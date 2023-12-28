It’s only natural for childhood favorites from “back in the day” to become much less popular over time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t miss those Friday night trips to Blockbuster and our precious Tamagotchis. Reddit users have recently been taking a trip down memory lane to recall things from their youth that are much less popular today, so enjoy scrolling through this list and be sure to upvote the replies that fill you with nostalgia!

Back in my day, kids used to stomp around in their Moon Shoes, jump over their Skip-Its until their ankles were swollen and cover their arms with slap bracelets to show off their amazing fashion sense.

#1 Having to get off the internet so Mom could make a phone call lmao.

#2 Rollerskating birthday parties. I used to love those.

#3 Pez candies. No one even cares about them anymore

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to the Reddit user who started this conversation, Theweirdposidenchild, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. The OP explained that she was inspired to invite others to share about their childhoods because she loves learning about the past. "I am a huge history buff," she shared. "Even learning about things that were big in the few years before I was born is fun. I especially like learning about past trends such as silly bands or rainbow loom or anything or the sort, because I like seeing how similar different generations can be."

#4 Before I was totally competent swimming by myself, my mom would put a life jacket on me, tie a long piece of nylon rope to it, and chuck me in the river. She'd basically swim me on a leash down the river for fun.



Mom, you are the classiest redneck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Walkman

#6 VHS tapes

We were also curious about what Theweirdposidenchild recalls from her own childhood that we don't see often today. "Some things I remember (I'm going to sound really young saying this) that aren't as popular are things like stacking cups, fidget spinners, rainbow looms, silly bands, slap bracelets, and Shopkins," she told Bored Panda. "I remember each of these trends being the coolest thing around for awhile, before they were discarded and abandoned and left in the 2010s," the OP continued. "If you're looking for things that aren't material objects, there's always the dab and the floss dance, both of which were super cool at the time but are now considered 'cringe.'"

#7 Prank phone calls

#8 Banana seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Leaving the house at sunup and returning at dinner time. We just ran free with no fear of being kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Theweirdposidenchild does admit she misses many of these things, she says they probably wouldn't hold up today. "Especially the toys which get abandoned," she added. "Since the world is so fast paced, a lot of these trends would probably end up in landfills." The OP also noted that, for the most part, she enjoyed reading the responses her post received. "Most people followed the prompt I tried to set up and let themselves be washed away by nostalgia for a moment."

#10 Skip-It aka ankle shatterers

#11 Nobody plays with yoyos anymore

#12 Going to Blockbuster on Friday night

However, not everyone was a good sport. "Other people took the time to bash on younger generations, saying that their generation had 'manners' and that modern generations haven't even heard of the concept," Theweirdposidenchild continued. "Every generation thinks it's better than the one that comes after it," the OP told Bored Panda. "That feeling of superiority that a lot of older folks in my comments had was really annoying. We all came here to feel nostalgic for trends long forgotten, not feel bad because older generations can't keep their entitlement to themselves." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Aol messenger

#14 Using 1800collect as a messenger service.



please accept a collect call from "YOWEREATTHEMALL"



To accept



(click)



MOM. CAN I GO TO THE MALL?

#15 Scholastic book fairs :[

#16 8-track tapes and mooning

#17 Slap bracelets

#18 Cleaning your house in case company drops by.

#19 Long distance phone calls.

#20 Tamagotchi

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 those water ringtoss things that were handheld

#22 caramelldansen, i was just listening to it when this post popped up on my home lol

#23 BB gun fights

#24 Moon boots!

#25 Lawn darts after sunset

#26 Creepy Crawlers

#27 Climbing trees. Do kids still do this?

#28 Acid Rain

#29 1. Knowing people's phone numbers



2. Getting on your bike after school to go to your friends house. Finding out they weren't home. Riding your bike to a different friends house and finding 4 other friends already there.



3. Ding dong Ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Having conversations, instead of just showing people things on your phone

#31 Friendship bracelets and BFF heart charms.

#32 The snake game on phones

#33 Pickle barrels in grocery stores and delis. You could select your own large dill pickle from the barrel by using tongs and placing them in a waxed paper sleeve for purchase

#34 Those Goosebump books



Trashy day time talk shows...there were dozens of them it seemed



Hollywood Video / Blockbuster



Kmart



Jenna Jameson



Grunge rock



Sticker books



Prank calls

#35 I remember k'nex. No one talks about them.

#36 Atari. Games were so much simpler with just one button and an unreliable joystick.

#37 Manners

#38 Good M. Night Shyamalan movies.

#39 Mix tapes

#40 Mini disc players.

#41 Be kind, rewind.

#42 Giant never-ending gobstopper candy ball

#43 Wearing bread bags inside our snow boots and saying things like gag me with a spoon

#44 Fax machines, and I'm not even 25.

#45 Pogs and Slammers

#46 POGs. Was big back in the day. Tons of fun!

#47 Playing out doors

#48 A competent president.

#49 Chatty Kathy dolls

#50 Family Portraits at Sears/JCPenney



Beepers



Malls



Arcades



Library Cards



Bowling Alleys



Sizzler/Ponderosa



House Phones/Landlines



Address Books/Calendar Organizers



Coin Purses



Smoking in public places



Book It



Church on Sunday

#51 Marbles, we played it all the time back then on manholes cover. We knew the hierarchy and which one was more valuable

#52 Plateau shoes. Anklecrackers as I called them.

#53 Members Only.

#54 Crazy Bones, they've been all but forgotten.

#55 Libby Lou

#56 Books. I very, very little see kids read nowadays. It may just be from my point of view, but every little kid now already has a smartphone and all and I've never seen one with a book.

#57 Floppies

#58 Bakugan toys never seem to hear anyone talk about those things.

#59 GT snowracers.

I bought one for my son out of nostalgia. He didn't like it and now I can't give the thing away