ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to looking for rays of sunshine on a cloudy day and opportunities to brighten up the mood, people seem to have different trusty sources they turn to. While for some, it’s sarcasm that helps them survive the mundane, for instance, others might opt for browsing memes to make their day just a little bit better.

There are also those who combine the two; and they are likely among the 1.3 million people who follow the ‘Sarcasm’ Instagram account. Sharing witty yet oh-so-relatable memes since 2017, it has undoubtedly provided a hearty chuckle for people in need of one. So wait no longer, scroll down to find some of their best memes on the list below and enjoy a little break for kicks and giggles.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a brilliant idea. The Internet should be like broadcast TV in the 70's: all of it shuts down after a certain time....I say while scrolling BP at 1am...

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
trishahowson avatar
Fluffy mommy panda
Fluffy mommy panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I married at 16. But I'm a weirdo. And I never seen it in the pages. All the years before. I still am shocked about it 14 yr later.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
trishahowson avatar
Fluffy mommy panda
Fluffy mommy panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't let this meme lie to you. Staying single you have only yourself to argue with. Js

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jesse_10 avatar
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. Good thing I'm going to quit my shít job today.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard this is changing but when I was a teen in the '90s, we were in school from 7am until 3pm. Why? I don't freaking know.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I told my adult daughter the other day - "Thank God you and your sister never called my bluff when I went Oooone....twoooooo....." fecked if I know what I would've done if they let me get to three🤷🏻‍♀️

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s because regular restaurants’ food is full of butter too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had the same phone number for 20 years. In that time I've moved 4 times and switched phone carriers twice. Who gets new phone numbers these days?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We already tried that and people are still bitching about the number of divorces it led to.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it has your credit card number, don't forget to cancel on Feb 29th.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
trishahowson avatar
Fluffy mommy panda
Fluffy mommy panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly some people probably get all upset again. Like oh I'll forget about it. Then why you upset for. Oh nah, they ask me that all this time, they know.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rosmy019 avatar
MIR
MIR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid Whatsapp. What’s the point of deleting messages if you’re gonna announce the whole world that we did? What even stupider? The devs behind it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
soniahowse avatar
Duvet Woman
Duvet Woman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And some people stopped talking to me because I did fall in love with then. Or is that called stalking?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bemcath avatar
Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes I'm really happy I'm not 16 anymore, wait no, happy about that all the time 😁

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Sarcasm-Memes

sarcasm.og Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!