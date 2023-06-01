Are purple crayons dangerous for us? Is it socially acceptable to eat M&M’s with a spoon? Does that dress make someone look fat? These are only a few questions with no answers given to them. Questions like these make us think for a long time about a solution that never existed. Confusing questions overall force us to think more philosophically, outside the box, so that we can find an answer of some kind to give to the person raising it. Thus, a question with no answer can be viewed as a quiz with multiple available solutions.

“How are you?” is probably one of the more famous questions that can trip a person up, especially if it comes from a kid. If we were to answer with “bad,” then we might be given another question, “Why?” and this circle will continue till one of the parties stops answering or inquiring deeper. Impossible questions like these are confusing because they stick us in an unending circle of asking and answering. They are loops of casual questions with simple answers and no end in sight. However, there are also unanswerable questions that are paradoxes. Can God create a hot enough burrito that he can’t eat? Both yes and no lead a person to the simple conclusion — God is not almighty, then.

Like paradoxes and questions that cannot be answered so simply? User Moatflobber likes them too. He asked an easily answerable question on the popular AskReddit group — "What is an impossible question to answer?" We have compiled the best questions in the list below.