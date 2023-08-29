We are different, we are the same, and we are all wonderful! My inspiration for this project on observing the work of photographers who captured iconic figures and state leaders. My intention was to individualize my photo’ subjects, to focus on their lifestyles and personalities, and, like my inspirational photographers, capture as many intimate moments and images as possible of some of the most powerful entities in the world. The four photographers: Heinrich Hoffmann, Ghitta Carell, Andrei Pandele, and Sir Cecil Walter Hardy Beaton, all influenced my approach to this project in both technique and use of lightning.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Marco Lodola – Italian Visual Artist

Marco Lodola – Italian Visual Artist

Report

11points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

Shooting the human iris using the practices I’d observed from these masters of photography was hugely beneficial to my learning and results. Not understanding the challenges involved from the outset, I hadn’t realized one of the biggest obstacles to master would be lighting. Taking time to experiment patiently, I am pleased with my end result.

Based on the challenges I came across shooting solely the iris, I had an idea to further the story and combine portraits with the iris. A further effort to portray the individuality of human beings. For this reason, I applied the focus to people’s differences. Their nationalities, ethnicities, family origins, and lifestyle choices. Based on my final images I can assert that the radius of origins is very similar.
#2

Sir George Iacobescu – Romanian-British Businessman. The Godfather Of Canada Water, London

Sir George Iacobescu – Romanian-British Businessman. The Godfather Of Canada Water, London

Report

10points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#3

Young Ju Kim - South Korean Lyric Soprano

Young Ju Kim - South Korean Lyric Soprano

Report

10points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

My biggest surprise came shortly after when I started to complete the Census 2021 form. One of the questions posed was “How will you describe your national identity?”. This question was exactly what I wished to express from the beginning of my project planning. To my surprise, the answers were quite simple and vague. Most people would choose the option “OTHER”. After seeing this form, the title of my piece (UNIC) became a clear choice. It relates to a much wider group of people. It’s a subjective title, based on the mindset of the people, but it can represent the thinking of each person. Our own nationality is always much more important, and closer to our hearts, than others.
#4

Charlie Ottley – British Documentary Journalist

Charlie Ottley – British Documentary Journalist

Report

9points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#5

Damien Egan – Mayor Of Lewisham

Damien Egan – Mayor Of Lewisham

Report

9points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

Being a perfectionist in my work, there’s always room for more. More experimentation, more trials and errors, and I will always find room for improvement. I did as much as possible during the ten weeks of the project, testing and playing with many techniques and styles. From color changes and adjustments, to, in the end, an almost total modification of the project. As I grow and learn as a professional in a department, in areas of photography, I become harsher on myself, and I constantly raise my own bar.

I would like to take the idea of National Identity further, develop it, and extend it in the future to create a gallery exposition. In the end, we are all the same.
#6

Stefan Pop – Romanian Tenor And Winner Of Operalia

Stefan Pop – Romanian Tenor And Winner Of Operalia

Report

9points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#7

Report

7points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

Given that the project started right at the beginning of the pandemic, I was forced to conduct experiments on myself, which was very uncomfortable. Later on, I began photographing close acquaintances. My fiancée is a soprano, so with the relaxation of the rules, I chose to photograph music artists and theater and film actors. I decided to focus on Romanian artists because I work as a media manager in London, and we bring in the most popular Romanian artists. Access to them was facilitated by the profession I'm in, and after one came, it was like a domino effect. At this moment, I've decided to photograph high-achieving Romanian athletes in order to establish connections for myself outside of Romania. From female athletes to male athletes, I want to cover the entire globe. It's a project that will never be finished.
#8

Irina Fodor – Romanian TV Presenter And Host

Irina Fodor – Romanian TV Presenter And Host

Report

7points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#9

Adriana Trandafir – Romanian Actress In Theatre And Film

Adriana Trandafir – Romanian Actress In Theatre And Film

Report

6points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

Initially, I only photographed the iris, but afterwards, I wanted to show more than just half of the eye. I want the viewer to also see a part of the subject's face. I consider myself a portrait photographer, so I love to show as much of the model I'm photographing as possible.

The title was chosen in Romanian, even though it holds significance in multiple languages. "Unico" is in Italian, and "unique" in English. I've always loved the uniqueness of individuals, whether through scars or tattoos. I cherish imperfections in people because I adore the idea of being unique.
#10

Cosmin Selesi – Romanian Actor In Theater And Film

Cosmin Selesi – Romanian Actor In Theater And Film

Report

5points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#11

Dumitru Prunariu – The Only Romanian Cosmonaut To Have Been In Space

Dumitru Prunariu – The Only Romanian Cosmonaut To Have Been In Space

Report

5points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

The entire project has been and is supported by me. I chose a promotional approach by collaborating with artists, taking their photos in exchange for a tag at the moment of publication, and this way I grew organically. Up until now, I've invested over £85,000 in these three years. This includes flights, rented cars, food, hotels, and hundreds of hours spent editing in front of the computer.
#12

Maia Morgenstern – Romanian Jewish Actress Known For Portraying The Role Of Mary, The Mother Of Jesus, In 'The Passion Of The Christ

Maia Morgenstern – Romanian Jewish Actress Known For Portraying The Role Of Mary, The Mother Of Jesus, In 'The Passion Of The Christ

Report

5points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#13

Monica Munteanu – Romanian PR For Major Artists

Monica Munteanu – Romanian PR For Major Artists

Report

5points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#14

Kereszts Ildiko – Hungarian Actress And Singer

Kereszts Ildiko – Hungarian Actress And Singer

Report

4points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Laura Cazacu – Moldavian Designer Based In London

Laura Cazacu – Moldavian Designer Based In London

Report

4points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#16

Stefania Codreanu – Romanian Singer

Stefania Codreanu – Romanian Singer

Report

3points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#17

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#18

Catalin Prini – Romanian TV Producer

Catalin Prini – Romanian TV Producer

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#19

Ema Stefan – Romanian Singer And Radio Host

Ema Stefan – Romanian Singer And Radio Host

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#20

Florin Prunea – Former Romanian Goalkeeper

Florin Prunea – Former Romanian Goalkeeper

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#21

Horatiu Malaele – Romanian Actor And Caricaturist

Horatiu Malaele – Romanian Actor And Caricaturist

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Stefan Sprianu – Romanian Singer

Stefan Sprianu – Romanian Singer

Report

2points
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#23

Ana Maria Branza – Romanian Fencing Olympic Champion

Ana Maria Branza – Romanian Fencing Olympic Champion

Report

1point
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#24

Catalin Scarlatescu – Romanian Chef And TV Host

Catalin Scarlatescu – Romanian Chef And TV Host

Report

1point
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#25

Oana Carmaciu - Romanian Actress

Oana Carmaciu - Romanian Actress

Report

1point
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST
#26

Petre Urda - Romanian Disc Jockey, Member Of Paraziții Hip-Hop Band

Petre Urda - Romanian Disc Jockey, Member Of Paraziții Hip-Hop Band

Report

1point
Alexandru Radu Popescu
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!