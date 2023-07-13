I remember playing Resident Evil Village. There was this merchant, the Duke, who reappears all across the map as you progress through the story, and his store is filled with numerous weapons, potions, and other things that can help you out on your journey.

Well, there's a subreddit called 'Item Shop' that acts like a real-life interpretation of a video game market. And it has all sorts of goods. For example, a last-resort sign for protests that gives you +25 stealth and +20 max damage, but takes up 3 inventory slots. Or a chain mail suit that boosts your defense and charm by +100.

Whether you are an avid creator seeking inspiration or a joke enthusiast eager to be transported into creative realms, r/ItemShop offers a gateway to a bunch of transcendent pictures. The group was created in September 2017 and the items are now being shared by over 524,000 members who showcase their creative ideas, collaborate, and comment.

Stay tuned as we embark on this journey into the depths of r/ItemShop, where the possibilities are as infinite as the digital universe itself.

#1

Dollar Store: -1 Soda, For +$1

Reddit_Crab Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Throughout the day I’ll put in 100 soda cans

#2

Penguins In Pullovers. Companions. With Their Cuteness, They Attract The Attention Of The Enemy And Thus Help Their Owner In The Fight

Kicsi_Joe Report

JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Take these with you. It will be important in you quest to find cuteness. Now come back. You have completed your quest.

#3

Rainbow Scraf +100 Homo And +100 Swag

Adviseddavallia Report

#4

Tool Gun-Sold With Phys Gun

Succer11 Report

#5

Cat, When In Inventory, +1 Cat

ThePolishCat221 Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ll be glad to clear out their inventory 👍🏻

#6

Harambe Shaped Cheeto | Rare Item | Will Provide "Turn Into Gorilla" Buff For 5 Minutes

Time_God69 Report

JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm... For how much again?

#7

Dory’s Lost Soul. +800 Nightmare +2000 Sleep Paralysis

ShiftingCaisson76 Report

#8

Last Resort Sign: +25 Stealth +20 Max Dmg Takes Up 3 Inventory Slots

AydinDDT2009 Report

#9

Loudencer: +15 Atk, Inflicts "Deafness" Effect To All Nearby Enemies

DClassAmogus Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ultimate alarm clock 😈

#10

The Bat

jamesjamejas Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used on those who aren't

#11

Armor Of The Traffic Cone: Negates Bludgeoning Damage And Causes Charging Enemies To Reroute To One Side To Avoid You. Full Body Slot

reddit.com Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I should avoid this comment but I don't obey traffic rules

#12

Iron Food: +50 Pain -999 Regret

vitos27 Report

#13

Bunny Spider Mech, Boss Type Enemy, When Killed You Keep The Bunny As A Pet, +50 Ranged Attack, +100 Melee Attack

AydinDDT2009 Report

#14

Roselle, Companion: No Stats Needed

Turbulent_Benefit835 Report

#15

God Turtle - Companion That Boosts Defense By 400% And Shields Against "Undead" And "Demonic" Enemy Classes

BirbBoiYT Report

#16

Useless Man- Literally Does Nothing. Just A Waste Of An Inventory Slot

KirbyatYT Report

Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Indian Computer Students who have only been taught to program in Java- 😲😲

#17

Pot Armor

Solar_Fish55 Report

#18

Invisible Tape

Better-Limit-4036 Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're not wrong...

#19

Ram-Sword +80 Dmg & +10% To Cause An Electrical Strike On Hit

The_Soft_ Report

#20

Chain Mail Suit +100 Defense And Charm

folyamirock Report

#21

The Armoured Duck A Pet Item 100 Def 10% More Damage To Duck Type Enemies And He Looks Cute

reddit.com Report

#22

Gunchuck. -6 To Hit (Hits Wielder On A 1). 2D10+2 Piercing Damage

averyoda Report

#23

Looting +50 Damage 84

mbpinktaco Report

#24

1x Rapchair

QuietCarsElijah Report

#25

Robot Vacuum Clear. 86 Point Blank Aoe Smashing Damage

KittyShadowshard Report

#26

Comically Large Rubix Cube (Rare Item, +10 Magic, +25 Defense)

-Pearikeet- Report

#27

God Gone: +100 Attack On Astral Beings

Berenthegrizzly Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knew it was this easy?

#28

1899 Tac Revolver +30 Pistol Xp +45 Pistol Damage

Same-Ad-907 Report

#29

Crystallized Book | Allows The User To Cast 4 Unique Spells | Spell 1-Crystal Storm: Allows The User To Cast A Storm Of Sharp Crystals Dealing 45 Dmg Per Second | Spell 2-Crystal Bubble: Casts A Crystal Bubble To Shield The User For 10 Seconds And Heals 10 Hp Per Second | The Other 2 Are Below

average-arsonist Report

#30

Vegan Ice Cream: +35 Health +10 Confusion

cheeseyesman Report

#31

17 Of Hearts

DoubleTriple14 Report

#32

Pre Cracked Egg +5 Time, Cooking With Eggs Now Takes 10 Seconds Less

OvertlyMaraud Report

#33

The Kirbo Pumpkin: Grants A Permanent Buff To Holyness When Eaten. +50 Holyness -50 Hunger

Same-Ad-907 Report

#34

Sacred Mask: Grants Immunity To Poison, Necrotic Damage, And All Dark Magic

Psycho3333 Report

#35

Battle Dog - +50 Armor Value, Applies 15 Bleed/Second When Attacked, +20 Intimidation, +10 Style

andrewm_99 Report

#36

Ammunition Tortoise Familiar +50 Ammo Capacity

pjhabs Report

#37

Cubiwich: Heals 500 Hp, Character Become 3-D

Weekly_Town_2076 Report

#38

Potion Of Ancient Milk Will Result In 500 Years Of Poison Damage

reddit.com Report

#39

The Mega Chankla. -50 Health To Children +200 Blunt Damage

prosilynote715 Report

#40

The Magnificent Duck The Sembol Of Cuteness And Luck +20%mob Drops +15% Finding Rare Items In Dungen Chests And +20%movment Speed When In Water

cheesemaster644 Report

#41

Brass Cannon (Can Only Be Equipped By Level 20+ Bards)

gadonj18 Report

#42

Blue Coke, Allows User To Create A Calming Aura To Make Enemies Peaceful

crisotilhd Report

#43

~quagmire Shrine~

towerofspirals Report

#44

Light Armour, Defence +50

4ced_2_Cre8_Account Report

#45

Bullvover, +10 Damage -50 Sanity+10% Chance Winning Russian Rollete -100% Utility When Unloaded

Fnunes9006 Report

#46

These Hands From Salt Lake City. Travels Anywhere, Deals Extra Damage With Second Hit

go_faster1 Report

#47

12-Gauge Deagle: Created By Fusing Shotgun With Your Current Weapon +50 Dmg At Close Range

AydinDDT2009 Report

#48

Tacticool Drill

nicholas2704 Report

#49

The Bass Blaster: +20% Chance To Fire A Fish That Inflicts Stun

raptorsoldier Report

#50

The Old And New Testaments, When Combined They Give The User Plus 999,999 Minecraft Skill

Seemore0001 Report

#51

The Delorean, Bonus Trait: Sends The Attacker Into The Future

GoodMornEveGoodNight Report

#52

Shortaxe | Craft: Shorty 1x Broken Axe 1x | Type: Hybrid Weapon

reddituser2756 Report

#53

Average Knife Class: Medium Weapon -Inflicts 50 Bleed Over 10 Seconds And 150 Base Damage💀(Gives +3 Intimidation But -3 Charisma Upon Equip)

Random_Hunter_Steam Report

#54

Vodquila : Upon Consumption, Forget All Learned Skills And Reset Your Character Points. Gain A Drowsy Effect For 3days

LootGodamn Report

#55

Lefty-Loosey Righty-Fighty

Hencerender Report

#56

Gigahand: +9000 Unarmed Damage, -300% Speed & Agility

pbn_j Report

#57

Void Ice Cream: +30 ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ And +15 [redacted]

KirbyatYT Report

#58

Limeon, Plus 1000 Sour Damage, Will Cause Temporary Paralysis Due To Flavor

DM_meyourtitties Report

#59

75mm Drill Bit: Weapon Types: Spear, Heavy. +750 Attack Damage. If Spinning +75000 Damage. Ability: Drill Mode: The Drill Bit Spins At 773829 Rpm And Launches At You Enemys After Charging For 2 Turns

Karma0617 Report

#60

20kg Of Bottle Caps: No Financial Issues For The Next 5 Years

evasive-creed Report

#61

Ice Cream Of ???? (????), 100% Chance To Add 50 ???

Foreignphantom Report

#62

Ashes Of The First Bake. Legendary Craft Item

cellfanlover Report

#63

One Hit Insta Kill

Satans_RightNut Report

#64

Souls Of The Damned

_OverExtra_ Report

#65

Tentbear, Provides Safety And Sleep While Keeping Guard. Can Be Used Multiple Times. Requires One Adventurer To Activate

Fischstabchenspalter Report

#66

Thc Higher Human Moon Juice- Probably Fatal But It Looks Cool

ColossalMcDaddy Report

#67

Pistol Horse Heels: 60% More Kick Damage +extra Ability To Shoot Your Enemy With A Special Kick Combo. (6 Rounds Per Foot)

Tn0ck Report

#68

Spinestealer, +25 Dmg, 10% Chance To Steal Spine From Target

AnOrangeWithAPhone Report

#69

Car Tent: +27 Camouflage, -38 Agility

Hardcore_Kid_373 Report

#70

Facebar, Mcknuckles, Knike, And The Mercedestroyer. Each Offers Great Power, But At A Terrible Cost

Someoneman Report

#71

+40 Long Range Accuracy And Damage -20 Fire Rate And Draw Speed

Berenthegrizzly Report

#72

Instant Booba Pills - May Have Several Side-Effects (Or Not Work Instantly At All)

Batata-Sofi Report

#73

Pobik's Core: Shoots Out Sharp Poker Cards In All Directions When Activated. 5 Damage Point Per Hit. (I Made This Btw)

maximumyeety Report

