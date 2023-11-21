ADVERTISEMENT

Lizards, snakes, or insects are less appreciated by people compared to our usual choice of pets. Maybe it's because they sometimes look scary or cold, but hopefully, by the end of this post, you will find beauty and cuteness within them.

Yan Hidayat, a talented photographer from Indonesia, loves to document the lives of various cold-blooded animals, especially from up close. Yan's picture of a super chill lizard that got the internet by storm in 2021 went viral, making people reevaluate these creatures.

So, today, we would like to once more share some of this talented photographer's work on reptiles, frogs, and other animals caught hitching a ride on their besties' backs or chilling and simply living life.

More info: Instagram