31 Pop-Culture And Movie-Inspired Dolls By Debonair Heads Interview With Artist
Debonair Heads is an artist based in Texas who makes one-of-a-kind dolls you can't find in a toy store. Their creations resemble our beloved characters from popular movies, TV shows, memes, and more and their collection is still expanding!
The artist told Bored Panda that they were inspired by numerous other “bootleg” toy makers and needed a creative outlet to make their ideas come to life. "Inspiration comes from anywhere really. Usually, an idea just pops into my head, but I do also have a long list of things I’d like to make."
Johnny Played By Ralph Foody
For the figures, the artist mostly uses 3D-printed resin. Sometimes they use existing toys and modify them with 3D-printed parts, electronics, Milliput putty and paint. "For the packaging, I often use a vacuum form machine to make custom clear bubbles and the art is done in Photoshop, printed on photo paper and then adhesived to thin cardboard."
Elliot Alderson Played By Rami Malek
Christopher Lloyd As Rick Sanchez
"'To live is to risk it all; otherwise you’re just an inert chunk of randomly assembled molecules drifting wherever the universe blows you.' — Rick"
While these dolls are not for sale, the artist revealed that they would love to produce so many of these for other people to purchase. "I have an industrial design background and my wife comes from a manufacturing background so we’ve toyed with the idea of approaching companies to try to acquire the licenses to mass produce some of them. I’ve never been contacted, though, for anything other than commissions of small run or single pieces."
Armond Played By Murray Bartlett
"I haven't had the time to watch too many shows or films recently, but I did take the time to catch 'The White Lotus'. I highly recommend watching it if you haven't already. Murray Bartlett was bringing the big zaddy energy my summer needed. Also, he should play Alex Trebek in the eventual biopic."
Nancy Downs Played By Fairuza Balk
The time to make these dolls depends on a lot of things. The artist shared that sometimes from idea to finished piece it can take as little as 5 hours, "or, like, my Danny Trejo one took over 20 hours to make."
"I have a long list of characters I’d like to make. Just not enough time!"
Noel Fielding
"Hello, and welcome to Biscuit Week. Mary Berry was my jam but Noel Fielding is bringing the fits. Did you know that the show is called 'The Great British Baking Show' here in the States but it’s originally called 'The Great British Bake Off.' Apparently Pillsbury owns the rights to 'Bake Off' in the US, because owning the rights to a common two word phrase makes sense in this country."
Creepy Italian Guy Played By Fred Armisen
"Eurotrip came out my senior year of high school. It was 100% the reason I travelled Europe with my best friend the summer after. Mi scusi, but Europe was nothing like the movie."
The artist added that they are starting to add more and more electronics to their work. "I’m currently working on my own version of a Tamagotchi and also a Furby. They’re my most ambitious things to date!" So stay tuned!
Kazoo Kid
"You know what… I think we’re going to be friends. Special friends."
Mayor Of Austin, Sean Played By Kyle Maclachlan
"I love this scene from Portlandia. Kyle MacLachlan is an icon. My neighborhood has a few coffeeshops… a number of bars too. We ain’t got no record store but we do got an arcade. Heeere kitty kitty kitty. Not cool"
Garth Algar Played By Dana Carvey
Jules Winnfield Played By Samuel L. Jackson
"Hey kids, help Jules and Vincent clean up their mess! You probably went over a bump or something."
Navajas Played By Danny Trejo
"I was obsessed with Desperado as a kid. Little 10 year old me wore that VHS out. Danny Trejo was my third favorite reason to watch."
Will Hunting Played By Matt Damon
Travis Played By Breckin Meyer
"I was going to make myself a THPS figure but my wife makes me watch Clueless at least once a year so I came up with this mashup instead. I’m more of a Paul Rudd man myself, but Breckin Meyer does it for my wife. The first skate deck is his from the movie, but I also made one with one main decorative statement, like — Marvin the Martian."
Kim Ki-Taek Played By Song Kang-Ho
Silent Bob Played By Kevin Smith
Sir Smoke-A-Lot Played By Dave Chappelle
Wayne Campbell Played By Mike Myers
Anthony Adams
"I never knew Anthony Adams played sportsball. I always thought he was just a beautiful meme man."
Mary Swanson Played By Lauren Holly
John Mcclane Played By Bruce Willis
"What’s your favorite Christmas movie and why is it Die Hard?"
Charles Martinet
"There's been Marios before him, and there will be Marios after him, but in my heart Charles Martinet will always be the one true Mario."
Fled Cruz
Colin Robinson Played By Mark Proksch
"I'm convinced Energy Vampires exist."
Guillermo De La Cruz Played By Harvey Guillén
"My fellow mestizo Guillermo de la Cruz gets the toy treatment this time! He has a working spring loaded stake launcher in his arm. While it can’t pierce an undead heart, it could maybe poke an eye out."
John Cena
"I’m surprised Hollywood hasn’t recast Jim Varney with John Cena to remake 'Ernest Goes to Jail.' They’d probably make it more 'real' and 'gritty.' Instead of Ernest getting electromagnetic powers, maybe he just gets incredibly yoked instead and finds love in a forbidden place. Kinda like a mix between Oz and Brokeback, with a dash of Tango and Cash."
Jonah Hill
"I still think about this look from time to time... man."
Huge Santa
"Merry Christmas everybody! I hope Huge Santa decked every single one of y’all’s halls and punched all of your little buddies."
Turbo Man Played By Arnold Schwarzenegger
Darth Vader - Darf Skader
"A bit of a departure from my usual stuff. Made from skateboard veneer, plywood, grip tape, anodized bolt, and silver acrylic! I spray painted the graphics using stencils I made."
Mitch Kramer Played By Wiley Wiggins
"I’m pretty much dazed and/or confused 24-7.
Took this little Mitch on a field trip to where this scene was filmed (it’s only a few miles from me). I couldn’t go on the mound unfortunately since it was all locked up."