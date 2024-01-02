From hard sociologic data to human behavior tendencies, and even wholesome personal observations, here are the ones that got the most upvotes.

For the most part, they go about it in traditional places — at home, work, conferences, or various institutions such as government agencies or libraries. But through it all, the internet remains an important tool. So let's see what these folks have to share.

We humans are curious creatures. For example, according to one survey , 73% of American adults consider themselves lifelong learners.

#1 The actual things that happen when you declaw a cat. It’s like amputating fingers. They often get early arthritis and back problems because it changes the way they walk completely. It’s insanely barbaric and any vet who participates in the practice knowing the results is immoral and evil.

#2 Cows have best friends

#3 i don't know why this blows my mind. but if you have a problem with working out a percentage, flip the numbers and see if it makes more sense.



5% of 200 is the same as 200% of 5,

80% of 50 is the same as 50% of 80.



Try it. It's awesome!

#4 You have to get revaccinated for whooping cough as an adult. I didn’t know this until I caught whooping cough in my late 30s. It was honestly one of the worst things I’ve ever been through. I slept outside in a tent as I was keeping everyone awake. I would cough until I either vomited or passed out, and this went on for weeks. I broke a rib and split intercostal muscles. You’re supposed to have boosters every 8 - 10 years as an adult, and it really made me understand how babies and small children can and do die from the infection.



It starts out very much like a simple cold, slightly sore throat and runny nose. It then progressively gets worse with a cough and tightness in the chest.



Now, every time I get a slight cold, I produce a horrible cough that sounds like a braying donkey, even when I feel fine. I wish I knew about needed to get a booster vaccine, now I tell everyone!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Anyone old enough to remember when old dog s**t will turn white? It doesn't happen anymore because they made a change to the dog food.

#6 If there’s some sort of horrific injury at an accident scene, like a limb sliced off or a decapitation, emergency workers who are first on the scene will warn the other workers on their way so they can mentally prepare for it.



So if you’re reporting an accident, be explicit in describing injuries so your people can prepare.

#7 Brass doorknobs sanitize themselves. Glass doorknobs hold bacteria.

#8 Sudden hearing loss. It happens overnight in one ear, can happen at any age and they don’t know the cause. But if they treat it in 48 hours you have a good chance of it returning- the longer you wait the less likely you’ll recover anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Only one in ten family fortunes survive to be passed to a third generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 When putting your fitted sheet on your bed go opposite corner to opposite corner. Like youre making an x. All my life I’ve struggled with the fitted sheet coming off the mattress and my bed sheets becoming a mess until a few weeks ago when I read a comment on Reddit. It’s changed my sleep and comfort in my bed.

#11 If you want to reheat white rice and have it be just as tasty as the first time you cooked it put it into a strainer and pour hot water over it. It comes out like you just cooked it and all fluffy again. (Preferably really hot water from like a kettle)

#12 That plants take in CO2 and break it apart and take the carbon and turn it into stems, leaves etc. they literally build themselves out of the carbon in the air. This is how plants are carbon sinks, and why burning plants (fossil fuels) releases the carbon back into the atmosphere. I actually didn’t realize they built their bodies with the Carbon they take in from the air!

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Insect repellent works best if sprayed onto your clothing, shoes, and hat instead of only where your skin is exposed. You won't sweat it off, it absorbs into the fabric so holds more residue instead of bouncing back off into the air. And pay close attention to how long it's supposed to last. Most insect repellents contain two primary ingredients. If it says it lasts six hours? That's how long the first ingredient lasts to repel insects. At which point the weaker ingredient is no longer masked: it attracts insects. Reapply regularly if you're in a place that has insects carrying disease. Do not wait for the first bite to alert you that you need to put on more. Set a timer or check your watch. Stay safe.



Your home-made remedy is not going to save you from malaria or whatever else is in the area. Choose deet, choose the strongest concentration, check the package.

#14 Feeding your cat higher quality food, or going to a raw meat diet (with assistance from a veterinarian), will make your cat's poop and pee nearly and sometimes completely odorless.

#15 When a woman goes under anesthesia for surgery, the doctors can - without your express consent or knowledge - perform a vaginal exam on you for PRACTICE and it’s legal, at least in some places in the US. This applies even if your surgery has nothing to do with your genitals or reproductive organs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 You can ship bees in the mail!!!



I was waiting in line at the post office, and the clerk came back with a package, and the customer says, “No, these aren’t my bees. Is there another one back there?” And I thought, “Holy s**t. Not only can you ship bees but enough people do this that it could result in a bee mixup. What in the actual eff.”



I got on the phone and told everyone I could think of.

#17 Robins see their reflection in your glasses and go into attack mode.

#18 A hot spoon on a bug bite distroys the protein that makes it itchy and subsequently the itching stops!

#19 That any A.I. smart enough to pass a turing test is smart enough to know to fail it on purpose.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#20 People who use sign language have accents.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Snakes can fart and it's incredibly loud.

#22 Walt Disney is older than plastic.

#23 Owls have eyetubes, not eyeballs

#24 If you want to win Monopoly, be a shark, buy everything you touch if you're low on cash mortgage properties to buy more properties. Don't bother buying hotels, buy all the houses as soon as possible so nobody else can.

#25 Not everyone has internal monologue

#26 A million seconds is eleven days. A billion seconds is around thirty years.

#27 The first land predators were probably big marine scorpions.

#28 I forget the exact percentage, but a ridiculous number of those diagnosed with ADHD as adults are diagnosed after their child receives a diagnosis first.

#29 The fuel gauge on a car’s dashboard often has a little arrow on one side of it. It indicates which side the fuel cap is on .

#30 We had cows and slaughtered one for meat. I thought it would make it easier to eat, as I simply cannot stomach the cruelty of mass production. Anyway, the way that the steers mother reacted was horrifying. She was in the next paddock over, but afterwards she ran over to where it happened and screamed. She pawed at the earth for weeks, crying. It haunts me. I can’t actually believe how we process animals.

#31 I have aphantasia, didn't figure it out until I was in my 30s. I thought when people said like imagine or picture something it was a figure of speech. Had no idea everyone has brain pictures and a very small percentage of people have no visual imagination or what's called aphantasia.

#32 Give a deck of cards a good shuffle and most likely that is the first time a deck of cards has ever been in that order in the history of all decks of cards.

#33 You know those dancers in the Just Dance games? That's done with practical effects. Real people dress in white body suits and makeup under the real clothes and actually perform those dances.

#34 At least in the state of Florida, if you donate your body to science through the state, you need to leave contact information for your family to receive your cremated remains after they are finished using your body. If they can't contact your family, your remains are dumped into the Gulf of Mexico.

#35 It takes the average abusive relationship survivor about 8 tries or breakups before they successfully leave their abusive partner for good.

#36 chimpansees are brutal and savage, hunt in packs and wage nonstop warfare on other chimp tribes over territory and resources

#37 You can make powdered sugar by just grinding regular sugar in a coffee grinder. Seems obvious, but mind blown.

#38 if you're constipated long enough, your poop will come out of your mouth :/ sorry you had to find out like this but i learned about it from a medical documentary and they were even more graphic.

#39 Buffalo sauce is just hot sauce with butter.

#40 The Catholic Church used to consider beavers as a type of fish for lent meals, due to their aquatic lifestyle and scaly tails.