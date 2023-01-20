I was born in Athens, Greece in 1974. I have a degree in graphic design and I love art. I started as a scale modeler 20 years ago and for the last 8 years, I have been working as a diorama and miniature artist. My dream is one day to see this artwork in museums introducing the art of miniatures all over the world. Maybe in this way, the world will seem more beautiful…

I have given many interviews in newspapers, radio, magazines, and social media in several countries such as Egypt, Poland, the USA, the UK, Germany, Greece, and Spain. I participated in many art exhibitions in Greece, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Also, I have written many articles in diorama magazines as a miniature expert in several countries: the USA, the UK, Spain, Greece, Germany, and Poland.

More info: Instagram | Etsy