7Kviews
I Use A Paper Quilling Technique To Create These Art Pieces (58 Pics)
7Kviews
My name is Gergana Pencheva. I'm a paper artist from Varna, Bulgaria. I graduated in engineering design in 2014 from the Technical University of Varna.
My work is my passion. I make my art with a technique named quilling. Any design—from animals and flowers to names and monograms—can make a unique gift that speaks to that special person in your life.
This post may include affiliate links.
nice use of more than one paper color in a roll! (I do stuff like this sometimes)
I love music so the instruments have been amazing but this is my favorite..
I am not indian, but for some reason I love everything about india, and this- this is amazing
it looks like frosting [im always hungry]
Incredible- as someone who quills, I'm jealous of the curves of the outline