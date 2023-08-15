“Mouse In Bubble”: This Artist Created 50 Funny And Relatable Comics About Girls’ Lives Interview With Artist
Today we would like to present you with a new series of comics created by “Mouse in Bubble”. The artist has already gained a lot of popularity on her social media profile, with her Instagram counting over 150k followers. What really makes this delightful series so special is the blend of relatable moments and humor the author features in her illustrations. “Mouse in Bubble's” art captures the collision of girls' dreams with the whimsically unpredictable realities of life.
As you explore the selection of strips we prepared for you, you'll find yourself embracing life's imperfections and finding joy in its surprises. Scroll down to discover the series making its debut on Bored Panda, as well as to read more interesting facts about it shared by the artist behind “Mouse in Bubble.”
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to the artist behind “Mouse in Bubble” to find out more about the series. We first asked the author to tell us about her creative journey and how she discovered her passion for comic art. The artist shared with us: “I used to doodle on the back side of my notebook and drawing always lifts my mood. one day my brother saw these sketches and asked me to post them on Instagram.”
“Mouse in Bubble” beautifully blends relatable moments with humor. We were wondering what inspires the artist to create these comically unpredictable situations. We found out that: “Maybe paying attention to tiny details in our day-to-day life.”
Many comics from the series highlight the contrast between grand expectations and unexpected realities. We asked the author how she comes up with these scenarios. We were also curious if they reflect the artist’s personal experiences. The illustrator told us: “I love to observe… So mostly these reflect the life of people around me, not mine. some scenarios make me smile and I’ll turn them into a comic.”
The series “Mouse in Bubble” often evokes laughter and a sense of comfort. Asked how the author hopes the audience feels when engaging with her work, and what she wants them to take away from it, the artist revealed: “I hope they find it humorous and blissful. Takeaway will be… Life is beautiful, take it easy."
Lastly, we wanted to find out what the artist finds most fulfilling about sharing her unique perspective on life through her comics. The author of “Mouse in Bubble” shared with us: “Sweet response from my followers fills my heart, I wish to be something useful for people, either through merchandise or reels.”