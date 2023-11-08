ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, the comments section is a mainstay of nearly anything that gets posted to the internet. Indeed, depending on the sort of content you prefer, the comments section can be a veritable gold mine of hilarity, savagery, or just downright good ideas. 

Netizens from around the world share the best comments with “The Real Joke” to make sure top-tier content doesn’t end up lost and forgotten. Indeed, there are times when some random comment ends up being just downright funnier than the post itself. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment something below. Who knows, it might even make the next list. 

#1

Your Welcome

ViciouslyInclined Report

#2

Synonym Rolls

Sloth-S Report

#3

The Usernames Are Cool Too

B1RDS-ARENT-REAL Report

While we might think of it as an integral part of the internet era, the truth is that a “comments section” has existed for almost half a millennium. When Martin Luthor nailed his ninety-five theses to a door, he was simply following in the footsteps of other German academics, who would share their thoughts through, effectively, bits of parchment put up in public areas. 

However, it’s pretty clear that this method, while effective, considering the spread of Protestantism, lacked any ability to reply effectively. Outside of letters that readers might send editors, most “public” discussions would be entirely verbal up until 1998, when the online diary site “Open Diary” added a comments section
#4

Saw This Gem Earlier

SneakyScampi Report

#5

404 Unfound

anonymous_dancer Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you use just a member, you'll never be able to find it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Mutant Ninja Tuetlw

reddit.com Report

irisfeltham avatar
Random Archetypes
Random Archetypes
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That statue looks like its trying to. . . Adjust itself.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
The same year, The Rocky Mountain News added the ability of readers to comment on news stories. Interestingly, The Rocky Mountain News was also the first US newspaper to feature an advice column, where readers could get suggestions for their questions and conundrums. Sadly, this innovative paper closed down in 2008
#7

Digital Transformation

ciprianman Report

#8

Country Puns Always Deliver

RayPadonkey Report

#9

Moon Landing

Sloth-S Report

Since the early 2000s, comment sections have practically crept up everywhere. From breaking news stories to the recipe for a sweet potato pie and everything in between, we are generally free to share our thoughts, criticisms, and suggestions with the entire world. Of course, this doesn’t mean that our thoughts, criticisms, and suggestions should actually be seen, but that’s a whole different matter. 
#10

Appropriate

Reclaimer2511 Report

#11

Thanks For The Explanation!

Kaze_Senshi Report

caiusvanslooten avatar
a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How does Stanley know he's Indian? Or am I dumb? Most likely I'm dumb

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Clever

secretnugget01 Report

Indeed, comment sections are so common that the lack of one is what actually stands out. If you open a YouTube video and notice that the comments are locked, your first thought generally is “What on God’s green Earth happened here?” In the particular case of YouTube, it’s often a result of certain comments leading to a video’s demonetization
#13

Ouch

LokiBonk , Magikarp_Fish Report

#14

Kinda Dark But Here Ya Go Lol

patty4204 Report

Some famous cases of entire publications limiting comments include Vice, which shut the feature down in 2016. In a public statement, they argued that "we had to ban countless commenters over the years for threatening our writers and subjects, doxxing private citizens, and engaging in hate speech against pretty much every group imaginable."
#15

Prime Cut!

yummi26 Report

#16

It Just Kept Getting Better

TheGreatestDingo Report

#17

Nailed It!

Independent-Aerie-42 Report

#18

Ayo What’s This Person Planning

spotthehoodedfang Report

That same year (surprise, surprise,) NPR also made the decision to remove a comments section from its articles. They believed that it was becoming too difficult to moderate comments, while many people were simply being disrespectful, arguing in bad faith, and generally turning a public forum into an online brawl.  
#19

?

death_spreader Report

#20

Not So Innocent

B1RDS-ARENT-REAL Report

#21

I Think It Belongs Here (From Ttt)

Sambuko100 Report

While most sites don’t quite take it as far, the internet has developed a nasty reputation for horrible comments, needing strong moderation tools. Anonymity, distance, and a general lack of consequences mean that sad, useless, and petty people get their kicks from being disruptive and hurtful online.
#22

Clever With A Perfect Delivery

reddit.com Report

#23

When You Had To Google To Get It

0k_nowwhat Report

#24

Pretty Simple But Cool

iamapersonmf Report

One study found that roughly a quarter of all internet comments had some form of incivility. Given that most hateful comments are deleted, the real number may be even higher. As a result, some people feel it's just downright risky to delve into any comments section, as who knows what mess they might encounter. 

#25

Can’t Handle Being Bisexual

reddit.com Report

#26

Stinking Rich Lol

MemerTheRichie Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good it was just a fart; otherwise it would have been dirty money.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

His Sex Life

Stevenwinsu Report

And that’s a shame, as these examples show that, amongst all the trash, there are nuggets of pure gold. Fortunately, groups like “The Real Joke” exist to highlight the best comments, so the rest of us don’t have to suffer. Similarly, many online sites use an up-and-downvote system so that users can self-moderate. 
#28

Ironic

RiP-Timmy Report

caiusvanslooten avatar
a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Holy S**t That’s Dark

FBWSRD Report

#30

A S**tty Joke If I May, But It's Actually The Real One There

nanushthedog Report

This means that the best comments often rise to the top, for all of us to enjoy, while the worst ones get pushed down. This can also serve as a pleasant reminder that most people do not agree with the worst comments and will, actively, help make them less visible. So if you want to see more creative and hilarious comments, check out Bored Panda's other article on the topic

#31

It Took Me A Minute To Be Honest

Pina-s Report

#32

One Of The Best Reddit Comments I’ve Seen In A While

IGetItCrackin Report

#33

Dads Having Fun

theabbiee Report

#34

I’m Still Laughing At This. Well Done, My Guy

reverendjesus Report

ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Found it in that little Odd shop you know. That one down the street (i could have sworn it was here....). That guitar was marked No 1, and this was No2

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

I Love Democracy

DanielRichards099 Report

#36

The Real Joke Is Always In The Comments

Whomping_Willow Report

#37

Not Entirely Sure If It Fits But Its Funny So Thought To Share

ForeignerLove Report

#38

Bruh

reddit.com Report

#39

Rock Hard Patriotism

CartonTM Report

#40

Comments Sections On R/Memes Are Great

reddit.com Report

#41

That Was Pretty Epic

iamapersonmf Report

#42

Ouch

ForeignerLove Report

#43

This Subreddit Is Beautiful

Odinovic Report

#44

Moments Like These Are Why I Pay My Internet Bill

1337atreyu , GreedyEars Report

#45

That’s Funny My Dad Did This

Legen010 Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When she wants to divorce, and you can't pay the alimony: Sudan

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Absolutely Murdered

reddit.com Report

#47

Saw It In Comedy Cemetery But Had To Pick It Out For That Comment

pouty_mitzy Report

#48

Goddammit

Range-Swimming Report

#49

Pdf File

SlyMoonLlama Report

#50

Joke For Today

not_at_ALT Report

#51

Einstein Did What?

Sleepy8Eight Report

#52

Precisely What I Was Looking For

322322322322322322 Report

#53

Missed

KFC_JEZUZZ Report

#54

Never Going To Know

kkirchoff Report

#55

Piabetes

MorphFromTreasurePnt Report

#56

The Coolest Number

OneClassyBoii Report

#57

Tokimi- Report

#58

He Was Her Cousband

_smit Report

#59

This Gave Me A Good Chuckle

Frannycesca95 Report

#60

So Good

B1RDS-ARENT-REAL Report

#61

Hold Up

Tavi-S Report

#62

He’s Got A Point

dpittdgdfgdf Report

#63

Smol Talk

giosuel Report

#64

Op Was Asking If There Was A Subreddit They For Helping People Find The Creator Of An Uncredited Image Of Art. One Commenter's S**tty Life Pro Tip LED To This Gold

NeonnNightingale Report

#65

No Context For You

Senor_Stormtrot Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member