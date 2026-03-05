ADVERTISEMENT

Well-preserved antique furniture is becoming increasingly rare. Time leaves its mark on everything, but sometimes it’s not age that does the most damage – it’s a fresh coat of paint or a trendy DIY makeover that completely erases an item’s history. There’s something especially heartbreaking about spotting a nearly century-old piece at a flea market, only to see it covered in a modern finish that feels completely out of place.

The Reddit community ‘ReversePinterest’ shares before-and-after photos of vintage and antique pieces that have been altered to fit passing trends – and, thankfully, the careful restorations that bring them back to life. Scroll down to see some of the most shocking transformations and satisfying rescues, and don’t forget to check out our previous feature on the topic as well.