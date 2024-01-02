41 People Share The One Thing That They Believe Everyone Needs To Know
We humans are curious creatures. For example, according to one survey, 73% of American adults consider themselves lifelong learners.
For the most part, they go about it in traditional places — at home, work, conferences, or various institutions such as government agencies or libraries. But through it all, the internet remains an important tool. So let's see what these folks have to share.
A few days ago, Reddit user Clean-Youth8369 asked everyone else on the platform, "What's one thing you accidentally found out that now everyone has to know?" and has received over 8,000 replies.
From hard sociologic data to human behavior tendencies, and even wholesome personal observations, here are the ones that got the most upvotes.
The actual things that happen when you declaw a cat. It’s like amputating fingers. They often get early arthritis and back problems because it changes the way they walk completely. It’s insanely barbaric and any vet who participates in the practice knowing the results is immoral and evil.
In Italy is prohibited, like any not-necessary surgery on animals
Cows have best friends
i don't know why this blows my mind. but if you have a problem with working out a percentage, flip the numbers and see if it makes more sense.
5% of 200 is the same as 200% of 5,
80% of 50 is the same as 50% of 80.
Try it. It's awesome!
I get that most people don't realize/remember but you sort of learned this in elementary school. Maybe as far back as 3rd or 4th grade. It's called the commutative law: 5+2 = 2+5 and 5x2 = 2x5. If you make one of the numbers you're multiplying a percentage or fraction you're still multiplying 2 numbers.
You have to get revaccinated for whooping cough as an adult. I didn’t know this until I caught whooping cough in my late 30s. It was honestly one of the worst things I’ve ever been through. I slept outside in a tent as I was keeping everyone awake. I would cough until I either vomited or passed out, and this went on for weeks. I broke a rib and split intercostal muscles. You’re supposed to have boosters every 8 - 10 years as an adult, and it really made me understand how babies and small children can and do die from the infection.
It starts out very much like a simple cold, slightly sore throat and runny nose. It then progressively gets worse with a cough and tightness in the chest.
Now, every time I get a slight cold, I produce a horrible cough that sounds like a braying donkey, even when I feel fine. I wish I knew about needed to get a booster vaccine, now I tell everyone!
Same here. It was horrible. I visited my doctor so many times and all he did was antibiotics and more antibiotics. It wasn't until I was in the 10th week of serious coughing, that he finally tested me and found it was Pertussis. This bout of illness made me distrust medical professionals.
Anyone old enough to remember when old dog s**t will turn white? It doesn't happen anymore because they made a change to the dog food.
I thought that was part of the process of it braking down! But i haven't seen white dog poop in quite a while, indeed. How odd.
If there’s some sort of horrific injury at an accident scene, like a limb sliced off or a decapitation, emergency workers who are first on the scene will warn the other workers on their way so they can mentally prepare for it.
So if you’re reporting an accident, be explicit in describing injuries so your people can prepare.
Brass doorknobs sanitize themselves. Glass doorknobs hold bacteria.
Plastic straws sanitize themselves. Paper straws hold bacteria.
Sudden hearing loss. It happens overnight in one ear, can happen at any age and they don’t know the cause. But if they treat it in 48 hours you have a good chance of it returning- the longer you wait the less likely you’ll recover anything.
Only one in ten family fortunes survive to be passed to a third generation.
When putting your fitted sheet on your bed go opposite corner to opposite corner. Like youre making an x. All my life I’ve struggled with the fitted sheet coming off the mattress and my bed sheets becoming a mess until a few weeks ago when I read a comment on Reddit. It’s changed my sleep and comfort in my bed.
If you want to reheat white rice and have it be just as tasty as the first time you cooked it put it into a strainer and pour hot water over it. It comes out like you just cooked it and all fluffy again. (Preferably really hot water from like a kettle)
Same thing for leftover pasta. I pour some (near) boiling water into the container, stir it around for a few seconds then use the lid to drain the water. That save the trouble of cleaning a strainer or colander. PS. IDon't listen to Uncle Roger. f you try to reheat rice in a colander instead of a strainer you can expect a lot of the rice to go through the holes along with the water.
That plants take in CO2 and break it apart and take the carbon and turn it into stems, leaves etc. they literally build themselves out of the carbon in the air. This is how plants are carbon sinks, and why burning plants (fossil fuels) releases the carbon back into the atmosphere. I actually didn’t realize they built their bodies with the Carbon they take in from the air!
The laws of photosynthesis say that all plants grow better when atmospheric carbon dioxide is increased. Before the burning of fossil fuels, plants were actually starving for lack of sufficient atmospheric carbon dioxide food.
Insect repellent works best if sprayed onto your clothing, shoes, and hat instead of only where your skin is exposed. You won't sweat it off, it absorbs into the fabric so holds more residue instead of bouncing back off into the air. And pay close attention to how long it's supposed to last. Most insect repellents contain two primary ingredients. If it says it lasts six hours? That's how long the first ingredient lasts to repel insects. At which point the weaker ingredient is no longer masked: it attracts insects. Reapply regularly if you're in a place that has insects carrying disease. Do not wait for the first bite to alert you that you need to put on more. Set a timer or check your watch. Stay safe.
Your home-made remedy is not going to save you from malaria or whatever else is in the area. Choose deet, choose the strongest concentration, check the package.
Feeding your cat higher quality food, or going to a raw meat diet (with assistance from a veterinarian), will make your cat's poop and pee nearly and sometimes completely odorless.
When a woman goes under anesthesia for surgery, the doctors can - without your express consent or knowledge - perform a vaginal exam on you for PRACTICE and it’s legal, at least in some places in the US. This applies even if your surgery has nothing to do with your genitals or reproductive organs.
You can ship bees in the mail!!!
I was waiting in line at the post office, and the clerk came back with a package, and the customer says, “No, these aren’t my bees. Is there another one back there?” And I thought, “Holy s**t. Not only can you ship bees but enough people do this that it could result in a bee mixup. What in the actual eff.”
I got on the phone and told everyone I could think of.
Robins see their reflection in your glasses and go into attack mode.
A hot spoon on a bug bite distroys the protein that makes it itchy and subsequently the itching stops!
That any A.I. smart enough to pass a turing test is smart enough to know to fail it on purpose.
People who use sign language have accents.
Snakes can fart and it's incredibly loud.
Just verified this: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OKS0qns7lPI&pp=ygUKU25ha2UgZmFydA%3D%3D
Walt Disney is older than plastic.
Owls have eyetubes, not eyeballs
If you want to win Monopoly, be a shark, buy everything you touch if you're low on cash mortgage properties to buy more properties. Don't bother buying hotels, buy all the houses as soon as possible so nobody else can.
Or just don’t play Monopoly and play one of the much better games that are out there!
Not everyone has internal monologue
I can't wrap my brain around this one because I can wrap it around my personal inner monologue, thank goodness. How do they think about life at all? How do they make decisions about their future? Any insight into this is welcome.
A million seconds is eleven days. A billion seconds is around thirty years.
Fun fact: In places where hours have 3600 seconds and days have 24 hours 1 million seconds is a bit under 10 days and 10 hours.
The first land predators were probably big marine scorpions.
I forget the exact percentage, but a ridiculous number of those diagnosed with ADHD as adults are diagnosed after their child receives a diagnosis first.
The fuel gauge on a car’s dashboard often has a little arrow on one side of it. It indicates which side the fuel cap is on .
We had cows and slaughtered one for meat. I thought it would make it easier to eat, as I simply cannot stomach the cruelty of mass production. Anyway, the way that the steers mother reacted was horrifying. She was in the next paddock over, but afterwards she ran over to where it happened and screamed. She pawed at the earth for weeks, crying. It haunts me. I can’t actually believe how we process animals.
I have aphantasia, didn't figure it out until I was in my 30s. I thought when people said like imagine or picture something it was a figure of speech. Had no idea everyone has brain pictures and a very small percentage of people have no visual imagination or what's called aphantasia.
Give a deck of cards a good shuffle and most likely that is the first time a deck of cards has ever been in that order in the history of all decks of cards.
You know, once I was playing Uno with my cousin and after I shuffled, we found that literally ALL of the power cards were at the exact back of the stack with no number cards in between.
You know those dancers in the Just Dance games? That's done with practical effects. Real people dress in white body suits and makeup under the real clothes and actually perform those dances.
At least in the state of Florida, if you donate your body to science through the state, you need to leave contact information for your family to receive your cremated remains after they are finished using your body. If they can't contact your family, your remains are dumped into the Gulf of Mexico.
It takes the average abusive relationship survivor about 8 tries or breakups before they successfully leave their abusive partner for good.
And they’re at the greatest risk of being killed when they leave their abuser.
chimpansees are brutal and savage, hunt in packs and wage nonstop warfare on other chimp tribes over territory and resources
Not all chimps. I only know of one recorded wild chimpanzee troop leader who was like that.
You can make powdered sugar by just grinding regular sugar in a coffee grinder. Seems obvious, but mind blown.
No, you can't. Powdered sugar also contains CORN STARCH making measuring different than sugar. And calories per teaspoon are lower than powdered sugar because of the corn starch. Even the taste is different.
if you're constipated long enough, your poop will come out of your mouth :/ sorry you had to find out like this but i learned about it from a medical documentary and they were even more graphic.
Oh, gross ! I don't believe that any more than the corn starch fairy tale above.
Buffalo sauce is just hot sauce with butter.
The Catholic Church used to consider beavers as a type of fish for lent meals, due to their aquatic lifestyle and scaly tails.