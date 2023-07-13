I remember playing Resident Evil Village. There was this merchant, the Duke, who reappears all across the map as you progress through the story, and his store is filled with numerous weapons, potions, and other things that can help you out on your journey.

Well, there's a subreddit called 'Item Shop' that acts like a real-life interpretation of a video game market. And it has all sorts of goods. For example, a last-resort sign for protests that gives you +25 stealth and +20 max damage, but takes up 3 inventory slots. Or a chain mail suit that boosts your defense and charm by +100.

Whether you are an avid creator seeking inspiration or a joke enthusiast eager to be transported into creative realms, r/ItemShop offers a gateway to a bunch of transcendent pictures. The group was created in September 2017 and the items are now being shared by over 524,000 members who showcase their creative ideas, collaborate, and comment.

Stay tuned as we embark on this journey into the depths of r/ItemShop, where the possibilities are as infinite as the digital universe itself.