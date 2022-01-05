I take photos dedicated to the natural beauty of people, animals, and balance among them. I made these photos to show how beautiful we are, how different we are, how close we are to nature.

I've taken these pictures throughout the years and I hope you will enjoy the collection! If you'd like to see more of my work make sure to check out my social media listed down below, thanks!

#1

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Unique Ones 🤎🤍💙

#2

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Red Beauties 🧡❤💖

#3

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#4

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Kate Johnson
Kate Johnson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if that's my Mother? She could do it, she's got the jewelry and belts. IDK about the dog, but she's always loved dogs. (No, I'm not joking. We've been estranged for so many years, but she's always been an attractive lady.)

#5

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Rhea.S🤍
Rhea.S🤍
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gingers are so beautiful TBH🥺

#6

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks like Sansa Stark!! And that's her Lady

#7

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Xenia & Tom, the bear.

Tom is rescued from the circus (when he was a baby bear) and has been given a new home in a family with a professional keeper.

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks just like Merida from Brave

#8

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Bruce Scheiman
Bruce Scheiman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your photos, ARE OFF THE CHARTS! YOU ARE AN INCREDIBLY TALENTED PHOTOGRAPHER ❤ THEY ARE BREATHTAKING!

#9

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Emerald Ocean
Emerald Ocean
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Don’t mess with my human” says lynx

#10

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Jacob Nunez
Jacob Nunez
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen an albino crow before

#11

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She rode in the darkness, the fire from her hands her only source of light

#12

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#13

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#14

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Your Bestie Dawn
Your Bestie Dawn
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I was like ¿? BUT OMG ITS THE YIN AND YANG ☯️

#15

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#16

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#17

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#18

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#19

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Graceful Ones🤍🤍

#20

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#21

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Rhea.S🤍
Rhea.S🤍
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kindred spirits👩‍🦰🦊

#22

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#23

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Farash Panthaki
Farash Panthaki
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, I love... I cant identity animal species for the life of me, but i think it's a stag.

#24

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#25

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#26

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#27

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#28

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Vincent Van Bro
Vincent Van Bro
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Czechslovakian wolfdog? And great horned owl?

#29

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#30

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#31

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#32

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#33

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#34

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Allmeow-err
Allmeow-err
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you just got out the shower, but you left your towel in the other room, so you grab your cat and make a run for it!

#35

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Susan Brown
Susan Brown
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a caribou? (Fun fact: female caribou grow antlers too!)

#36

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#37

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#38

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#39

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Emma James
Emma James
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that her hair isn't perfect in this photo, makes it look so natural ❤

#40

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
GUSANO GRANDE
GUSANO GRANDE
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh, I really like this one, it's so hypnotizing.

#41

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
LavenderAxolotl
LavenderAxolotl
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a sense of being buried or lying on a forest floor (I can't quite place it) and I love it, it exudes comfort and safety, homehow.

#42

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#43

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#44

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Parker
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her freckles are gorgeous. Beautiful juxtaposition with her hair and the fox

#45

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
Mallory Gallo
Mallory Gallo
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that cat a licensed chiropractor?

#46

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#47

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#48

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#49

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#50

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#51

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#52

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#53

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#54

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#55

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear

Alexandra Bochkareva
#56

Portraits Of My Real Life Merida Aka Xenia & Tom, The Bear