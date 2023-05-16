Miru is a Japanese artist who makes incredibly lifelike toys using felt wool. His creations are remarkably realistic, to the extent that they might make you question whether they're real pets. 

We have gathered a collection of the artist's remarkable creations, showcasing a variety of adorable animals. Scroll down to explore the captivating selection and don't forget to upvote your favorites! Don't miss out on our previous article featuring more of Miru's felted toys, which you can find here!

More info: Instagram | gardenia-woolart.jimdofree.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

14points
POST
#2

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

13points
POST
#3

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

10points
POST
#4

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

10points
POST
#5

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

10points
POST
#6

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

9points
POST
#7

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

8points
POST
#8

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

7points
POST
#9

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

7points
POST
#10

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

6points
POST
#11

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

6points
POST
#12

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

6points
POST
#13

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

6points
POST
#14

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

4points
POST
#15

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

3points
POST
#16

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#17

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#18

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#19

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#20

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#22

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

2points
POST
#23

Hard To Believe These Animals Are Not Real But Made Of Wool (New Pics)

gardenia_miru Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!