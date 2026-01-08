ADVERTISEMENT

In August 1998, Larry Page and Sergey Brin added a digital stick figure behind the second "o" in Google to signal they were out of the office at the Burning Man festival. That playful tweak became the first-ever Google Doodle.

It was so well received that Google introduced additional logo changes, including a Thanksgiving version later that year and a Halloween version in 1999.

Nearly thirty years on, Google routinely transforms its logo to celebrate global holidays, anniversaries, cultural legends, and sporting events. As technology advanced, static images evolved into interactive games and animations, beginning with the iconic Pac-Man doodle in 2010.

Many of these games have left a lasting mark on internet culture, especially among millennials and Gen Z.

We decided to revisit some of the most beloved Google Doodle games and the nostalgia they continue to evoke.