Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looks Like Tom Holland Now”: Fans Lose It Over Henry Cavill’s New ‘Highlander’ Hairstyle
Henry Cavill with curly highlander hairstyle posing in black tuxedo alongside a woman in a satin copper dress at event.
Celebrities, News

“Looks Like Tom Holland Now”: Fans Lose It Over Henry Cavill’s New ‘Highlander’ Hairstyle

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cavill has traded up the clean-cut look that characterizes his roles in Superman and  Man of Steel for a “Highlander” look—or at least that is what social media thinks.

The commentary comes just after his appearance at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which kicked off on June 10. Cavill was seen next to his fiancée, Natalie Viscusso, sporting a black tux and a mop of brown curls.

Highlights
  • After being disappeared for months, Henry returned with long curly hair.
  • Social media has divided opinions about his new look-
  • Some say he looks like Tom Holland now.

Though clean-shaven, his appearance was still a departure from the usual short back and sides.

The internet thinks the hairstyle opens a spectrum of opportunities, including the possibility of him playing the role of Tarzan.

RELATED:

    Cavill’s public appearance was his first in months 

    Henry Cavill wearing a black tuxedo with a curly Highlander hairstyle posing with a woman in a shiny peach dress at an event.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Aside from posing with his significant other, who also donned a head full of curls along with heeled strappy sandals, a satin peach gown, and of course, a large diamond engagement ring, Cavill could be seen moving through the crowd and taking photos with fans and fellow celebrities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His main role at the upper-tier event was to present American producer Charles Roven.

    Henry Cavill with new Highlander hairstyle, wearing a black tuxedo and holding a microphone while reading from a paper.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Roven co-founded Atlas Entertainment, under which The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad were produced—some of which featured the 42-year-old Cavill.

    His public appearance was his first in months. 

    Aside from the teasers here and there, the two have been tight-lipped about their newborn

    Henry Cavill with new Highlander hairstyle and fans commenting he looks like Tom Holland during a public event.

    Image credits: GQ/taorminafilmfestofficial

    Cavill’s absence from the spotlight, which dates back to mid-2024, is associated with Viscusso’s pregnancy, which followed almost exactly three years after the two started dating.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He announced his father-to-be status at TheMinistry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s premiere in April of the same year and later gushed that he and his fiancée were “very excited.” In June 2024, Bored Panda reported on Cavill indulging his fans with an Instagram post around the time, asking for fathering advice.

    Fan comment on social media about Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle looking like Tom Holland’s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henry Cavill with new Highlander hairstyle, fans comparing his look to Tom Holland’s trendy appearance.

    Henry Cavill with new Highlander hairstyle resembling Tom Holland, fans reacting to his updated look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

    “And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scalpels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” the father-to-be wrote.

    The couple confirmed the welcoming of their first child into the world in January 2025, but remained tight-lipped about the details, including the infant’s name.

    Cavill and Viscusso are not saying anything about their plans for the big day

    Henry Cavill at a public event with curly Highlander hairstyle, interacting with fans and media amid a crowd.

    Image credits: vanityfairitalia

    In January, the world learned of Cavill and Viscusso’s engagement—and not via an official announcement.

    The public caught a whiff of the couples’ step towards marriage when they were seen ambling on Australia’s Gold Coast with a stroller.

    Henry Cavill with a new Highlander hairstyle, wearing a red plaid shirt and holding metal tongs indoors.

    Image credits: henrycavill

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What was also seen—rather unmissable due to its size—was the formidable diamond engagement ring on Viscusso’s finger.

    Be that as it may, plans for the big day remain a secret.

    Fans are policing social media comments to limit backlash

    Henry Cavill wearing a dark cap outdoors, showing off his new Highlander hairstyle that resembles Tom Holland’s look.

    Image credits: henrycavill

    Out of Australia, a Facebook fan page for the actor warned against judgement or negative commentary.

    “If you can’t say anything nice don’t please,” the author warned directly below pictures of Cavill’s new look. 

    Henry Cavill outdoors with a new Highlander hairstyle, posing with a woman in a forest setting on a sunny day.

    Image credits: henrycavill

    “Henry loves to put everything into every role he has as we know. Therefore his hair is for Enola 3, filming now and also Highlander beginning in September,” the pro-Cavill advocate said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the commenters stayed in line for the most part, some made no bones about how they felt.

    Henry Cavill with a new Highlander hairstyle, seated indoors wearing a grey shirt and suspenders, sporting a beard and curly hair.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Films

    “Don’t like the hair,” wrote one netizen, attracting a slew of agreement. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While, to others, the actor’s appearance is somewhat more generic.

    “He is starting to look like Micheal Bolton when he had long hair,” wrote one netizen, while another saw a resemblance to Tom Holland who, notably, is 13 years Cavill’s junior.

    Henry Cavill in a brown plaid suit holding a cup indoors, showcasing his new Highlander hairstyle attracting fan attention.

    Image credits: henrycavill

    “I’m hoping that’s Highlander hair he is working on growing out!” quipped another, referring to the 1986 reboot that is expected to begin filming later this year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another netizen felt that the new look allowed Cavill a new avenue of opportunity, saying: “And now we need him to play Tarzan too.”

    The internet finds him somewhat more generic

    Fan comment comparing Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle to Tom Holland’s look with long hair.

    Comment by Botond Lajos Borcsa expressing disappointment about a hairstyle resembling Fortune Feimster, discussing Henry Cavill’s Highlander look.

    Comment box showing user Sheree Kenner's text I don’t like his hair at all discussing Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning someone’s hairstyle resembling Tom Holland and joking about playing Beast next, related to Henry Cavill’s Highlander look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text mentioning Highlander hair Henry Cavill is growing out, reflecting fan reactions to his new hairstyle.

    Fan comments on Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle sparking comparisons to Tom Holland’s current look.

    Henry Cavill showing off his new Highlander hairstyle, sparking fans saying looks like Tom Holland now.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing hair and makeup, related to Henry Cavill Highlander hairstyle fans' reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henry Cavill sporting a new Highlander hairstyle that has fans saying he looks like Tom Holland.

    Fan comment on social media reacting to Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle resembling Tom Holland’s look.

    Fan comment wishing Henry Cavill would cut his hair shorter while praising his handsome appearance amid Highlander hairstyle buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan comment expressing excitement for Henry Cavill to cut his new Highlander hairstyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henry Cavill with new Highlander hairstyle attracting fans comparing his look to Tom Holland.

    Henry Cavill with a new Highlander hairstyle, sparking fan comparisons to Tom Holland’s look and creating buzz online.

    Comment text discussing Henry Cavill’s Highlander hairstyle, mentioning fans comparing it to Tom Holland’s look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Henry Cavill's new Highlander hairstyle, comparing it to Tom Holland's look in fan reactions online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying he might be doing a movie requiring long hair, referencing Henry Cavill’s new Highlander hairstyle.

    Henry Cavill with long Highlander hairstyle, fans comparing his look to Tom Holland, receiving widespread attention and praise.

    Henry Cavill showing off new Highlander hairstyle, drawing fans’ comparisons to Tom Holland’s look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henry Cavill showing off his new Highlander hairstyle that has fans saying he looks like Tom Holland now.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reztug avatar
    ChristiPaul
    ChristiPaul
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ Gᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ! I ᴇᴀʀɴ 3ᴋ Bᴜᴄᴋꜱ ᴡᴇᴇᴋʟʏ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀ ᴅᴀʏ. Tʜᴇ ꜰʟᴇxɪʙɪʟɪᴛʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴄᴏɴꜱɪꜱᴛᴇɴᴛ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴛʀᴜʟʏ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʟɪꜰᴇ-ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ. Iꜰ ʏᴏᴜ'ʀᴇ ʟᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀ ʀᴇᴀʟ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴇᴀʀɴ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ, ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅ ʙᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴄʜᴀɴᴄᴇ! Gᴇᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴘᴀʏᴍᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. JOIN US .→̶>̶→̶→ 𝕎­𝕨­𝕨­.­𝔼­𝕒­𝕣­𝕟­𝔸­𝕡­𝕡­𝟙­.­ℂ­𝕠­𝕞

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    reztug avatar
    ChristiPaul
    ChristiPaul
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ Gᴏᴏɢʟᴇ ʜᴀꜱ ʙᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟᴇ ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ! I ᴇᴀʀɴ 3ᴋ Bᴜᴄᴋꜱ ᴡᴇᴇᴋʟʏ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀ ᴅᴀʏ. Tʜᴇ ꜰʟᴇxɪʙɪʟɪᴛʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴄᴏɴꜱɪꜱᴛᴇɴᴛ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴛʀᴜʟʏ ʙᴇᴇɴ ʟɪꜰᴇ-ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ. Iꜰ ʏᴏᴜ'ʀᴇ ʟᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀ ʀᴇᴀʟ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴇᴀʀɴ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ, ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅ ʙᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴄʜᴀɴᴄᴇ! Gᴇᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴘᴀʏᴍᴇɴᴛ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. JOIN US .→̶>̶→̶→ 𝕎­𝕨­𝕨­.­𝔼­𝕒­𝕣­𝕟­𝔸­𝕡­𝕡­𝟙­.­ℂ­𝕠­𝕞

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT