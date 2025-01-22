Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Woman With No Brain Activity Kept On Life Support To Save Baby Sparks Controversy
Family, News

Pregnant Woman With No Brain Activity Kept On Life Support To Save Baby Sparks Controversy

Open list comments 16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

16

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordeal of a Brazilian family has the country immersed in a heated debate as a brain-dead 21-year-old mother is being kept alive by machines so that her unborn 6-month-old child has a chance to survive.

“This is disgusting,” a local netizen said. “She’s being forced to have her body violated just so that she can give birth to someone who will never remember her.”

Highlights
  • 21-year-old Joyce Araújo is being kept alive to save her unborn 6-month baby.
  • Joyce collapsed from a severe headache due to a brain aneurysm.
  • Brazil's law prohibits abortion after three months.
  • The cause sparked heated debate among locals online.

Joyce Sousa Araújo, collapsed after suffering “very strong headaches,” being hospitalized at a Rondonópolis hospital for surgery. Doctors were able to detect an aneurysm but it was already too late, as her brain had swollen to the point she couldn’t be saved.

“I’m sure that, if the mother was alive, this is exactly what she would’ve wanted!” another replied.

RELATED:

    A brain-dead 21-year-old mother is being kept alive by machines to give her unborn 6-month-old child a chance to survive

    Smiling pregnant woman with braces, central to a debate about life support to save her baby.

    Image credits: g1

    Her husband, 23-year-old João Matheus Silva, recounted the suddenness of the tragedy, which left their two daughters, aged 3 and 7, without a mother and with their brother’s life at risk. 

    “She started feeling very strong headaches after getting pregnant, but nothing that indicated an aneurysm. We never imagined this would happen,” he said, remembering how his wife’s condition suddenly worsened on December 20 while at their home in Jaciara.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young pregnant woman at home, smiling and holding her hair, related to life support debate.

    Image credits: sousa_joy9890

    As her brain expanded, doctors desperately tried to remove part of her skull to alleviate the swelling, but their efforts failed. Joyce was declared brain dead a few days later.

    Despite the mother’s condition, doctors decided to continue artificial life support due to her advanced pregnancy.

    The hospital has been monitoring both Joyce and her unborn child closely, aiming to deliver the baby boy as soon as it reaches 7 months of gestational age.

    Experts have long debated the ethical considerations of cases such as Joyce’s, as well as the legal ramifications of the procedure

    Pregnant woman taking a mirror selfie, wearing a black shirt and jeans, sparking life support debate.

    Image credits: sousa_joy9890

    The story of Joyce has parallels to other cases around the world where pregnant women declared brain dead have been kept alive to support their unborn children. 

    A notable example is the case of Catarina Sequeira, a Portuguese woman who was maintained on life support until her baby could be delivered at 31 weeks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her case was thoroughly examined by a 2020 University of Cambridge study which delved into the complex legal and ethical implications of keeping a mother alive to save an unborn child’s life.

    Pregnant woman on life support in a hospital bed, sparking heated debate on ethical implications.

    Image credits: estreitonline

    For Alex Warren, one of the paper’s authors, one that one of the most contentious aspects of delicate situations like this is hospitals acting against the express wishes of the mother’s family.

    A man and a woman posing together at a nighttime event, with people in the background.

    Image credits: matheus__.borges

    “In a number of highly publicised cases, continuation of maternal physiological support after brain death has been attempted against the express wishes of the patient’s family,” he wrote.

    The study also put forward a concerning figure, citing a German study of 30 cases of brain-dead mothers, of which only 63% were able to successfully deliver their babies. 

    Brazil’s legal system forbids abortions beyond the third month, which means doctors must do all they can to keep Joyce’s baby alive

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young couple smiling with a blurred baby, related to a pregnant woman on life support sparking debate.

    Image credits: viralagora

    Aside from the complex ethical considerations of surrounding the subject matter, legal concerns also need to be taken into account.

    Brazil is a signatory of the American Human Rights Convention, which grants the right to life to human embryos, including intrauterine ones. In 2016, the Supreme Court in Brazil ruled that abortion was not considered a crime in the first three months of pregnancy.

    Family photo including a pregnant woman, man, and two children, related to a life support ethical debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: estreitonline

    Beyond that specific timeframe, the procedure is only allowed if the mother was raped, to save the mother’s life, and in the case of an anencephalic fetus. 

    Joyce’s baby being a 6-month-old, means that doctors are under the obligation to preserve its life to the best of their ability. The mother’s family have also expressed willingness to receive the baby.

    Pregnant woman in a black top standing indoors, sparking debate over life support decisions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sousa_joy9890

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joyce Sousa (@sousa_joy9890)

    “The worst part is knowing that the children will grow up without a mother,” the father explained.

    The family is now looking for a way to raise money to send Joyce’s body to the state of Tocantins, in the center of Brazil, after the baby is born, with the father putting up a video on Instagram explaining their situation.

    “Any strong woman would do this,” one reader wrote, believing Joyce would’ve been happy with the decision the doctors made

    Tweet questioning the situation of a pregnant woman on life support to save baby, sparking debate.

    Image credits: dan2006y

    Tweet discussing a pregnant woman kept on life support to save baby, highlighting emotional perspectives on the situation.

    Image credits: poraodocaos

    Tweet about the ethical debate on supporting a brain-dead pregnant woman to save her baby.

    Image credits: naoironicamentw

    Tweet expressing views on pregnant woman on life support to save baby.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: caracavic

    Tweet discussing dangers of keeping a brain-dead pregnant woman on life support to save baby, referencing a TV show.

    Image credits: sunshineMiny

    Tweet expressing strong opinion on keeping pregnant woman on life support for baby.

    Image credits: Maxnogueirat

    Tweet by Willian Barbacena discussing life support for a pregnant woman, referencing family experiences and emotions.

    Image credits: sandroewillian

    Tweet discussing the ethics of keeping a pregnant woman on life support to save the baby, generating debate.

    Image credits: 2d_ryuzuuki

    Tweet discussing a family deciding to keep a pregnant woman on life support to save her baby, sparking debate.

    Image credits: akutagawazinho

    Tweet discussing spiritual questions about a pregnant woman on life support, sparking heated debate.

    Image credits: bebelaleao

    Tweet discussing the heated debate on life support decision for a pregnant woman to save her baby.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: IzzieDash

    Tweet discussing a pregnant woman kept on life support to save her baby, sparking a heated debate.

    Image credits: vct_fl

    Tweet discussing the ethical debate over keeping a pregnant woman on life support to save the baby.

    Image credits: bibi_pitica

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    16
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    16

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reggie2337 avatar
    Reginald
    Reginald
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m pro-choice and this a tough one. You wonder what the mother would want in this situation. But ultimately it should be up to the husband, not the government.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold up. Where’s the comments that at 21 she already had a 7-year old? This woman was pregnant at 13 /14 but that fact is lost underneath the facts she is pregnant now. She was a child the first time she got pregnant. She was still a child with her second pregnancy. She was barely an adult with her third yet she’s still being treated as an incubator. Maybe she would have wanted her child to survive no matter what, but I have to question would she make that choice if she wasn’t already convinced that her sole purpose in life is to produce babies.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a gem from above! “ Man, if I had an aneurysm and was brain dead, all I would want was for my son to survive, even without me around but at least my death would be better.”

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    reggie2337 avatar
    Reginald
    Reginald
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m pro-choice and this a tough one. You wonder what the mother would want in this situation. But ultimately it should be up to the husband, not the government.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold up. Where’s the comments that at 21 she already had a 7-year old? This woman was pregnant at 13 /14 but that fact is lost underneath the facts she is pregnant now. She was a child the first time she got pregnant. She was still a child with her second pregnancy. She was barely an adult with her third yet she’s still being treated as an incubator. Maybe she would have wanted her child to survive no matter what, but I have to question would she make that choice if she wasn’t already convinced that her sole purpose in life is to produce babies.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a gem from above! “ Man, if I had an aneurysm and was brain dead, all I would want was for my son to survive, even without me around but at least my death would be better.”

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda