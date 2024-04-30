ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it feels like supportive superiors are made-up characters only found in fairytales, because of how seemingly rare they are.

Unfortunately for this redditor’s partner, his division head was no unicorn either. When the employee was considering seeking a promotion, the superior told him to not even bother applying as he wasn’t qualified. However, he soon changed his mind—when it became convenient—but all he got was petty revenge.

Troublesome superiors can make life at work needlessly difficult

Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

This employee was told by his superior that he wasn’t qualified for a position, until it was no longer convenient for him

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kirshalla

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts on the matter, the OP replied to some of them

