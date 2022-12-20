A good movie poster is artwork in itself. It will present you with the themes in the movie without straight up telling you what the movie is about. Besides making movie posters readable and functional, to make an iconic one, you need to understand visual hierarchy, know typography, and understand coloring, among other design skills.

Some artists like Doaly have already mastered creating memorable and iconic movie posters. As a designer and illustrator from the UK, he has already captured the attention of social media by reimagining popular movie posters in his own style.

Doaly is passionate about storytelling and is officially working for major clients such as BBC, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, Wired and Sony Playstation, and Image Comics.

More info: doaly.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1

Jaws

Jrog
Jrog
This is not bad, but would not have worked for the first movie since relies on the iconic image of the official poster. Perfect for the sequel, though (except the boat was not the Orca anymore)

#2

The Shining

#3

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

#4

The Dark Knight

#5

Ant-Man And The Wasp

#6

Jurassic Park

#7

Blonde

#8

Doctor Strange

#9

Mulan

#10

Dumbo

#11

Bohemian Rhapsody

#12

The Big Lebowski

#13

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

#14

Deadpool

#15

The Fly

#16

Batman Begins

#17

Born In China

#18

Planet Earth II

#19

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

#20

Three Flavors Cornetto

#21

Significant Other

#22

Iron Man

#23

Shang-Chi

#24

Iron Man

#25

Follow

#26

Gravity

#27

Avengers: Endgame

#28

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

#29

Black Panther

#30

Red Sparrow

#31

War For The Planet Of The Apes

#32

American Horror Story

#33

The Lord Of The Rings

#34

Top Gun

#35

Obi-Wan Kenobi

#36

Attack

#37

Ms Marvel

#38

Dug Days

#39

Falcon And The Winter Soldier

#40

Captain America The First Avenger

#41

Bumblebee

#42

Les Révoltés De L’an 2000

#43

Captain Marvel

#44

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

#45

Creed II

#46

Brightburn

#47

Man Of Steel

#48

Proud Mary

#49

Cars 3

#50

Ghost In The Shell

#51

Don't Breathe

#52

Guardians Of The Galaxy

#53

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

#54

X-Men: Apocalypse

#55

Shaft

