get in shape quite like an important event. Especially when that event is your own wedding.

That’s exactly what pushed this man to kick off a strict new diet. He decided to eat four small meals a day, only between 12 and 4 PM, and only certain types of food. It was definitely a challenge—but not just for him.

Instead of managing it himself, he expected his fiancée to cook every one of these carefully timed meals on top of her own. Now she’s exhausted, fed up, and wondering: is she in the wrong for wanting to stop?

The man went on a strict, time-sensitive diet to slim down for his wedding

But expects his fiancée to handle all the cooking, and doesn’t see why that’s a big deal

Readers questioned why, if the meals are so simple, the man doesn’t just make them himself

