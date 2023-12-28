ADVERTISEMENT

Back in my day, kids used to stomp around in their Moon Shoes, jump over their Skip-Its until their ankles were swollen and cover their arms with slap bracelets to show off their amazing fashion sense.

It’s only natural for childhood favorites from “back in the day” to become much less popular over time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t miss those Friday night trips to Blockbuster and our precious Tamagotchis. Reddit users have recently been taking a trip down memory lane to recall things from their youth that are much less popular today, so enjoy scrolling through this list and be sure to upvote the replies that fill you with nostalgia!

#1

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Having to get off the internet so Mom could make a phone call lmao.

CommieCryptid , Blake Patterson (not the actual photo) Report

#2

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Rollerskating birthday parties. I used to love those.

LovesMeSomeRedhead , Laura Stanley (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was pretty good at skating when I was a teen. Not so good at 60. I don't recommend it.

#3

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Pez candies. No one even cares about them anymore

anon , John Hoey Report

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to the Reddit user who started this conversation, Theweirdposidenchild, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. The OP explained that she was inspired to invite others to share about their childhoods because she loves learning about the past.

"I am a huge history buff," she shared. "Even learning about things that were big in the few years before I was born is fun. I especially like learning about past trends such as silly bands or rainbow loom or anything or the sort, because I like seeing how similar different generations can be."
#4

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Before I was totally competent swimming by myself, my mom would put a life jacket on me, tie a long piece of nylon rope to it, and chuck me in the river. She'd basically swim me on a leash down the river for fun.

Mom, you are the classiest redneck.

Iaoxpax , Genuine_ Anthony (not the actual photo) Report

#5

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Walkman

robert_roo , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

#6

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today VHS tapes

TJRegina , Anthony Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great picture, BP, couldn;'t you find any actual VHS tapes to use?

We were also curious about what Theweirdposidenchild recalls from her own childhood that we don't see often today. "Some things I remember (I'm going to sound really young saying this) that aren't as popular are things like stacking cups, fidget spinners, rainbow looms, silly bands, slap bracelets, and Shopkins," she told Bored Panda.

"I remember each of these trends being the coolest thing around for awhile, before they were discarded and abandoned and left in the 2010s," the OP continued. "If you're looking for things that aren't material objects, there's always the dab and the floss dance, both of which were super cool at the time but are now considered 'cringe.'"
#7

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Prank phone calls

Thom-as-Moe , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No fingerprints for the database (that didn't yet exist when he made the calls). He was definitely a criminal mastermind. Probably a billionaire by now.

#8

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Banana seats.

Hebshesh , Allen McGregor (not the actual photo) Report

#9

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Leaving the house at sunup and returning at dinner time. We just ran free with no fear of being kidnapped.

anon , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah…the good old days! How about the Chrissy doll whose hair you could pull to make it longer? Or “Flatsies, Flatsies they’re flat and that’s that” My all time favorite though would have to be Clackers!! I never lost an eye playing with them🤪 I almost forgot about my very first album…it was “Popcorn” by Hot Buttered Popcorn!! No words in the song, it was just “do da do do do da doot…and the cover had a red & white popcorn box Ike from a cinema

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
While Theweirdposidenchild does admit she misses many of these things, she says they probably wouldn't hold up today. "Especially the toys which get abandoned," she added. "Since the world is so fast paced, a lot of these trends would probably end up in landfills."

The OP also noted that, for the most part, she enjoyed reading the responses her post received. "Most people followed the prompt I tried to set up and let themselves be washed away by nostalgia for a moment."
#10

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Skip-It aka ankle shatterers

NeedsItRough , amazon Report

#11

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Nobody plays with yoyos anymore

llcucf80 , amazon Report

#12

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Going to Blockbuster on Friday night

Julie-Andrews , trebomb (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel bad for the people who used to own one of these franchises. All gone

However, not everyone was a good sport. "Other people took the time to bash on younger generations, saying that their generation had 'manners' and that modern generations haven't even heard of the concept," Theweirdposidenchild continued.

"Every generation thinks it's better than the one that comes after it," the OP told Bored Panda. "That feeling of superiority that a lot of older folks in my comments had was really annoying. We all came here to feel nostalgic for trends long forgotten, not feel bad because older generations can't keep their entitlement to themselves."

#13

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Aol messenger

angryragnar1775 , Brendan Dolan-Gavitt (not the actual photo) Report

#14

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Using 1800collect as a messenger service.

please accept a collect call from "YOWEREATTHEMALL"

To accept

(click)

MOM. CAN I GO TO THE MALL?

Mattsmith712 , Ellie Burgin (not the actual photo) Report

#15

Scholastic book fairs :[

missilecarrier Report

#16

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today 8-track tapes and mooning

valeyard89 , H. Michael Karshis Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never had an 8 track, but I'll upvote for JCSS, my favourite rock musical.

#17

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Slap bracelets

AmyHeartsYou , jyllish (not the actual photo) Report

#18

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Cleaning your house in case company drops by.

AspectDefiant , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

#19

Long distance phone calls.

BeautifulMusk Report

#20

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Tamagotchi

Jewmangroup9000 , Abdulla Al Muhairi Report

#21

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today those water ringtoss things that were handheld

anon , amazon Report

39022717 avatar
sunnxflowerr.zip
sunnxflowerr.zip
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh lmao, i would just spam press the buttons until all the rings were on

#22

caramelldansen, i was just listening to it when this post popped up on my home lol

hoshu77 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeMXa5lBGYc Just mentioning it made me want to hear it again.

#23

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today BB gun fights

Badfish1060 , Ian Buck (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband tried to scare away a raccoon and shot the porch window instead. He's no longer allowed to handle any firearm. Alcohol may have been involved.

#24

Moon boots!

Clawffee Report

#25

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Lawn darts after sunset

Mr_Sinlindin , /dave/null (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very dangerous. Mine landed straight downward onto the top of the neighbors foot and down she went. Nine months pregnant. Mother and baby were fine 🫣

#26

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Creepy Crawlers

TheKoi , Amazon (not the actual photo) Report

#27

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Climbing trees. Do kids still do this?

Skud_NZ , Allan Mas (not the actual photo) Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I climbed a tree a few years ago at 60. Just to see if I still could. I was a tad more careful this time.

#28

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Acid Rain

TheDrunkyBrewster , Zeeshaan Shabbir (not the actual photo) Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Acid rain is still a thing. It's still killing evergreen trees and eating away at our building materials. Cutting back on the sulfur content of our fuel helped but it's still there.

#29

1. Knowing people's phone numbers

2. Getting on your bike after school to go to your friends house. Finding out they weren't home. Riding your bike to a different friends house and finding 4 other friends already there.

3. Ding dong Ditch.

Mattsmith712 Report

#30

Having conversations, instead of just showing people things on your phone

anon Report

#31

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Friendship bracelets and BFF heart charms.

TheDrunkyBrewster , Prabin vlog (not the actual photo) Report

trinityhan12 avatar
Trinity Han
Trinity Han
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We still give our friends friendship bracelets. Sometimes. If we're close.

#32

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today The snake game on phones

circlebowser4 , play.google Report

#33

Pickle barrels in grocery stores and delis. You could select your own large dill pickle from the barrel by using tongs and placing them in a waxed paper sleeve for purchase

anon Report

#34

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Those Goosebump books

Trashy day time talk shows...there were dozens of them it seemed

Hollywood Video / Blockbuster

Kmart

Jenna Jameson

Grunge rock

Sticker books

Prank calls

PhillipLlerenas , teakwood Report

#35

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today I remember k'nex. No one talks about them.

UrUnclesTrouserSnake , Sparr Risher Report

#36

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Atari. Games were so much simpler with just one button and an unreliable joystick.

TheUnblinkingEye1001 , Blake Patterson Report

#37

Manners

icestaylowkey Report

#38

Good M. Night Shyamalan movies.

partial_birth Report

#39

Mix tapes

treesareslow Report

#40

Mini disc players.

sewn_of_a_gun Report

#41

Be kind, rewind.

Imadreamer1226 Report

#42

Giant never-ending gobstopper candy ball

TheDrunkyBrewster Report

#43

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Wearing bread bags inside our snow boots and saying things like gag me with a spoon

jackielin44 , Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand each word, but the sentence means nothing to me.

#44

Fax machines, and I'm not even 25.

GenesisWorlds Report

#45

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Pogs and Slammers

Effective-Phase-5012 , amazon Report

#46

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today POGs. Was big back in the day. Tons of fun!

akumamatata8080 , eBay Report

#47

Playing out doors

4royboy Report

#48

A competent president.

anon Report

#49

Chatty Kathy dolls

paddigramma Report

#50

Family Portraits at Sears/JCPenney

Beepers

Malls

Arcades

Library Cards

Bowling Alleys

Sizzler/Ponderosa

House Phones/Landlines

Address Books/Calendar Organizers

Coin Purses

Smoking in public places

Book It

Church on Sunday

JenniFrmTheBlock81 Report

#51

Marbles, we played it all the time back then on manholes cover. We knew the hierarchy and which one was more valuable

Gimme_yourjaket Report

#52

Plateau shoes. Anklecrackers as I called them.

anon Report

#53

Members Only.

SaltCreep67 Report

#54

60 People Recall Things That Were Popular When They Were Kids But Practically Unheard Of Today Crazy Bones, they've been all but forgotten.

BlueLeafs , eBay Report

#55

Libby Lou

Catsandcars_187 Report

#56

Books. I very, very little see kids read nowadays. It may just be from my point of view, but every little kid now already has a smartphone and all and I've never seen one with a book.

entity_Theix Report

trinityhan12 avatar
Trinity Han
Trinity Han
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have read over 70 different books in 2023. And I don't have a phone.

#57

Floppies

zipmygoose Report

#58

Bakugan toys never seem to hear anyone talk about those things.

richard_pullar Report

#59

GT snowracers.
I bought one for my son out of nostalgia. He didn't like it and now I can't give the thing away

Stylin_all_day Report

#60

Jimmy Saville. His shows are hardly ever on tv anymore!!

Hodgsonm Report

