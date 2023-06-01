63 Impossible Questions Whose Answers Are Not So Straightforward
Are purple crayons dangerous for us? Is it socially acceptable to eat M&M’s with a spoon? Does that dress make someone look fat? These are only a few questions with no answers given to them. Questions like these make us think for a long time about a solution that never existed. Confusing questions overall force us to think more philosophically, outside the box, so that we can find an answer of some kind to give to the person raising it. Thus, a question with no answer can be viewed as a quiz with multiple available solutions.
“How are you?” is probably one of the more famous questions that can trip a person up, especially if it comes from a kid. If we were to answer with “bad,” then we might be given another question, “Why?” and this circle will continue till one of the parties stops answering or inquiring deeper. Impossible questions like these are confusing because they stick us in an unending circle of asking and answering. They are loops of casual questions with simple answers and no end in sight. However, there are also unanswerable questions that are paradoxes. Can God create a hot enough burrito that he can’t eat? Both yes and no lead a person to the simple conclusion — God is not almighty, then.
Like paradoxes and questions that cannot be answered so simply? User Moatflobber likes them too. He asked an easily answerable question on the popular AskReddit group — “What is an impossible question to answer?” We have compiled the best questions in the list below. Have you had the chance to hear some of them yourself? Upvote them. On the other hand, if you have a viable answer that you would want to share with others, you can do so in the comments below.
ThePhoenixBird2022 said:
"Why? When asked by a 4yo. Any response will be met with... but why?"
charatatata replied:
"Take it up a notch and you get the kid my mom had to deal with: "What if a red truck burst through the wall right now? Okay, now what if it was blue"?"
"Have more people had coronavirus or have more people drunk a bottle of Corona?"
"Can you describe color to a blind person?"
"How many beats does my heart have left?"
Most mammals have on average 1 billion heartbeats in a lifetime ago you could work it out of you really wanted.
"If I punch myself in the face, and it hurts. Does that mean I'm strong or weak?"
jdbrownjrthe3rd said:
"Honey, what do you want to eat for dinner?"
moving0target replied:
"You can answer it, but you're wrong."
"What came before the big bang?"
"What's the meaning of life?"
"If I had a son that became a priest, would I call him father or son?"
Cue one of the best gags from the first Blackadder series
"Is water wet?"
"What is the correct way to pronounce Worcestershire sauce?"
"How much would it cost to clean all the windows in a city?"
"How many sides does a circle have?"
"WHERE IS THE LAMB SAUCE?!"
"What's the next winning lottery number?"
Geeeck0 said:
"Does this dress make me look fat?"
LittleTay replied:
"Honey, you make that dress look good."
Andyle611 said:
"Can God microwave a burrito so hot that even He can't eat it?"
blitzx666 replied:
"If god needs a microwave to heat that burrito, I have more questions."
"Does the set of all sets which are not members of itself contain itself as an element?"
"If you go faster than the speed of light and look backward, what will you see?"
"What happens when we die?"
"Rather trivially, "what is the last digit of pi in base 10"?"
"Is there an afterlife?"
"Where does our consciousness go after death?"
I've pondered this for many years. I have only got as far as; If our brains use electric energy to function, the laws of physics say that no energy can ever cease to be, it must change into another form of energy. Which I think, may be the same question, but I'm really not clever enough to figure it out any further.
Kita-Ryu said:
"Where is the Universe border?"
OutlandishnessSea578 replied:
"Is there a space border patrol?"
"Where are all the missing people in the world?"
"How do you throw away a trash can?"
"What are we?"
"How many water drops are in an ocean?"
"To be, or not to be?"
"How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"
"Which came first, the chicken or the egg?"
"What color is a mirror?"
"How high is up?"
"What's the last number you can count to?"
"What created the universe?"
TheAntih said:
"Where was Gondor when the Westfold fell?"
granthollomew replied:
"It's always 'Where was Gondor when the Westfield fell?' and never 'How was Gondor when the Westfield fell'."
"I’m confused, generally when someone asks me “What?” I just repeat myself once or twice and they always seem to get it."
"In the movie Predator, why does the predator use broad-spectrum visible red lasers to target when he naturally sees in infrared?"
"A ship carrying 21 sheep sinks, how old is the captain?"
"Where did Cotton Eye Joe come from, and where did he go?"
"How many atoms are in here on Earth?"
"Did she ever love me?"
"Have you ever made a decision out of free will?"
"What goes up a hill with four legs and comes down with two?"
Someone delivering legs to a person at the top of the hill.
"Are you asleep?"
"What would happen if Pinocchio said my nose will grow?"
"How are you?"
"What is outside the observable universe?
I could get into why this is an impossible question to answer. Basically, if you cannot observe it, you cannot measure it, and therefore, you cannot answer the question."
"Where do farts go?"
"How many pores does an orange have?"
"What is north of the north pole?"
"How long is any specific coastline?"
"Why doesn't she love me?"
"What happens when an unstoppable force hits an unmovable object?"
"What is the speed velocity of an unladen swallow?"
"How many boards would the Mongolian hordes hoard if they Mongolian hordes got bored?"
"What do I have in my pocket?"
"Answer truthfully? 'Will you take this man/woman in sickness and in health, till death tare you apart?'"
"Which religion is the correct one?"
"What's the cure for cancer?"
"Who let the dogs out?"
"When your girlfriend who gained fat asks you if she gained fat?"
"Does god exist?"