Today we would like to present you with a new series of comics created by “Mouse in Bubble”. The artist has already gained a lot of popularity on her social media profile, with her Instagram counting over 150k followers. What really makes this delightful series so special is the blend of relatable moments and humor the author features in her illustrations. “Mouse in Bubble's” art captures the collision of girls' dreams with the whimsically unpredictable realities of life.

As you explore the selection of strips we prepared for you, you'll find yourself embracing life's imperfections and finding joy in its surprises. Scroll down to discover the series making its debut on Bored Panda, as well as to read more interesting facts about it shared by the artist behind “Mouse in Bubble.”

More info: Instagram | youtube.com