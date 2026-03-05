ADVERTISEMENT

Well-preserved antique furniture is becoming increasingly rare. Time leaves its mark on everything, but sometimes it’s not age that does the most damage – it’s a fresh coat of paint or a trendy DIY makeover that completely erases an item’s history. There’s something especially heartbreaking about spotting a nearly century-old piece at a flea market, only to see it covered in a modern finish that feels completely out of place.

The Reddit community ‘ReversePinterest’ shares before-and-after photos of vintage and antique pieces that have been altered to fit passing trends – and, thankfully, the careful restorations that bring them back to life. Scroll down to see some of the most shocking transformations and satisfying rescues, and don’t forget to check out our previous feature on the topic as well.

#1

I Found This Lovely Little Cherub Candelabra On Vinted For 2 Euros; Covered In White House Paint And Chipping Layers Of Gold Paint And Plating

u/GenderfluidPhoenix Report

    #2

    I Went Into This Thinking I Couldn't Make It Worse: Reversepinterest Broyhill Brasilia

    u/philipgorila Report

    #3

    Herself Again

    u/stickchomper Report

    #4

    My First Restoration - A Dresser For My House

    u/MERMO Report

    #5

    Before And After Restoration: Broyhill Sculptra Nightstand

    u/Sensitive_Ad3375 Report

    #6

    This Is A Rare Class 68 Singer Cabinet We Found Whitewashed. We Had It Fully Restored Back To Its Original State

    u/Quiltinglass-5011 Report

    #7

    Asian Bar Cabinet Restored To Its Former Beauty, At Last!

    u/WhiteWavsBehindABoat Report

    #8

    1912 Craftsman Staircase Restoration

    u/Arousing_Wedgie Report

    #9

    Before And After Restoring A Lane Cabinet

    u/9991cmj Report

    #10

    Vintage Lane Table, Rescued For $15!

    u/itsyagirlbonita Report

    #11

    Mcm Rescue

    u/amosfargus Report

    #12

    Before And After

    u/jointedhuskyjerk Report

    #13

    Ok.. I’m Kinda Conflicted On This One. The Acrylic Painting Was Cute, But For $3.99 I Had To See What Was Under It. 1930’s Purinton Slipware Vase

    u/tenglempls Report

    #14

    Before & After. They Painted Inside The Cabinets, Too

    u/CatAlayne Report

    #15

    Just Finished This Mirror Dresser For A Client. Someone Had Painted It 3 Times, The Most Recent Being Water-Based Acrylic

    u/MattOnADinosaur Report

    #16

    For $3.99 At Goodwill, I Really Had To Know What Was Under The Chalk Paint

    u/tenglempls Report

    #17

    I Didn’t Even Want It, But I Had To Get That Paint Off When I Saw It At Goodwill

    u/tenglempls Report

    #18

    Revived This Mcm Dresser From Pinterest Disaster

    u/LilPatatje Report

    #19

    Restored Chest Of Drawers Back To Mid-Century Charm

    u/razzelsazzel Report

    #20

    I Just Had To Rescue It. Who In Their Right Mind Would Paint This Gold? Nothing Special, I Think It’s From Pier1, But This Celadon Vase Can Breathe Now. Swipe For Progress And Final Product

    u/tenglempls Report

    #21

    My Weekend Project

    u/demasiadotodo Report

    #22

    I Finally Finished Revamping This Old Dresser From The Fb Marketplace

    u/AggravatingBox2421 Report

    #23

    Scored This Huge Brass Swan Planter For $10 And Brought It Back To Life!

    r/ReversePinterest Report

    #24

    Before, During & After: A Viscol Dresser Found At Restore!

    u/jormaco Report

    #25

    Unchalking A Lane Commode Table From The Reflection Line

    u/itsyagirlbonita Report

    #26

    Its No Mcm But I’m Proud Of My First Job! £5 From The Side Of The Road

    r/ReversePinterest Report

    #27

    Refinished Johnson Carper Brentwood 9-Drawer Dresser

    u/TheDrIsley Report

    #28

    Danish Rosewood Desk Rescue

    u/LeadfootLesley Report

    #29

    Let’s Redo That

    u/Sjames454 Report

    #30

    Dixie Dresser In Progress

    u/Lonely_Bread6017 Report

    #31

    Took A Gamble At Goodwill. Found A Badly Spray-Painted Vase And Thought The Base Looked More Mcm. Spent An Hour Stripping It, Only To Find The “Made In China” Sticker Under The Goodwill Tag. Still Looks Better

    u/tenglempls Report

    #32

    Goodwill Vase: Saw The Color Inside And Had To Remove The Paint

    u/I_Am_A_Twin Report

    #33

    American Of Martinsville Refinish

    u/YesterdayHelpful7049 Report

    #34

    Heywood-Wakefield Refinish Complete!

    u/zsb5 Report

    #35

    Beautiful Restoration

    u/Inmyenergybubble Report

    #36

    Whoever Paints Cabinet Hinges Is A Sadist

    u/number9allfine Report

    #37

    Goodwill Dresser Restoration

    u/METRO1DS Report

    #38

    Reclaiming This Lane Acclaim Step Table

    u/wonderfulvices Report

    #39

    Ash Table Saved From The 2000s Shabby Chic

    u/HornedGoatScream Report

    #40

    Hewood Wakefield Desk

    u/harrylime3 Report

    #41

    Un-Chalk Painted This Rad Ceramic Vase From An Estate Sale

    u/itsyagirlbonita Report

    #42

    I Recently Found This Corner Table In The Trash And Stripped Three Coats Of Ugly Paint Off Of It And Stained It

    u/mads1renwoman Report

    #43

    Still Learning

    u/Playboy97k Report

    #44

    Goodwill Save. Had To Get The Chalk Paint Off Of It. Almost Seems Like It Could Be Arts And Crafts Era, But I’m Not Sure

    u/tenglempls Report

    #45

    Antique Industrial Stool I Got At Goodwill For $4.99. Three Layers Covering The Top, And Some Horrible Red Paint. Still Some Remnants Of Red, But Still A Big Improvement

    u/tenglempls Report

    #46

    Mid-Century Modern Redo

    u/GoalHuman Report

    #47

    Restored Lane Cedar Chest

    u/Practical-Big9699 Report

    #48

    Does My Skull Count?

    u/PistolMama Report

    #49

    Pinterest Reverse

    u/Opposite-Estimate-63 Report

    #50

    Pinterest Reverse

    u/PopovDadeCounty Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!