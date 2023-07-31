“Purrfectly Timeless”: 108 Vintage Cat Photos To Celebrate Our Feline Friends
Say what you want but... retro cat pictures have definitely carved out their own niche within the broader spectrum of vintage photography, evoking a sense of nostalgia and charm that resonates with many people worldwide. These pictures capture a diverse array of cats from decades past, often shot in black and white or with a distinctive sepia tint, portraying felines lounging on vintage furniture, strutting across old cobblestone streets, or even napping in the warmth of a bygone-era kitchen.
So Pandas, scroll down below and see the best pictures we had gathered for yourself, and of course, don't forget to upvote your favorite ones!
My Grandmother And Her Cat. Late 1930 Or Early 1940, In Minnesota
Waiting For Dinner
A French Soldier Feeding His Kitten, Indochina 1956
Surprising Friendship. Minnie Cat And Mike White Mouse In A Tender Attitude
This Photo Was Taken In Cleveland, Ohio, Circa Early 1900. A Cute Kid, Dog, And A Cat Who Knows He's The Boss
Kittens Crawling On The Bucks County, Pennsylvania Representative Peter Kostmayer In His Congressional Office In 1991
Dan Flynn And His Cats, Labre Park, 1967
Casting Call For Black Cats To Star In Roger Corman Movie In Los Angeles, California, 1961
Walt Disney With His Cat And Mickey Mouse Drawing
"Show Off" Cat. April 1955
The Payro Family Cat Directs A Portrait Of The Payro Children. Wakefield, Massachusetts, 1909
My Great Grandfather In The 1950s, Who Like Me Loved Cats
My Mom Milking One Of The Cows, Directly Feeding The Cats In The Early 1960s
A Patron Of "Sammy's Bowery Follies," A Downtown Bar, Sleeping At His Table While The Resident Cat Laps At His Beer
Cat Eating An Ice Cream In 1940
Jacques Lehmann Painting His Cat
"Salty" Mascot Of The San Diego Coast Guard Air Station, Introduced Her Kittens To The Dramatic Side Of The Sea-Serve Life Early
Salty And Her Two Kittens Aboard A Coast Guard Plane Piloted By Spar Kay Martin As They Flew To Rescue A Downed Navy Pilot
Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard St. Germain, 1925
World War II – Iwo Jima
Three Kittens Wearing Pajamas
Miss C. Bateman With Her Little Family Of Siamese Cats, At The Cat Show, Crystal Palace
Siamese Cats In An Exhibition In England
The Ship's Cats Having A Hammock To Themselves
John B. Moissant's Cat
Cat On Shoe Shine Stand On The Sidewalk
Coast Guardsman Henry Richmond Jr. Holding "Camouflage" The Cat Mascot Of His Coast Guard-Manned Landing Ship
Melvin Vaniman And Kiddo, The Cat That Would Survive An Airship Crash. 1910
Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard Saint-Germain. Cats Wearing Glasses
The British Shorthair S.H. III, Who Was Featured In Advertisements For "Fancy Feast" Cat Food, Lounges On A Director's Chair
Cat Looking Into A Radio Speaker, 1926
Washington Cat Show At Wardman Park Hotel In 1920
Kittens
Alma Hanlon With Kittens
Dancer Elizabeth Duncan With A Cat
My Mother And Her Two Sisters After Pulling A Cat Out Of The Potomac River In The Early Seventies
Little Cats On A Birdcage, 1932
The Kitten Named Midnight Fills The Hands Of Coast Guardsman Elmer T. Barnes, Seaman First Class
Most Coast Guard fighting ships have a dog holding down the important duty of mascot, but there is one Destroyer Escort playing European combat waters which has a small, frisky, black kitten ruling the foc's'le.
Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The Cat Club De France And Blue Persian In 1926
Film Artist Jeannette Mac Donald With Her Cat Pussums In A Film
Australia's Most Remarkable Cat, 1940
Cat Fancier Phil Morini And His Cats
My Awesome Childhood Cat With My Childhood Computer In The Mid-1990s
Portrait Of Miele Van Kerckhoff With A Cat In 1890s
Benjamin Fink Holding The White House Cat Tiger Referred To As "Tige"
1926 Cat Show In The Wagram Room Organized By Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The French Cat Club
Ballet Dancer Seija Silfverberg And Riku The Cat In 1982
A Cat Yawns On The Stairs In The Summer Of 1931
Coast Guard Officers Rescued A Frightened, Half-Starved Kitten From A Shell-Smashed Jap Pill-Box. They Brought Her Aboard And Named Her Tarawa
Turlock, California. Housewife With Her Pet Cat, 1942
This Tiger Kitten Was Given To A Group Of Coast Guardsmen By Children At Salerno. She Was Adopted, Proclaimed Mascot For A Coast Guard-Manned LST, And Christened "Dee-Day"
China Grove Coast Guardsman On Atlantic Convoy Duty
Coast Guardsman Albert R. McNeely, chief electrician's mate, of China Grove, N.C., puts the ship's mascot to bed in a battle helmet aboard a Coast Guard-manned destroyer escort. The sea-going kitten is a veteran of several Atlantic crossings aboard the sleek escort ship which safeguards the passage of troops and supplies bound for the Battle of Germany.