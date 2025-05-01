Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Goes On Special Weight Loss Diet, Leaves Fiancée To Plan, Shop, And Cook Every Meal
Man in red sweater eating meal as part of special weight loss diet, leaving fiancu00e9e to plan and cook every dish
Couples, Relationships

Man Goes On Special Weight Loss Diet, Leaves Fiancée To Plan, Shop, And Cook Every Meal

Nothing motivates you to get in shape quite like an important event. Especially when that event is your own wedding.

That’s exactly what pushed this man to kick off a strict new diet. He decided to eat four small meals a day, only between 12 and 4 PM, and only certain types of food. It was definitely a challenge—but not just for him.

Instead of managing it himself, he expected his fiancée to cook every one of these carefully timed meals on top of her own. Now she’s exhausted, fed up, and wondering: is she in the wrong for wanting to stop?

More info: Mumsnet

    The man went on a strict, time-sensitive diet to slim down for his wedding

    Image credits: user2011989 (not the actual photo)

    But expects his fiancée to handle all the cooking, and doesn’t see why that’s a big deal

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: SmithyCakeJun

    Readers questioned why, if the meals are so simple, the man doesn’t just make them himself

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hubs is vegetarian, I'm not. He makes his meals, I make mine. It's not that bloody hard. She needs to stand up for herself and tell him no, and if he won't take no as an answer....she needs to think long and hard if they are compatible.

    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the headline that he left his fiancée so he could plan and cook all his meals.

    b-starkec avatar
    B
    B
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the same thing, but it may be because English is not my first language

