A good movie poster is artwork in itself. It will present you with the themes in the movie without straight up telling you what the movie is about. Besides making movie posters readable and functional, to make an iconic one, you need to understand visual hierarchy, know typography, and understand coloring, among other design skills.

Some artists like Doaly have already mastered creating memorable and iconic movie posters. As a designer and illustrator from the UK, he has already captured the attention of social media by reimagining popular movie posters in his own style.

Doaly is passionate about storytelling and is officially working for major clients such as BBC, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, Wired and Sony Playstation, and Image Comics.

More info: doaly.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com