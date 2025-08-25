Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Life Can Be So Cruel”: Dad, 28, Loses Life After Being Buried Alive While Digging Sand With Kids
Man with tattoos and beard smiling outdoors with two young children, related to dad losing life after being buried alive digging sand.
Society, World

“Life Can Be So Cruel”: Dad, 28, Loses Life After Being Buried Alive While Digging Sand With Kids

A fun, carefree trip to the beach became a nightmare for four children, who watched their father accidentally bury himself and lose his life in New Zealand.

Kane Watson, 28, was enjoying a family trip to Muriwai Beach when the tragedy took place.

“The suddenness of this accident has left Kane’s family shattered,” loved ones said.

  • Kane Watson was enjoying a family trip to Muriwai Beach when tragedy struck.
  • His children watched in horror as the father was buried alive in a collapsed sand dune.
  • His partner, Jazmine Lee, later said in a social media post that he was buried under 6.5 feet (2 meters) of sand.
  • Kane and his partner were expecting another child, due to be born in January.
    Four children watched in horror as their father was buried alive in a collapsed sand dune in New Zealand

    Aerial view of a black sand beach and ocean waves near green cliffs under a partly cloudy sky.

    Image credits: New Zealand Travel & Adventure Videos

    Kane was soaking up some sun and spending his afternoon at Muriwai Beach on Saturday, August 23, with his 18-month-old daughter and three stepsons.

    While digging a hole in the sand, a dune collapsed on top of him and trapped him inside.

    Young dad with two children smiling outdoors, related to tragic sand digging accident and buried alive incident.

    Image credits: givealittle.co.nz

    “What began as a fun afternoon at Muriwai Beach turned into tragedy when a sand dune collapsed on Kane while he was digging and playing with his kids,” read the message shared on a fundraising page.

    “In seconds, laughter turned to panic as his family witnessed the unimaginable unfold before their eyes,” the message added.

    Kane Watson was enjoying a family trip to Muriwai Beach when the tragedy took place

    Rescue team at a sandy riverbank at sunset after a dad lost his life being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Comment warning against digging holes in sand dunes, referencing dangers and a tragic incident involving a dad buried alive.

    Kane tried calling out for help, while his children managed to get the attention of several passersby.

    His partner, Jazmine Lee, later said in a social media post that he was buried under 6.5 feet (2 meters) of sand.

    Unfortunately, it took about 15 minutes for Kane to finally be pulled out.

    Yellow Wellington Free Ambulance vehicles parked on a street during emergency response to buried alive sand digging incident.

    Image credits: 111 Emergency/Flickr (Not the actual photo)

    Comment on dangers of digging sand dunes and risk of fatal collapse causing death of a dad buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    The beloved father was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    “Despite the incredible efforts of rescue teams and doctors, Kane tragically passed away from his injuries,” according to the fundraiser.

    An investigation into his passing is underway.

    Kane was expecting another child with his partner, Jazmine Lee, when his life was unexpectedly cut short

    Young dad with tattoos sitting on red chair smiling, related to news about dad losing life after being buried alive.

    Image credits: Jazmine Lee

    Kane was described as a devoted father and a “much-loved” son, brother and partner.

    His sister, Shaquille, called him her “best friend, her favorite person.”

    Shaquille said Kane and his partner, Jazmine, were “creating a life together” and raising their children as a blended family.

    Image credits: Kristalle Tayler

    Comment expressing sympathy for a dad who tragically lost his life while digging sand with kids at the beach.

    Jazmine has three sons from a previous relationship and shared a daughter with Kane.

    She was also expecting her second child with Kane when the unimaginable tragedy struck her family.

    “He was just an amazing dad. I guess that’s where it’s like just the most heartbreaking thing,” Shaquille told Stuff. “All he ever wanted was to have his own family and it really does feel like the minute he got there, it was ripped away from him.”

    “He was just an amazing dad. I guess that’s where it’s like just the most heartbreaking thing,” his sister said

    “Life Can Be So Cruel”: Dad, 28, Loses Life After Being Buried Alive While Digging Sand With Kids

    Image credits: Adian Van Der Walt

    Comment from user Adz Law expressing shock that digging in the sand could lead to a fatal accident.

    Shaquille’s friend, Kristalle Tayler, said Kane was “so excited about their new baby,” due to arrive in January.

    “He was building a life with his partner, he was the best dad and came into his own when he became a dad,” Kristalle told 1News.

    Sand dunes, and even sand in general, are naturally unstable and can be affected by waves, vehicles driving over them, and people walking or playing on them.

    “If you’ve got a big dune above you and a lot of that collapses, you’ve potentially got something that weighs as much as an elephant collapsing on top of you,” Dr Colin Whittaker, University of Auckland senior lecturer in civil engineering hydraulics, told RNZ.

    Young dad wearing red cap smiling in selfie, related to tragic story of dad losing life after being buried alive in sand.

    Image credits: Jazmine Lee

    Comment expressing condolences for a dad who lost his life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    “That’s obviously very damaging, but also pretty hard to dig yourself out of especially if you’re struggling for air,” he added.

    Even those attempting to dig someone out would find the process quite challenging.

    “As soon as you start trying to dig someone out, as you dig a hole, the sand fills it back in. It’s incredibly challenging to do,” Colin added.

    Rocky sandy area with small caves where a dad tragically lost life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Image credits: RNZ

    Following Kane’s passing, Kristalle said they are focusing on raising funds for the bereaved family, and they were “blown away” by the response to their fundraising page.

    She said they managed to exceed their initial target for donations within four hours.

    “We’re just trying to support his mum, partner, kids and sister as much as possible,” she told 1News. “We’re trying to create a space where they can focus on Kane, and pick up the pieces as we go.”

    A similar tragedy was reported in 2022 in Florida when Sean Nagel’s body was found on a beach

    Man holding a fish by the water, related to tragic dad who lost life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Image credits: Will Nagel

    A similar tragedy was reported in 2022 in Florida when a man named Sean Nagel was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune.

    Sean’s body was found on the Hutchinson Island beach in August 2022 after a sand dune “collapsed on top of him,” his brother Will Nagel wrote on social media.

    Image credits: Will Nagel

    The Martin County Sheriff’s Office did not suspect foul play and said a GoPro video camera and a plastic bag were found with his body.

    “It appears that the victim was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed, trapping him underneath,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

    They noted that Sean may have passed away from asphyxia hours before his body was recovered.

    “Life can be so cruel even when you’re having fun with your children,” one commented online after Kane’s passing

    Comment from Jasmin Sheriff expressing sadness about a fun loving dad who lost his life.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness over a dad losing his life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Comment expressing sadness over dad, 28, losing life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support for family after dad, 28, loses life buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a dad who lost life after being buried alive while digging sand.

    Comment warning about sand safety, urging caution to prevent tragedy like a dad losing life after being buried alive.

    Comment by Ulrike Uslar emphasizing the need for more education about outdoor safety in New Zealand.

    Comment by Tony Edwards expressing sympathy for family grief after dad, 28, loses life buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Peggy Ashby warning that sand dunes are very unstable and should be avoided.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing grief over a dad, 28, who lost his life after being buried alive while digging sand with kids.

    Comment expressing sorrow for a dad who lost his life while digging sand with his kids, highlighting family tragedy and loss.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Susan James expressing devastation over a dad losing life after being buried alive.

    Comment from Phil Doe about digging tunnels or caves, reflecting on life experiences related to collapse and digging.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a weird fear of holes. I have trypophobia, which is super mild of course and doesn't impact me much beyond being triggered by some gross pictures of hole clusters. Then I also hate hearing stories of people trapped in caves or tree wells or sand pits. Scary stuff!

