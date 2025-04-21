ADVERTISEMENT

Your home should be your sanctuary, a place where you can shut your door on the outside world and retreat in comfort and safety. The last thing you need is a stranger barging into your bubble, effectively popping it.

One person had their space invaded when a delivery guy just let himself into their house. Before they could really confront him, though, he was letting himself out as if nothing had happened. Bewildered, the person called up the delivery company but was met with a pretty shocking response. They turned to the internet for a sense check.

More info: Mumsnet

Your home should be a safe space, but this person’s bubble was abruptly popped

While they were working from home, they heard a few knocks on their front door and got up to answer it

Before they even got to the door, however, they came face to face with a delivery guy in their hallway

When they complained to the delivery company, they claimed it wasn’t that unusual, prompting the person to seek advice online

Working from home has its perks—until a delivery driver strolls into your house like it’s no big deal. OP shared how a courier knocked, then entered their hallway, set the package down on a table, snapped a proof-of-delivery photo, and casually said, “Delivery, thanks, bye.” Like it was totally routine behavior.

Stunned, OP managed to ask, “Why are you in my house?” The driver didn’t flinch. No apology, no explanation—just walked off like this was perfectly fine. Trying to process the bizarre encounter, OP reported it to the company, expecting some level of concern or at least accountability.

The company responded that “this is a common occurrence” and said they’d “speak to the driver”—but that nothing further would happen. According to them, walking into someone’s private home uninvited is just another part of the delivery process.

OP, who lives in a quiet village, was understandably shaken. Locking the door during the day wasn’t a habit—until now. “Delivery drivers should not even attempt to open and trespass on private property,” they shared. And honestly, they’re right. Your front door shouldn’t need a bouncer to keep out surprise guests.

From what OP tells the community in their post, it would seem that the delivery driver felt he had the right to enter their home basically unannounced, and the company he works for seems to back him up.

Delivery drivers spend their days racing against the clock, pressured by the retailers they work for to complete as many deliveries as they can during their shift. But just what are the legalities when it comes to entering customer’s homes?

According to the Ross Law website, as the delivery giants expand the scope of their services, controversies and legal disputes are bound to arise. One such area gaining attention is the potential for suing an online retailer or their delivery drivers for negligence and trespass.

While negligence and trespass claims against online retailers and delivery service partners are theoretically possible, pursuing legal action against a tech giant presents significant challenges, with some user agreements often including arbitration clauses, diverting disputes away from the traditional court system.

Of course, some delivery drivers might argue that they’re just protecting themselves from unhappy customers by placing the delivery indoors, rather than at the front door, where the delivery might be stolen off the customer’s porch. And who can blame them – parcel theft is higher than ever.

One YouTuber and former Nasa engineer, Mark Rober, came up with a genius solution after his deliveries kept being stolen by what he calls porch pirates. In her article for the BBC, Zoe Kleinman writes that Rober designed an elaborate device that would be activated when the package in which it was hidden was opened by thieves. Instant karma.

You don’t have to look far to find similar stories to OP’s online. It seems that in the age of high-volume, short-deadline deliveries, etiquette goes out the window in the name of efficiency, and it’s only going to get worse.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever been confronted with a delivery driver in your house? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, some readers said it was a common phenomenon, while others agreed it really shouldn’t be and that the person had a right to feel violated

