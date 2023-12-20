This Artist Has The Talent For Making Incredibly Realistic Portraits (21 Pics)Interview With Artist
Meet Matheus Macedo, a Brazilian artist who has won the hearts of thousands with his realistic drawings. Most of his portraits are created with graphite, and more recently, he has incorporated charcoal to add greater contrast to his works. The artist also experiments with colored pencils from time to time.
Macedo usually draws famous people and is good at adding lots of details to their facial features, bringing their personalities to life on paper. Scroll down to see the portraits for yourself! Don't forget to upvote your favorite pieces and share your thoughts in the comments!
Joaquin Phoenix
Bored Panda reached out to Macedo to learn more about his creative process and himself. We were curious to discover how drawing became a part of his life. The artist shared, "I started drawing when I was a child, as almost everyone does, I believe. As far as I remember, it was at school that I had my first contact with drawing, and I maintained the habit through adolescence and into adulthood."
Emma Watson
Keanu Reeves
Macedo shared with us that he participated in several free short drawing courses at different stages of his life. However, the one that left the most significant impact was an online course offered by the realistic artist Charles Laveso. "I was already interested in realism and had been working to enhance my skills in this style, so the course came to me at the right time. Following that, I enrolled in additional courses with different artists in this niche and continued my studies."
Lebron James
Natalie Portman
The time spent on a portrait varies based on its size and the level of detail involved. The longest drawings Macedo has made took around 40 hours to complete. The artist revealed that his favorite subjects are portraits and close-ups of parts of the face.
Albert Einstein
Tom Hanks
Macedo shared with us that he became a drawing teacher a year ago, and since then, drawing has become a second profession. "I've had less time to draw, not only because of this career shift but also because I've been taking on the role of a drawing teacher more than that of an artist. I've been dedicating myself to recording courses, and I'm also in the process of writing a book on the subject."
Marilyn Monroe
Malcolm X
If you're someone who is fond of drawing and wants to create realistic drawings, to achieve a greater level of realism, Macedo recommends understanding the techniques used to achieve these effects. "To do this, I recommend watching tutorials and courses from the artists you admire because that's how we begin. Then, with practice, we gain experience and feel more comfortable experimenting and forging our own path."