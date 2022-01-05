12Kviews
Finding The Balance: I Take Portraits Of Animals And Humans To Show Their Natural Beauty (63 Pics)
I take photos dedicated to the natural beauty of people, animals, and balance among them. I made these photos to show how beautiful we are, how different we are, how close we are to nature.
I've taken these pictures throughout the years and I hope you will enjoy the collection! If you'd like to see more of my work make sure to check out my social media listed down below, thanks!
I wonder if that's my Mother? She could do it, she's got the jewelry and belts. IDK about the dog, but she's always loved dogs. (No, I'm not joking. We've been estranged for so many years, but she's always been an attractive lady.)
Xenia & Tom, the bear.
Tom is rescued from the circus (when he was a baby bear) and has been given a new home in a family with a professional keeper.
Your photos, ARE OFF THE CHARTS! YOU ARE AN INCREDIBLY TALENTED PHOTOGRAPHER ❤ THEY ARE BREATHTAKING!
Aww, I love... I cant identity animal species for the life of me, but i think it's a stag.
When you just got out the shower, but you left your towel in the other room, so you grab your cat and make a run for it!
Is that a caribou? (Fun fact: female caribou grow antlers too!)
I love that her hair isn't perfect in this photo, makes it look so natural ❤
There's a sense of being buried or lying on a forest floor (I can't quite place it) and I love it, it exudes comfort and safety, homehow.
Her freckles are gorgeous. Beautiful juxtaposition with her hair and the fox