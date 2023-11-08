ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, the comments section is a mainstay of nearly anything that gets posted to the internet. Indeed, depending on the sort of content you prefer, the comments section can be a veritable gold mine of hilarity, savagery, or just downright good ideas.

Netizens from around the world share the best comments with “The Real Joke” to make sure top-tier content doesn’t end up lost and forgotten. Indeed, there are times when some random comment ends up being just downright funnier than the post itself. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment something below. Who knows, it might even make the next list.