Being a perfectionist in my work, there’s always room for more. More experimentation, more trials and errors, and I will always find room for improvement. I did as much as possible during the ten weeks of the project, testing and playing with many techniques and styles. From color changes and adjustments, to, in the end, an almost total modification of the project. As I grow and learn as a professional in a department, in areas of photography, I become harsher on myself, and I constantly raise my own bar.

I would like to take the idea of National Identity further, develop it, and extend it in the future to create a gallery exposition. In the end, we are all the same.