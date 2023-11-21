ADVERTISEMENT

Lizards, snakes, or insects are less appreciated by people compared to our usual choice of pets. Maybe it's because they sometimes look scary or cold, but hopefully, by the end of this post, you will find beauty and cuteness within them.

Yan Hidayat, a talented photographer from Indonesia, loves to document the lives of various cold-blooded animals, especially from up close. Yan's picture of a super chill lizard that got the internet by storm in 2021 went viral, making people reevaluate these creatures.

So, today, we would like to once more share some of this talented photographer's work on reptiles, frogs, and other animals caught hitching a ride on their besties' backs or chilling and simply living life.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to the artist once again to learn more about him and his passion for reptile photography.

Back in 2021, Yan had shared with us that photography had been in his life for 12 years. Now, we were curious to know how it came into his life.

“I studied photography from 1994 until now because I really love the world of photography,” Yan revealed.
#2

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
sharonfaust avatar
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Raindrops keep falling on my head, and just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed, nothing seems to fit.....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Yan is no stranger to lizards as he owns one himself, who is the star of that famous chill lizard photo. So it is probably only natural that Yan got into photographing other similar animals as well. To make sure, we asked Yan to share what truly inspired him to get into such a type of photography.

“All of this happened without me realizing it, at first I tried it, then I was curious after seeing the photos. I also have human photos, but not so often,” wrote Yan.
#4

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sharonfaust avatar
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ain't no party like a Indonesian Pond Party cuz an Indonesian Pond Party don't stop!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Obviously, you can’t make animals strike a perfect pose, however, we wanted to know if Yan does anything specific to get such great compositions.

“Everything happened without me expecting it because it all happened during the photo shoot,” wrote Yan.

We also were curious if Yan has ever held an exhibition of his photos.

“Until now, I haven't dared to have an exhibition because I'm not really sure about the results of my photography,” explained Yan.

But we think he should definitely consider it, since Yan’s images are truly amazing!
#6

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blue and Yellow Insularis, some of my favorite critters.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

And lastly, Yan shared that if he had studied to become a photographer, he would be one today and he told us who supported him throughout the process.

“All this thanks to encouragement from friends; without their motivation, maybe I wouldn't know all this. My first teacher who helped me to enter the world of macro photography was Nordin Saruyan's brother, he always encouraged and motivated me in my work.”
#8

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Whatcha got there Bruce?" "What are they doing there?" ...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Meet Yan Hidayat, The Indonesian Photographer Who Takes Captivating Photos Of Small Reptiles (New Pics) Shares stats

yan_hidayat_567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!