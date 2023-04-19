As a Bored Panda reader and fan, I'm always seeing articles of owners uploading cute dogs and cats pictures doing cute stuff, being funny, jumping, falling, posing, and I was wondering - why not doing the same for rodents.

For most of people, rodents are familiar as rats, mice or reptiles needed to be exterminated. If you once get to hold one in your hands, look in their eyes, get to know them, pet and play with them, you'll get to know amazing little creatures, funny, fuzzy, loving, friendly and loyal little friends.

In recent years, there's a growth of people who are adopting and raising rodents like - rabbits, rats, hamsters, ferrets, guinea pigs and even hedgehogs, and you can see that the amount of love given by these beautiful mammals is endless. I myself had many hamsters. I entered this whole new world of rodents and im not once regretting it. Let me show you few of them!