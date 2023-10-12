ADVERTISEMENT

It’s expensive to get a degree in the US. Compared to the previous one, the average college tuition cost has increased for the 2023-2024 academic year across both public ($10,662 for in-state and $23,630 for out-of-state students) as well as private ($42,162) schools.

Let’s not forget that in addition to tuition and fees, students also have other expenses, such as housing, food, and books, which can run thousands of dollars a year.

To sustain himself, student and Reddit user Agreeable-Key3914 got a job at a pizza shop. However, as the employee explained in his post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ one of his colleagues continuously tried to get him fired. Eventually, however, he found a way to get back at her.

This pizza shop employee was being relentlessly bullied by his coworker

Image credits: Max Avans (not the actual photo)

So after he learned that she was illegally claiming student welfare, he decided to get back at her

Image credits: Ono Kosuki (not the actual photo)

Image source: Agreeable-Key3914

The girl failed to understand that you need to start building your reputation from your very first steps of becoming a lawyer

Image creits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

According to Ian H. Fisher, litigation partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, and Eugene E. Endress, complex commercial litigation and construction attorney at Hahn Loeser & Parks, the legal community is small and your reputation is your most valuable asset.

“While it would be nice if we could all be superstars, you do not need to be the brightest in the class or have the highest grades to have a good reputation,” they write for the American Bar Association. “Whatever your grades, you will earn respect if you diligently prepare for class (or study group), and behave honestly and ethically inside and outside the classroom.”

The experts say that people who are trying to break into the field need to develop a strong sense of self-awareness and constantly check themselves if they are on the right path.

“Are you the type of person that your classmates want in their study group? Or, do they avoid group projects with you? Are you prepared for your classes? Or, do you arrive without having studied the material and try to wing it? Do you complete your own work? Or, do you recycle the work of others to avoid having to struggle with the material? Are you making life choices outside the classroom that could give your classmates a reason to doubt that they can trust you professionally? Try to answer these questions honestly.”

Illegal collection of student welfare doesn’t sound like a nice addition to someone’s CV.

People applauded the guy’s revenge

