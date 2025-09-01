Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Richard Gere’s Multimillion-Dollar Home Demolished After Major Outcry From Paul Simon’s Daughter
Paul Simonu2019s daughter and Richard Gere posing together at a formal event with a black backdrop and logos.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Richard Gere’s Multimillion-Dollar Home Demolished After Major Outcry From Paul Simon’s Daughter

27

Richard Gere’s former Connecticut mansion has been torn down, sparking a very bitter public reaction from Paul Simon’s daughter Lulu Simon, who called the property her “childhood home.”

Weeks before the news of the demolishing, she said she wished for her pets buried in the property’s backyard to “haunt” the actor till he descends into “a slow and unrelenting madness.”

Highlights
  • Richard Gere’s former Connecticut mansion has been torn down.
  • The actor sold the property before moving to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva and their kids.
  • The sale sparked a bitter reaction from Paul Simon’s daughter Lulu Simon, who called the property her “childhood home.”
  • “Get a job girl and buy your own house,” the internet said after Lulu’s message.

The Hollywood star sold the New Canaan property for $10.75 million in October 2024 before moving to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva and their kids. He said he is now “happier than ever” after the movie.

    Richard Gere’s former Connecticut mansion has been torn down, sparking a very bitter public reaction from Paul Simon’s daughter

    Richard Gere posing with a woman at an event, related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition.

    Image credits: Stephanie Augello/Variety

    Richard sold the sprawling property in an off-market deal to real estate developers in October 2024 before moving to Spain to be closer to Alejandra’s family.

    Reports have confirmed that the couple’s former home has officially been demolished, and the new owners will be using the site to construct a nine-property development.

    “We recently checked in and the house has been taken down,” Reggie Young, founder of Hudson Valley House Parts, told People.

    Aerial view of Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home surrounded by lush greenery before demolition after outcry from Paul Simon’s daughter.

    Image credits: hudsonvalleyhouseparts

    Hudson Valley House Parts had worked with the property’s current developers to salvage some of the architectural elements from the home built in the 1930s.

    “We are grateful that the buyers allowed us time to salvage and get everything out,” Reggie added.

    Richard and Alejandra sold their New Canaan property for $10.75 million in October 2024

    “Many of the items from this project are still in our inventory at Delaware Valley House Parts in Lambertville, New Jersey and will eventually find homes where they are reused,” he added.

    An Instagram update from Hudson Valley House Parts earlier this year revealed that the mansion’s Greek revival front portico, cast stone wellhead and carved limestone mantel were “on their way to grace new homes across the country.”

    They noted that the home’s French door sets, steel bay windows, casement windows, and other items were still available at the time.

    Old brick multimillion-dollar home with boarded windows and classic pillars surrounded by greenery before demolition.

    Image credits: hudsonvalleyhouseparts

    Old multimillion-dollar home surrounded by trees and garden, linked to Richard Gere before demolition after major outcry.

    Image credits: hudsonvalleyhouseparts

    The home that used to sit on the 32-acre land was a 8,800-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

    The property also boasted three powder rooms, several fireplaces, a pond, a courtyard, a pool, and an additional 2,400-square-foot guest house.

    The home built in the 1930s boasted six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a courtyard, pool, and a guest house

    Richard bought the property for $10.8 million in 2022 from singer Paul Simon.

    The Simon & Garfunkel musician and his wife Edie Brickell purchased the mansion for $16.5 million in 2002 and lived there for years before selling it to the actor.

    Paul Simon and his family lived in the mansion before Richard bought the property for $10.8 million in 2022

    Paul Simon playing guitar on stage during a live performance, related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home outcry.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Paul’s daughter Lulu shared a message on Instagram last month about how the Pretty Woman star had “promised” to take care of her childhood home.

    “​​Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!” the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story.

    Young woman in a blue dress and white boots posing outdoors at night illustrating Paul Simon’s daughter's outcry.

    Image credits: lulusimonofficial

    Comment clarifying Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home was sold and later demolished by new owners.

    “He bought my childhood home,” she added. “Promised he would take care of the land as [a] condition of his purchase. Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots.”

    She also shared a photo of old childhood pets edited to surround the actor.

    “I hope my d**d pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” she wrote.

    Comment discussing Paul Simon’s daughter’s reaction to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition and preservation efforts.

    Since leaving behind his life in the US, Richard spoke positively about living in Spain with his family.

    “The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever,” he told Elle España in January. “[Alejandra], because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy.”

    “I hope my d**d pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” Lulu wrote

    Lulu Simon expressing anger as Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar Connecticut home faces demolition and redevelopment into nine homes.

    Image credits: lulusimonofficial

    Young woman in a white dress posing against a mint green wooden door, related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home news.

    Image credits: lulusimonofficial

    Comment by Rita Shicunoff criticizing a spoiled celebrity kid amid Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition controversy.

    Richard and Alejandra met in 2014 and tied the knot at his Pound Ridge estate in 2018.

    They welcomed sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, who are currently being raised in Spain.

    Alejandra is also a mother to son Albert, 11, from a previous relationship, while Richard shares son Homer James, 24, with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

    “Alejandra was very generous in giving me six years of living in my world, so it’s only fair that I give her at least another six years of living in hers,” Richard told Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024.

    Image of actor Richard Gere with a background collage of small dogs, highlighting Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home controversy.

    Image credits: lulusimonofficial

    Comment from Anjela Di Barton sharing her opinion on a home related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar property dispute.

    He recently spoke about how his “wife is so happy” living in Spain.

    “Her family is there, her culture is there, [our] youngest kids are growing up there, their Spanish is perfect,” he told Page Six at the City Harvest Annual Gala in April this year.

    Alejandra showered her husband with praises as she and the An Officer and a Gentleman actor spoke to Elle España together in a January interview.

    “Richard is a very devoted and present father. He loves to read them stories,” she said. “It seems like an idyllic photo, but it’s true. He’s a great dad.”

    Alejandra recently spoke about Richard being a devoted father and said they are “soulmates”

    Richard Gere with family at the beach, highlighting news of Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition.

    Image credits: alejandragere

    “He doesn’t cook,” she noted. “I do it, but when I cook, he plays the guitar.”

    She said she and her husband are like “soulmates” and have “the same values.”

    “We see the world in the same way and from the first moment we felt like we have known each other for a long time,” she went on to say. “And this only happens once, if it happens at all … We were united by the karma of our past lives.”

    “Get a job girl and buy your own house,” the internet said after Lulu’s message

    Comment from Tom Hunter criticizing entitlement over Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition after Paul Simon’s daughter outcry.

    Comment from Shannon Burkley questioning why Paul Simon’s daughter did not buy Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home.

    Comment by Walter Paul discussing home ownership and permission related to selling property after an outcry over Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home.

    Comment by Michelle Nowak Crane discussing Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home and ownership dispute with Paul Simon’s daughter.

    Comment by Robert Steele discussing Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home and related controversy after Paul Simon’s daughter’s outcry.

    Comment criticizing Paul Simon’s daughter over Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition dispute.

    Comment on social media post stating it's not Paul Simon’s daughter’s house, related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolished.

    Comment on social media criticizing the demolition of Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home after outcry from Paul Simon’s daughter.

    Text message from Jennifer Powers saying You’re a lot like your dad, which isn’t a good thing, related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home issue.

    Comment by MaryAnn Zecca discussing local residents' unhappiness over developers replacing one house with nine on 32 acres.

    Comment by Bettie Fulbright expressing relief that some important things were salvaged amid Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition.

    Comment by Annette Duguay Pope questioning the relevance of Richard Gere’s name in the home sale amid major outcry context.

    Comment from Susan Davey discussing a property sale possibly related to Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition controversy.

    Comment text stating Nepo baby throwing a wobble, posted by Michael Fierstos in a social media chat.

    Comment discussing Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home and its impact after Paul Simon’s daughter’s outcry.

    Comment from Michael Tiani about Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition due to structural issues and renovations.

    Comment saying Get a job girl and buy your own house, highlighting Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home controversy

    Comment by Annelia Barbara Rodriguez Angulo mentioning rich people problems and moving along with a tongue out emoji in a social media post.

    Comment on social media from Karen Wineman Petraitis expressing that the house was no longer owned by Richard Gere.

    Comment by Justinis Pankowbanned stating her hatred seems a bit unreasonable in a casual online discussion.

    Comment from Kathleen Whalen Reilly expressing concern about pets' remains amid Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home demolition controversy.

    Comment from Deirdre Donato expressing opinion about Richard Gere’s multimillion-dollar home and Paul Simon’s daughter controversy.

    Poll Question

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

