Meet Matheus Macedo, a Brazilian artist who has won the hearts of thousands with his realistic drawings. Most of his portraits are created with graphite, and more recently, he has incorporated charcoal to add greater contrast to his works. The artist also experiments with colored pencils from time to time.

Macedo usually draws famous people and is good at adding lots of details to their facial features, bringing their personalities to life on paper. Scroll down to see the portraits for yourself! Don't forget to upvote your favorite pieces and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | Facebook