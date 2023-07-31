Say what you want but... retro cat pictures have definitely carved out their own niche within the broader spectrum of vintage photography, evoking a sense of nostalgia and charm that resonates with many people worldwide. These pictures capture a diverse array of cats from decades past, often shot in black and white or with a distinctive sepia tint, portraying felines lounging on vintage furniture, strutting across old cobblestone streets, or even napping in the warmth of a bygone-era kitchen.

#1

My Grandmother And Her Cat. Late 1930 Or Early 1940, In Minnesota

My Grandmother And Her Cat. Late 1930 Or Early 1940, In Minnesota

levimeirclancy Report

#2

Waiting For Dinner

Waiting For Dinner

Edna Walling Report

#3

A French Soldier Feeding His Kitten, Indochina 1956

A French Soldier Feeding His Kitten, Indochina 1956

Lux Report

#4

Surprising Friendship. Minnie Cat And Mike White Mouse In A Tender Attitude

Surprising Friendship. Minnie Cat And Mike White Mouse In A Tender Attitude

Acme Newspicture Report

#5

This Photo Was Taken In Cleveland, Ohio, Circa Early 1900. A Cute Kid, Dog, And A Cat Who Knows He's The Boss

This Photo Was Taken In Cleveland, Ohio, Circa Early 1900. A Cute Kid, Dog, And A Cat Who Knows He's The Boss

memorylanepr Report

#6

Kittens Crawling On The Bucks County, Pennsylvania Representative Peter Kostmayer In His Congressional Office In 1991

Kittens Crawling On The Bucks County, Pennsylvania Representative Peter Kostmayer In His Congressional Office In 1991

Jamie Howren Report

#7

Dan Flynn And His Cats, Labre Park, 1967

Dan Flynn And His Cats, Labre Park, 1967

Alen MacWeeney Report

#8

Casting Call For Black Cats To Star In Roger Corman Movie In Los Angeles, California, 1961

Casting Call For Black Cats To Star In Roger Corman Movie In Los Angeles, California, 1961

Los Angeles Times Report

#9

Walt Disney With His Cat And Mickey Mouse Drawing

Walt Disney With His Cat And Mickey Mouse Drawing

Harris & Ewing Report

#10

"Show Off" Cat. April 1955

"Show Off" Cat. April 1955

State Library of NSW Report

#11

The Payro Family Cat Directs A Portrait Of The Payro Children. Wakefield, Massachusetts, 1909

The Payro Family Cat Directs A Portrait Of The Payro Children. Wakefield, Massachusetts, 1909

Joseph C. Payro Report

#12

My Great Grandfather In The 1950s, Who Like Me Loved Cats

My Great Grandfather In The 1950s, Who Like Me Loved Cats

Master_Shake23 Report

#13

My Mom Milking One Of The Cows, Directly Feeding The Cats In The Early 1960s

My Mom Milking One Of The Cows, Directly Feeding The Cats In The Early 1960s

ImAGirafffeAMA Report

#14

A Patron Of "Sammy's Bowery Follies," A Downtown Bar, Sleeping At His Table While The Resident Cat Laps At His Beer

A Patron Of "Sammy's Bowery Follies," A Downtown Bar, Sleeping At His Table While The Resident Cat Laps At His Beer

National Archives Report

#15

Cat Eating An Ice Cream In 1940

Cat Eating An Ice Cream In 1940

State Library of NSW Report

#16

Jacques Lehmann Painting His Cat

Jacques Lehmann Painting His Cat

Thérèse Bonney Report

#17

"Salty" Mascot Of The San Diego Coast Guard Air Station, Introduced Her Kittens To The Dramatic Side Of The Sea-Serve Life Early

"Salty" Mascot Of The San Diego Coast Guard Air Station, Introduced Her Kittens To The Dramatic Side Of The Sea-Serve Life Early

National Archives Report

#18

Salty And Her Two Kittens Aboard A Coast Guard Plane Piloted By Spar Kay Martin As They Flew To Rescue A Downed Navy Pilot

Salty And Her Two Kittens Aboard A Coast Guard Plane Piloted By Spar Kay Martin As They Flew To Rescue A Downed Navy Pilot

National Archives Report

#19

Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard St. Germain, 1925

Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard St. Germain, 1925

Rol Agency Report

#20

World War II – Iwo Jima

World War II – Iwo Jima

National Archives Report

#21

Three Kittens Wearing Pajamas

Three Kittens Wearing Pajamas

Harry Whittier Frees Report

#22

Miss C. Bateman With Her Little Family Of Siamese Cats, At The Cat Show, Crystal Palace

Miss C. Bateman With Her Little Family Of Siamese Cats, At The Cat Show, Crystal Palace

Planet News Report

#23

Siamese Cats In An Exhibition In England

Siamese Cats In An Exhibition In England

Agence Rol Report

#24

The Ship's Cats Having A Hammock To Themselves

The Ship's Cats Having A Hammock To Themselves

George Silk Report

#25

John B. Moissant's Cat

John B. Moissant's Cat

Bain News Service Report

#26

Cat On Shoe Shine Stand On The Sidewalk

Cat On Shoe Shine Stand On The Sidewalk

Angelo Rizzuto Report

#27

Coast Guardsman Henry Richmond Jr. Holding "Camouflage" The Cat Mascot Of His Coast Guard-Manned Landing Ship

Coast Guardsman Henry Richmond Jr. Holding "Camouflage" The Cat Mascot Of His Coast Guard-Manned Landing Ship

National Archives Report

#28

Melvin Vaniman And Kiddo, The Cat That Would Survive An Airship Crash. 1910

Melvin Vaniman And Kiddo, The Cat That Would Survive An Airship Crash. 1910

Bain News Service, P. M. Vaniman Report

#29

Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard Saint-Germain. Cats Wearing Glasses

Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard Saint-Germain. Cats Wearing Glasses

Agence Rol Report

#30

The British Shorthair S.H. III, Who Was Featured In Advertisements For "Fancy Feast" Cat Food, Lounges On A Director's Chair

The British Shorthair S.H. III, Who Was Featured In Advertisements For "Fancy Feast" Cat Food, Lounges On A Director's Chair

Steve Grayson Report

#31

Cat Looking Into A Radio Speaker, 1926

Cat Looking Into A Radio Speaker, 1926

Library of Congress Report

#32

Washington Cat Show At Wardman Park Hotel In 1920

Washington Cat Show At Wardman Park Hotel In 1920

Library of Congress Report

#33

Kittens

Kittens

Harris & Ewing Report

#34

Alma Hanlon With Kittens

Alma Hanlon With Kittens

Bain News Service Report

#35

Dancer Elizabeth Duncan With A Cat

Dancer Elizabeth Duncan With A Cat

Arnold Genthe Report

#36

My Mother And Her Two Sisters After Pulling A Cat Out Of The Potomac River In The Early Seventies

My Mother And Her Two Sisters After Pulling A Cat Out Of The Potomac River In The Early Seventies

gifpol Report

#37

Little Cats On A Birdcage, 1932

Little Cats On A Birdcage, 1932

Planet News Report

#38

The Kitten Named Midnight Fills The Hands Of Coast Guardsman Elmer T. Barnes, Seaman First Class

The Kitten Named Midnight Fills The Hands Of Coast Guardsman Elmer T. Barnes, Seaman First Class

Most Coast Guard fighting ships have a dog holding down the important duty of mascot, but there is one Destroyer Escort playing European combat waters which has a small, frisky, black kitten ruling the foc's'le.

National Archives Report

#39

Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The Cat Club De France And Blue Persian In 1926

Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The Cat Club De France And Blue Persian In 1926

Agence Rol Report

#40

Film Artist Jeannette Mac Donald With Her Cat Pussums In A Film

Film Artist Jeannette Mac Donald With Her Cat Pussums In A Film

Planet News Report

#41

Australia's Most Remarkable Cat, 1940

Australia's Most Remarkable Cat, 1940

State Library of NSW Report

#42

Cat Fancier Phil Morini And His Cats

Cat Fancier Phil Morini And His Cats

Los Angeles Public Library Report

#43

My Awesome Childhood Cat With My Childhood Computer In The Mid-1990s

My Awesome Childhood Cat With My Childhood Computer In The Mid-1990s

LightspeedBalloon Report

#44

Portrait Of Miele Van Kerckhoff With A Cat In 1890s

Portrait Of Miele Van Kerckhoff With A Cat In 1890s

Henry Herman van den Berg Report

#45

Benjamin Fink Holding The White House Cat Tiger Referred To As "Tige"

Benjamin Fink Holding The White House Cat Tiger Referred To As "Tige"

Library of Congress Report

#46

1926 Cat Show In The Wagram Room Organized By Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The French Cat Club

1926 Cat Show In The Wagram Room Organized By Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The French Cat Club

Rol Agency Report

#47

Ballet Dancer Seija Silfverberg And Riku The Cat In 1982

Ballet Dancer Seija Silfverberg And Riku The Cat In 1982

Hautala Kari Report

#48

A Cat Yawns On The Stairs In The Summer Of 1931

A Cat Yawns On The Stairs In The Summer Of 1931

JOKA Journalistic photo archive Otava Report

#49

Coast Guard Officers Rescued A Frightened, Half-Starved Kitten From A Shell-Smashed Jap Pill-Box. They Brought Her Aboard And Named Her Tarawa

Coast Guard Officers Rescued A Frightened, Half-Starved Kitten From A Shell-Smashed Jap Pill-Box. They Brought Her Aboard And Named Her Tarawa

National Archives Report

#50

Turlock, California. Housewife With Her Pet Cat, 1942

Turlock, California. Housewife With Her Pet Cat, 1942

Russell Lee Report

#51

This Tiger Kitten Was Given To A Group Of Coast Guardsmen By Children At Salerno. She Was Adopted, Proclaimed Mascot For A Coast Guard-Manned LST, And Christened "Dee-Day"

This Tiger Kitten Was Given To A Group Of Coast Guardsmen By Children At Salerno. She Was Adopted, Proclaimed Mascot For A Coast Guard-Manned LST, And Christened "Dee-Day"

Department of Transportation. U.S. Coast Guard Report

#52

China Grove Coast Guardsman On Atlantic Convoy Duty

China Grove Coast Guardsman On Atlantic Convoy Duty

Coast Guardsman Albert R. McNeely, chief electrician's mate, of China Grove, N.C., puts the ship's mascot to bed in a battle helmet aboard a Coast Guard-manned destroyer escort. The sea-going kitten is a veteran of several Atlantic crossings aboard the sleek escort ship which safeguards the passage of troops and supplies bound for the Battle of Germany.

Department of Transportation. U.S. Coast Guard Report

#53

A Cat Wearing A Ford's My Man Sign At A Campaign Rally For President Gerald R. Ford, October 13, 1976

A Cat Wearing A Ford's My Man Sign At A Campaign Rally For President Gerald R. Ford, October 13, 1976

National Archives Report

#54

Cat Show In 1935

Cat Show In 1935

Agence de presse Meurisse Report

#55

Beautiful Cat In A Cat Show, Salle Wagram

Beautiful Cat In A Cat Show, Salle Wagram

Agence de presse Mondial Photo-Presse Report

#56

Cat In The Opening Of A Cannon

Cat In The Opening Of A Cannon

Agence Rol Report

#57

Curious Tom

Curious Tom

Harris & Ewing Report

#58

Ethel Knox With 12 Newborn Kittens, Los Angeles, 1935

Ethel Knox With 12 Newborn Kittens, Los Angeles, 1935

Los Angeles Times Report

#59

Dawn Rodgers Officiates At A "Wedding" Of Formally Attired Felines Tigger And Kirby, Held By Daughters Summer And September

Dawn Rodgers Officiates At A "Wedding" Of Formally Attired Felines Tigger And Kirby, Held By Daughters Summer And September

James Ruebsamen Report

#60

Calico Cat Capers With Parakeet Pal

Calico Cat Capers With Parakeet Pal

Dean Gordon Report

#61

Puzzums Was One Of The Greatest Feline Actor Stars Of The Late 1920s

Puzzums Was One Of The Greatest Feline Actor Stars Of The Late 1920s

Los Angeles Public Library Report

#62

Cat Refuses To Grow

Cat Refuses To Grow

Los Angeles Public Library Report

#63

Portrait Of Sam Donahue And Hep, New York, 1946

Portrait Of Sam Donahue And Hep, New York, 1946

William P. Gottlieb Report

#64

Cat And Kitten Sleeping On A Stringed Chair

Cat And Kitten Sleeping On A Stringed Chair

Max Dupain Report

#65

Kittens Playing With A Chicken In 1949

Kittens Playing With A Chicken In 1949

State Library of NSW Report

#66

White House Persian Cat. 1929 March 29

White House Persian Cat. 1929 March 29

Library of Congress Report

#67

Homeless Kitten On The Ashes Of The City Of Zhizdra, Kaluga Region

Homeless Kitten On The Ashes Of The City Of Zhizdra, Kaluga Region

Mikhail Savin Report

#68

A Cat Called Aircrew. The Mascot Of A Royal Australian Air Force

A Cat Called Aircrew. The Mascot Of A Royal Australian Air Force

Herald Newspaper Report

#69

Cats In 1923

Cats In 1923

Harris & Ewing Report

#70

Feeding Cats 1934

Feeding Cats 1934

Harris & Ewing Report

#71

Aviator John B. Moisant With His Feline Frequent Flying Companion Mademoiselle Fifi In 1911

Aviator John B. Moisant With His Feline Frequent Flying Companion Mademoiselle Fifi In 1911

Library of Congress Report

#72

Woman Holding Her Cat In 1927

Woman Holding Her Cat In 1927

Library of Congress Report

#73

A Cat In 1959

A Cat In 1959

Angelo Rizzuto Report

#74

Cat Sitting On A Car With Skyscrapers In The Distance. 1958

Cat Sitting On A Car With Skyscrapers In The Distance. 1958

Angelo Rizzuto Report

#75

Blackie And Tiger, Two Of The Cats Owned By President Calvin Coolidge

Blackie And Tiger, Two Of The Cats Owned By President Calvin Coolidge

Harris & Ewing Report

#76

A Cat And Her Kittens Are Playing On The Steps Of The House

A Cat And Her Kittens Are Playing On The Steps Of The House

EVERY Journalistic photo archive Itä-Häme Report

#77

A Kitten In 1925

A Kitten In 1925

Library of Congress Report

#78

Ship's Mascots On HMAS Sydney 1940

Ship's Mascots On HMAS Sydney 1940

Australian War Memorial collection Report

#79

Cat Show Siamese, 1927

Cat Show Siamese, 1927