Miru is a Japanese artist who makes incredibly lifelike toys using felt wool. His creations are remarkably realistic, to the extent that they might make you question whether they're real pets.

We have gathered a collection of the artist's remarkable creations, showcasing a variety of adorable animals.

More info: Instagram | gardenia-woolart.jimdofree.com | twitter.com