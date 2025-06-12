“Looks Like Tom Holland Now”: Fans Lose It Over Henry Cavill’s New ‘Highlander’ Hairstyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cavill has traded up the clean-cut look that characterizes his roles in Superman and Man of Steel for a “Highlander” look—or at least that is what social media thinks.

The commentary comes just after his appearance at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which kicked off on June 10. Cavill was seen next to his fiancée, Natalie Viscusso, sporting a black tux and a mop of brown curls.

Highlights After being disappeared for months, Henry returned with long curly hair.

Social media has divided opinions about his new look-

Some say he looks like Tom Holland now.

Though clean-shaven, his appearance was still a departure from the usual short back and sides.

The internet thinks the hairstyle opens a spectrum of opportunities, including the possibility of him playing the role of Tarzan.

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Aside from posing with his significant other, who also donned a head full of curls along with heeled strappy sandals, a satin peach gown, and of course, a large diamond engagement ring, Cavill could be seen moving through the crowd and taking photos with fans and fellow celebrities.

His main role at the upper-tier event was to present American producer Charles Roven.

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Roven co-founded Atlas Entertainment, under which The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad were produced—some of which featured the 42-year-old Cavill.

His public appearance was his first in months.

Aside from the teasers here and there, the two have been tight-lipped about their newborn

Image credits: GQ/taorminafilmfestofficial

Cavill’s absence from the spotlight, which dates back to mid-2024, is associated with Viscusso’s pregnancy, which followed almost exactly three years after the two started dating.

He announced his father-to-be status at TheMinistry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s premiere in April of the same year and later gushed that he and his fiancée were “very excited.” In June 2024, Bored Panda reported on Cavill indulging his fans with an Instagram post around the time, asking for fathering advice.

“Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

“And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scalpels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” the father-to-be wrote.

The couple confirmed the welcoming of their first child into the world in January 2025, but remained tight-lipped about the details, including the infant’s name.

Cavill and Viscusso are not saying anything about their plans for the big day

Image credits: vanityfairitalia

In January, the world learned of Cavill and Viscusso’s engagement—and not via an official announcement.

The public caught a whiff of the couples’ step towards marriage when they were seen ambling on Australia’s Gold Coast with a stroller.

Image credits: henrycavill

What was also seen—rather unmissable due to its size—was the formidable diamond engagement ring on Viscusso’s finger.

Be that as it may, plans for the big day remain a secret.

Fans are policing social media comments to limit backlash

Image credits: henrycavill

Out of Australia, a Facebook fan page for the actor warned against judgement or negative commentary.

“If you can’t say anything nice don’t please,” the author warned directly below pictures of Cavill’s new look.

Image credits: henrycavill

“Henry loves to put everything into every role he has as we know. Therefore his hair is for Enola 3, filming now and also Highlander beginning in September,” the pro-Cavill advocate said.

While the commenters stayed in line for the most part, some made no bones about how they felt.

Image credits: Lionsgate Films

“Don’t like the hair,” wrote one netizen, attracting a slew of agreement.

While, to others, the actor’s appearance is somewhat more generic.

“He is starting to look like Micheal Bolton when he had long hair,” wrote one netizen, while another saw a resemblance to Tom Holland who, notably, is 13 years Cavill’s junior.

Image credits: henrycavill

“I’m hoping that’s Highlander hair he is working on growing out!” quipped another, referring to the 1986 reboot that is expected to begin filming later this year.

Another netizen felt that the new look allowed Cavill a new avenue of opportunity, saying: “And now we need him to play Tarzan too.”

The internet finds him somewhat more generic

