Man Goes On Special Weight Loss Diet, Leaves Fiancée To Plan, Shop, And Cook Every Meal
Nothing motivates you to get in shape quite like an important event. Especially when that event is your own wedding.
That’s exactly what pushed this man to kick off a strict new diet. He decided to eat four small meals a day, only between 12 and 4 PM, and only certain types of food. It was definitely a challenge—but not just for him.
Instead of managing it himself, he expected his fiancée to cook every one of these carefully timed meals on top of her own. Now she’s exhausted, fed up, and wondering: is she in the wrong for wanting to stop?
More info: Mumsnet
The man went on a strict, time-sensitive diet to slim down for his wedding
Image credits: user2011989 (not the actual photo)
But expects his fiancée to handle all the cooking, and doesn’t see why that’s a big deal
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SmithyCakeJun
Readers questioned why, if the meals are so simple, the man doesn’t just make them himself
I read the headline that he left his fiancée so he could plan and cook all his meals.
I read the same thing, but it may be because English is not my first languageLoad More Replies...
I read the headline that he left his fiancée so he could plan and cook all his meals.
I read the same thing, but it may be because English is not my first languageLoad More Replies...
32
5