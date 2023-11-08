84 Times Comments Were Better Than The Post And Ended Up On ‘The Real Joke’ Page (New Pics)
Love it or hate it, the comments section is a mainstay of nearly anything that gets posted to the internet. Indeed, depending on the sort of content you prefer, the comments section can be a veritable gold mine of hilarity, savagery, or just downright good ideas.
Netizens from around the world share the best comments with “The Real Joke” to make sure top-tier content doesn’t end up lost and forgotten. Indeed, there are times when some random comment ends up being just downright funnier than the post itself. So get comfy as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment something below. Who knows, it might even make the next list.
This post may include affiliate links.
Your Welcome
Synonym Rolls
The Usernames Are Cool Too
While we might think of it as an integral part of the internet era, the truth is that a “comments section” has existed for almost half a millennium. When Martin Luthor nailed his ninety-five theses to a door, he was simply following in the footsteps of other German academics, who would share their thoughts through, effectively, bits of parchment put up in public areas.
However, it’s pretty clear that this method, while effective, considering the spread of Protestantism, lacked any ability to reply effectively. Outside of letters that readers might send editors, most “public” discussions would be entirely verbal up until 1998, when the online diary site “Open Diary” added a comments section.
Saw This Gem Earlier
404 Unfound
Mutant Ninja Tuetlw
That statue looks like its trying to. . . Adjust itself.
The same year, The Rocky Mountain News added the ability of readers to comment on news stories. Interestingly, The Rocky Mountain News was also the first US newspaper to feature an advice column, where readers could get suggestions for their questions and conundrums. Sadly, this innovative paper closed down in 2008.
Digital Transformation
Country Puns Always Deliver
Moon Landing
Since the early 2000s, comment sections have practically crept up everywhere. From breaking news stories to the recipe for a sweet potato pie and everything in between, we are generally free to share our thoughts, criticisms, and suggestions with the entire world. Of course, this doesn’t mean that our thoughts, criticisms, and suggestions should actually be seen, but that’s a whole different matter.
Appropriate
Thanks For The Explanation!
How does Stanley know he's Indian? Or am I dumb? Most likely I'm dumb
Clever
Indeed, comment sections are so common that the lack of one is what actually stands out. If you open a YouTube video and notice that the comments are locked, your first thought generally is “What on God’s green Earth happened here?” In the particular case of YouTube, it’s often a result of certain comments leading to a video’s demonetization.
Ouch
Kinda Dark But Here Ya Go Lol
Some famous cases of entire publications limiting comments include Vice, which shut the feature down in 2016. In a public statement, they argued that "we had to ban countless commenters over the years for threatening our writers and subjects, doxxing private citizens, and engaging in hate speech against pretty much every group imaginable."
Prime Cut!
It Just Kept Getting Better
Nailed It!
Ayo What’s This Person Planning
That same year (surprise, surprise,) NPR also made the decision to remove a comments section from its articles. They believed that it was becoming too difficult to moderate comments, while many people were simply being disrespectful, arguing in bad faith, and generally turning a public forum into an online brawl.
?
Not So Innocent
I Think It Belongs Here (From Ttt)
While most sites don’t quite take it as far, the internet has developed a nasty reputation for horrible comments, needing strong moderation tools. Anonymity, distance, and a general lack of consequences mean that sad, useless, and petty people get their kicks from being disruptive and hurtful online.
Clever With A Perfect Delivery
When You Had To Google To Get It
Pretty Simple But Cool
One study found that roughly a quarter of all internet comments had some form of incivility. Given that most hateful comments are deleted, the real number may be even higher. As a result, some people feel it's just downright risky to delve into any comments section, as who knows what mess they might encounter.
Can’t Handle Being Bisexual
Stinking Rich Lol
His Sex Life
And that’s a shame, as these examples show that, amongst all the trash, there are nuggets of pure gold. Fortunately, groups like “The Real Joke” exist to highlight the best comments, so the rest of us don’t have to suffer. Similarly, many online sites use an up-and-downvote system so that users can self-moderate.
Ironic
Holy S**t That’s Dark
A S**tty Joke If I May, But It's Actually The Real One There
This means that the best comments often rise to the top, for all of us to enjoy, while the worst ones get pushed down. This can also serve as a pleasant reminder that most people do not agree with the worst comments and will, actively, help make them less visible. So if you want to see more creative and hilarious comments, check out Bored Panda's other article on the topic.
It Took Me A Minute To Be Honest
One Of The Best Reddit Comments I’ve Seen In A While
Dads Having Fun
I’m Still Laughing At This. Well Done, My Guy
I Love Democracy
The Real Joke Is Always In The Comments
Not Entirely Sure If It Fits But Its Funny So Thought To Share
Bruh
Rock Hard Patriotism
Comments Sections On R/Memes Are Great
That Was Pretty Epic
Ouch
This Subreddit Is Beautiful
Moments Like These Are Why I Pay My Internet Bill
That’s Funny My Dad Did This
Saw It In Comedy Cemetery But Had To Pick It Out For That Comment
Goddammit
Joke For Today
Einstein Did What?
Precisely What I Was Looking For
Missed
Never Going To Know
Piabetes
The Coolest Number
He Was Her Cousband
This Gave Me A Good Chuckle
This must go over a lot of posts. Over