108 Fascinating Looks Into The Past From The “Historyfeels” Facebook Page
When was the last time you had a history lesson? Perhaps it was watching a documentary or listening to a podcast centered around prominent events in the past? Or maybe you recently visited a museum that taught you more about your own country or city’s history? Regardless of how much you know about the world’s past, the beautiful thing about history is that there is always more to be learned!
If you’re interested in some photos that will give you more insight into our planet and the fascinating people in it, you’ve come to the right place. Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most captivating posts from the “Historyfeels” Facebook page that might make you feel like you’ve been transported to another time and place.
Grover Krantz Was An Anthropologist Who Donated His Body To The Smithsonian Museum To Show How Skeletons Can Be Educational Tools
His only condition was that he wanted his beloved dog next to him even after death. The museum honored his request.
On August 23, 1989, About 2 Million People From Latvia, Estonia And Lithuania Formed A Human Chain
It united all 3 countries to show the world their desire to escape the Soviet Union and communism.
And now Putin wants to undo all that and bring back the Soviet!
When Both Sides Of The Eurotunnel First Met In 1990
Although history is only what’s in the past, it’s simultaneously never ending. We could study the history of one specific place for a lifetime and still not fully understand the richness of its story, as our lifetimes are only a small sliver of time compared to how long our world has existed. And while it’s impossible to know everything, it’s quite fascinating to learn as much as we possibly can. But we don’t all have time to dedicate to reading history books and visiting museums around the world on the regular. For some of us, even just learning little bits of history on Facebook is much better than nothing.
The Historyfeels Facebook page is so great because it is so accessible. A quick scroll through their feed can teach you a wide variety of historical fun facts, and you’re likely to remember these tidbits of information because they’re always paired with a captivating image. Historyfeels has amassed 143k followers since its launch and describes itself as a page dedicated to “posting the forgotten people, events and powerful moments of history”. We hope you enjoy your scroll through this list and that you too keep these snapshots from history from being forgotten.
Teaching Each Other Their Respective Cultures
A Child's Carseat From 1950s
Photos Of A Sixteen-Year Old German Anti-Aircraft Soldier During Ww2
One of the most important reasons to study history is because it always inevitably repeats itself. I’m sure your teachers in school told you this from a young age, and perhaps you rolled your eyes at the implication that you could prevent the next World War or that you were responsible for keeping democracy alive. But it is important that we all understand history and how our world became what it is today. According to MOOC.org, one of the main reasons we study history is to understand how it continues to impact us nowadays.
“Take the Great Depression, for example—one of the most difficult but impactful periods in American history,” MOOC notes on their blog. “The economic crisis put almost 15 million people out of work and sent countless families into homelessness, stealing their sense of security. Many of those people would feel insecure for the rest of their lives. The government had to learn how to help. This effort gave rise to Social Security, federal emergency relief programs, and funding for unemployment efforts. These changes continue to make life more secure for millions of Americans. Society today comes from hundreds and thousands of actions like these. The more you learn about how these things happened, the better you understand real life.”
Wedding Dress Made Out Of The Parachute That Saved Her Husband's Life In Wwii
The husband escaped the Nazis when he disguised himself as a bride 😉
The Arctic Ocean Photographed In The Same Place, 105 Years Ago vs. Today
Urban Planning Before Autocad
MOOC also explains that history is not simply a study of others, it’s a study of us. We’re not so different from our ancestors, and by viewing them as “others”, we risk feeling like we’re immune from making the same mistakes they did. But as Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.” The people who came before us shaped our world, created the societies we live in and gave us the traditions we continue to uphold or decide to challenge today. Understanding history also allows us insight into why some societies thrive while others fail, why humans have gone to war so many times and how we have changed society for the better. Without taking time to analyze the past, we would never have innovation or make improvements.
Woman Taking A Selfie In 1900. The Camera She Is Holding Cost $1
"$1 in 1900 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $35.33 today"
In 2010, A Family Discovered A Hidden Ancient Chappel Under Their House In Shropshire, England
A Couple Of Victorian Travelers, 1890s
Studying history also gives us context for the human experience, MOOC explains. Without knowing that there have been global pandemics throughout history, such as the flu pandemic during 1918-1919, we might have had no way of knowing whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic would wipe out the entire population. It would be terrifying to experience something like that without any knowledge of people living through a similar situation in the past. But thankfully, we have historical records. We know that this has happened before, and although the COVID-19 pandemic has been a tragic and frightening situation, we can find comfort knowing that other humans have been through this before. Many of them survived and learned from it, and now we will be even more prepared the next time a pandemic occurs.
Blackfoot Native Americans Looking Out Over Glacier National Park In Montana
Reed was part of an early 20th century school of photographers (along with his better known contemporary Edward Curtis) of Native Americans known as ‘Pictorialists’. Their passion was to show the lives and culture of Native Americans which was ‘gradually vanishing’. Reed lived with and photographed the Ojibwe in Minnesota; the Blackfoot, Piegan, Flathead, Cheyenne, and Blood in northern Montana and southern Canada; and the Navajo and Hopi in Arizona
Those are the true Americans everyone else is an immigrant, they shoulda built a wall
An Open Air School In 1957, Netherlands
In the beginning of the 20th century a movement towards open air schools took place in Europe with classes taught in nature, so that students would benefit physically and mentally from clean air and sunlight.
I wonder what made the movement stop? That’s exactly how all schools should look like! Not in Danish and Scottish winter though, ha!
This Mirror Portrait Was Taken 100 Years Ago In Japan
If you’re interested in learning more about history, you’re lucky we live in such a technologically advanced time. Nowadays, we can research anything we want just by hopping onto the internet. And the more historical events we know about, the more we can think critically about the world’s past and how all of these occurrences tie together. MOOC notes that learning history is not simply about memorizing facts and dates, it’s about understanding why things happened. “Take the fall of Rome, for example. In the Roman Empire’s last years, the central government was unstable yet the empire continued to spend money on expansion,” MOOC notes.
Soba Noodle Delivery In Tokyo, 1935
Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116
Self-Defense Glove For Ladies. London, 1850
sad that ladies needed it pretty much all the way through history
“Outside groups like the Huns and Saxons capitalized on that instability and invaded," MOOC continues. "The empire had split into East and West, further breaking down a sense of unity, and Christianity was replacing the Roman polytheistic religion. When you become a student of history, you learn how to process facts like these and consider how one event affected the other. An expanding empire is harder to control, and invasions further tax resources. But what caused that instability in the first place? And why did expansion remain so important? Once you learn how to think this way and ask these kinds of questions, you start engaging more actively with the world around you.”
Oldest Door Still In Use In Rome, At The Pantheon
Cast in bronze for emperor Hadrian's rebuilding, it dates to about 115 AD. Each door is solid bronze 2.3 m wide & 7.5 m high, yet so well balanced they can be pushed or pulled open easily by one person
Marilyn Monroe Visiting Injured Troops In Japan In 1954. Unfortunately For This Soldier, He Had A Broken Back And Had To Heal Facedown
Where The Great Wall Of China Meets The Sea
One interesting benefit of understanding history that you might not have considered is that it can protect people from falling prey to conspiracy theories. The Important Site notes that conspiracy theories tend to spread much more rapidly during times of stress or chaos. But when you actually understand historical context and what is causing major changes in the world, you will know that there is not some big conspiracy behind it all. Conspiracy theories can not only be untrue, but they can also be dangerous, as they sometimes lead to real-world violence. If you have a firm understanding of history, you won’t be susceptible to falling down a YouTube rabbit hole and claiming that the world is flat or that vaccines are evil…
A Statue In Istanbul To Honor Tombili, A Famous Stray Cat. Tombili Would Sit In This Position And Watch People Pass By
This Is How The Head Of A Spear Went Through A Bone During The Roman Gallic Wars. It Still Remains In The Bone After 2070 Years
Mt. Rushmore Unpresidented, 1905
Although the internet is a treasure trove of information, one thing to be aware of when researching history online is the fact that it can be manipulated to fit an agenda. There are many things that certain groups would prefer not to remember,” the Important Site notes. “We can see this happening in places like the United States, where teaching about slavery and race has been controversial for decades. History textbooks contain multiple errors, omissions, or interpretations that downplay slavery. Recently, many states are passing laws that ban critical race theory in schools, but the definition isn’t clear and could lead to teachers being penalized for simply teaching about race. History is at the center of this culture war.” Be sure to get your information from reliable sources, and check your facts.
A 'Knocker-Up' In London (1929). Before Alarm Clocks, People Were Paid To Wake Up Clients For Work By Knocking On Their Doors And Windows With A Stick
The Swedish Warship Vasa. It Sank In 1628 Less Than A Mile Into Its Maiden Voyage And Was Recovered From The Sea Floor After 333 Years
Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, is the world's best preserved 17th century ship
Qaṣr Al-Farīd Meaning ‘The Lonely Castle’ Is The Largest Rock-Cut Tomb At The Archaeological Site Of Hegra, In Saudi Arabia. Nabataean Kingdom, 1st Century Ce
A Boy Stares At A TV Screen For The First Time, 1948
The Ishtar Gate, Built By The Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II In Mesopotamia In 575 Bc
It was finished in glazed bricks mostly in blue and it was part of a grand walled processional way leading into the city. It's now preserved in the Pergamon Museum, Berlin.
A Room From The Excavated Ruins Of Herculaneum – Destroyed During The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius In 79 A.d
Maybe The Smartest People Ever Assembled In One Photo. Seventeen Of Them Are Nobel Prize Winners
Einstein is in the middle and Marie Curie two seats to the left. She won prizes in two separate scientific disciplines - still the only person have done so - 5th Solvay Conference on Quantum Mechanics, 1927. Photo was originally black and white and has been colorized
The "Hasanlu Lovers" Died Around 800 B.c. And Were Discovered In 1972. They Died In What Seems To Be An Embrace Or Kiss, And Remained That Way For 2800 Years
The pair was hiding from invaders who came to burn their village down and died of asphyxiation from the smoke. Even though it looks like they’re kissing, it remains unclear whether they were a couple or not. Also, only one could be identified as male. The other skeleton has both male and female features. https://allthatsinteresting.com/hasanlu-lovers
High-Rise Installer On One Of The Largest Bridges In The World, The Harbour Bridge, Sydney, 1971. The Installer's Name Is Paul Hogan, In 15 Years He Will Be Known As "Crocodile" Dundee
The Inside Of A 1926 Rolls-Royce
Japanese Archers, Circa 1860
They are practicing Kyudo, a form of archery that has been practiced for over 2,000 years in Japan. Kyudo is an extremely slow martial art done deliberately and with no wasted movement. The thought is that total immersion of the task at hand can clear the mind. A Kyudo practitioner is expected to show courtesy, compassion and morality at all times, maintaining composure and grace under pressure.
Colorized photo of course
Rare View Of The Statue Of Liberty From The Balcony On Its Torch. That Entrance Has Been Closed Since 1916
The event that sparked the ban occurred 104 years ago, on July 30, 1916.
An explosion on Black Tom Island in New York Harbor in the middle of the night could be heard from miles away, shattering glass windows in Manhattan and killing seven people.
Black Tom had been a center for the production of armaments that were being shipped to Europe to aid mainly Britain and France, both of which were fighting Germany, during World War I — though the United States was technically neutral at the time.
Shrapnel hit the nearby Statue of Liberty, closing off the arm to future visitors.
The National Park Service's Statue of Liberty website cites the Black Tom explosion as the reason the torch is closed off, though it is unclear why, a century later, guests are still not allowed inside.
The Herculaneum Papyri Are More Than 1800 Papyri That Were Carbonized By The Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius (79 Ce)
constituting the only surviving library from antiquity that exists in its entirety. Now using new x-ray technique, these scrolls are being read for the first time in millennia
World War 1 Observation Posts Disguised As Trees
1,800 Year Old Roman Footwear. On Display At Vindolanda Fort In England
Hanging Out In A University Of Illinois Dorm Room, 1910
Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip At The Horse Races, 1968. Philip Passed This Morning At The Age Of 99
Plane Emerges From The Sand 72 Years After It Crashes During Wwii On A Wales Beach
In September of 1942, an American plane took off in Europe flown by Lt. Robert Elliot. At 6,000 ft the left engine gave out. Elliot decided to try and land. As he did so however the other engine stopped so he had to crash land in 2ft of water. This is the plane.
Few local people were aware of the plane at the time because beaches in the UK were closed to the public during the war. So it sat there and became covered.
Due to shifting sands, the plane has only become uncovered three times: once in the 1970s, 2007, and most recently in 2014.
The plane is a Lockheed P-38 and one of the few of its types to survive the war. The exact location of the plane remains a secret in an attempt to protect it from disturbances, though the aircraft is covered by the Protection of Military Remains Act and disturbing it carries heavy fines.
It was recently given protected status in Wales, meaning it will not be disturbed
Archeologists And Workers Pose In 1894 In Front Of The Well Preserved Statue Of Antinous (130 Bc). It Was Unearthed Near The Temple Of Apollo In The Sanctuary At Delphi, Greece
Before And After Excavation Of An Ancient Stadium In Modern Day Turkey. Abandoned For Almost 2000 Years. 1984 - Today
It's name is the Stadium of Magnesia ad Maendrum Ancient City, located in the modern day of Aydin/Germencik, Turkey
It looked much better before the excavation! Trees, you know.
FBI Finger Print Files, 1944
'if You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die!' Fort Hood, January 1943 During Ww2
From the Library of Congress.
"Every man, a poster at Camp Hood. Taking a cue from the Office of War Information (OWI) poster "If you talk too much, this man may die",
Private Ivan A. Smith, editor of the Camp Hood Panther, Camp Hood, Texas, originated this novel method of reminding his fellow soldiers to practice discretion. Looking into the mirror at the camp"
Hanako Was A Koi Fish Who Died At The Age Of 226
In 1966, two of her scales were removed and extensively studied to determine her age. She was the longest living koi ﬁsh (circa 1751 – 7 July 1977)
The O’halloran Sisters, Armed With Poles And Boiling Water, Fended Off The Officers Evicting Their Family During The Irish Land War, 1889
Annie, Honoria, and Sarah – lived with their parents and their brothers, Patrick and Frank, in the townland of Lisbareen, southwest of Bodyke village in county Clare. They were the tenants of Colonel John O’Callaghan who raised their rent from £12 to £33. They were eventually defeated and evicted, but their brave show of defiance is still remembered. There's a song about them by Anna O'Neill.
Balloon View Of Boston, 1860. It Is The Oldest Surviving Aerial Photograph
Royal Portuguese Reading Room, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It Opened To The Public In 1883
Star Wars Cast Out Of Costumes
Harrison Ford (Han Solo), David Prowse (Darth Vader), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2). circa 1977
Then And Now: Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 To 2020
Siberian Unicorn, 'Elasmotherium', Which Went Extinct 29,000 Years Ago
Oldest Surviving Pair Of Levis Jeans, 1879. They Were Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later
This Is Yuri Valentinovich Knorozov, The Soviet Ethnographer Who Deciphered The Mayan Writing System, 1980
Human Footprints From White Sands National Park, New Mexico. Dated 21,000-23,000 Years Old
A team of scientists announced the discovery of the oldest human footprints in North America in November of 2021.
These fossilized prints were made between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago along the shores of an ice age lake that once filled the Tularosa Basin in south-central New Mexico, in what is now White Sands National Park.
This finding fundamentally changes the timeline on North American human habitation – turning back the clock of human arrival in the Americas nearly an additional 10,000 years.
The team studying these ancient trackways in White Sands National Park excavated a total of 61 footprints and found they were mostly from teenagers and children. The hypothesis is that the adults were performing skilled tasks at the lake edge, while ‘fetching and carrying’ were delegated to teens, who left more imprints than adults. The small children could have also simply played, making more prints
One Of The First Photos Taken Of Tutankhamun's Tomb When It Was Opened After More Than 3,000 Years. Colorized
'varna Man' And The Wealthiest Grave Of The 5th Millenium B.c. Found In Bulgaria
Meeting Of Ainu People. Indigenous People From Northern Japan. Circa. 1900
Stone Cooking Supports Used To Grill Skewers Of Meat By Minoans In Santorini, Greece Circa 1600 Bce
The line of holes in the base supplied coals with oxygen. Many consider modern "souvlaki" street kebabs a direct descendant of this portable food system. Museum of Prehistoric Thera, Greece
U.S. Marine In Vietnam 1960s
This is Sgt. Ernie Delgado seen at Khe Sanh in February 1968. His M1 helmet has his short timer calendar on it showing he has nearly completed his 13 month tour. He also has D.E.A 5685, which is likely his initials followed by the last four digit’s of his service number. This has been referred to as a medevac number or a meat tag by some veterans.
He also has the slogan “Can you dig it” and his blood type. Delgado served with 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines and completed his service in May 1968.
This photo of Delgado ran in Life Magazine that same year
Last Known Photo Taken Of ‘Titanic’ Before Its Sinking, 1912
There are several photos believed to be the last of ‘Titanic’. The most popular one is shoreline photograph of a four-stack vessel that has often been represented as the last ever picture of Captain E.J. Smith's final and fatal command but in fact is not of Titanic but of Titanic’s sister ship, ‘Olympic’.
This one here, called the "Morrogh" image, is considered to be the last one ever taken.
The photo was rediscovered in 2001 and it was taken by a man named John Morrogh, who was a British Army Officer at the time. He was with his wife and brothers on an Irish hillside that day. Morrogh saw the ocean liner passing by when he setup his tripod and snapped this last known photo. Three days later the ship would famously hit an ice berg and sink to the bottom of the ocean.
The vessel you see close by? Also thought to be the last boat to pass by. Known as a small French fishing boat named Alsace, "it passed the liner on Thursday April 11, off the south-west coast of Ireland. The trawler appears to have been rather dangerously near to the Titanic, passing so close in fact that she was splashed with spray from the Titanic's bow. The fishermen cheered the liner, and their salutations were responded to by the officer on the bridge" - The Times, 1912
World’s Shortest Man (“Major Mite”) And World’s Fattest Woman Circa Barnum And Bailey’s 1922
The Queen Consort Of Mongolia, Genepil, In Mongolia
Photograph dated January 1st, 1923. She was the last queen consort and married to the Bogd Khaganate, Bogd Khan, until his death on April 17th, 1924, when the monarchy was abolished.
After the Queen Dondogdulam died in 1923, Bogd Khan did not want to remain single. Genepil was picked as the next queen among a group of girls between 18 and 20 years old selected by the King's counsellors. She came from a family in Northern Mongolia and was married at the time, but the courtiers took no notice of this, as the marriage was in name only.
Bogd Khan was 53-years-old, almost blind, practically immobile and very sick and she was assured she would soon be allowed to return to her first husband.
She lived with Bogd for one year until his death on April 17, 1924 when the monarchy was abolished. After leaving the Mongolian court she then returned to her family. It is unknown if she went back to her first husband or ever remarried.
In 1937, Genepil was arrested along with her family given her ties to the old regime. She was executed in May, 1938, shot as part of the systematic Stalinist destruction of Mongolian culture, in which a vast amount of the population were killed, including almost all the shamans and Buddhist lamas.
She was the model for the look of queen Amidala in StarWars when i remember correctly.. q-6364d6b5...e-jpeg.jpg
2000 Year-Old Roman Mosaic In Zeugma, Turkey
Winston Churchill Is Carried From A Nursing Home Following Being Struck By A Car In New York City
He was crossing Fifth Avenue and forgot that cars drove on the opposite side of the road from England, and failed to look to his left