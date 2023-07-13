73 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)
I remember playing Resident Evil Village. There was this merchant, the Duke, who reappears all across the map as you progress through the story, and his store is filled with numerous weapons, potions, and other things that can help you out on your journey.
Well, there's a subreddit called 'Item Shop' that acts like a real-life interpretation of a video game market. And it has all sorts of goods. For example, a last-resort sign for protests that gives you +25 stealth and +20 max damage, but takes up 3 inventory slots. Or a chain mail suit that boosts your defense and charm by +100.
Whether you are an avid creator seeking inspiration or a joke enthusiast eager to be transported into creative realms, r/ItemShop offers a gateway to a bunch of transcendent pictures. The group was created in September 2017 and the items are now being shared by over 524,000 members who showcase their creative ideas, collaborate, and comment.
Stay tuned as we embark on this journey into the depths of r/ItemShop, where the possibilities are as infinite as the digital universe itself.
Dollar Store: -1 Soda, For +$1
Penguins In Pullovers. Companions. With Their Cuteness, They Attract The Attention Of The Enemy And Thus Help Their Owner In The Fight
Rainbow Scraf +100 Homo And +100 Swag
Tool Gun-Sold With Phys Gun
Cat, When In Inventory, +1 Cat
Harambe Shaped Cheeto | Rare Item | Will Provide "Turn Into Gorilla" Buff For 5 Minutes
Dory’s Lost Soul. +800 Nightmare +2000 Sleep Paralysis
Last Resort Sign: +25 Stealth +20 Max Dmg Takes Up 3 Inventory Slots
Loudencer: +15 Atk, Inflicts "Deafness" Effect To All Nearby Enemies
Armor Of The Traffic Cone: Negates Bludgeoning Damage And Causes Charging Enemies To Reroute To One Side To Avoid You. Full Body Slot
Iron Food: +50 Pain -999 Regret
Bunny Spider Mech, Boss Type Enemy, When Killed You Keep The Bunny As A Pet, +50 Ranged Attack, +100 Melee Attack
Roselle, Companion: No Stats Needed
God Turtle - Companion That Boosts Defense By 400% And Shields Against "Undead" And "Demonic" Enemy Classes
Useless Man- Literally Does Nothing. Just A Waste Of An Inventory Slot
