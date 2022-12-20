The top '90s animated series shaped a whole generation and aired between 1990 and 1999. These cartoons were frequently aimed at children but some of them (shows like Family Guy, South Park, etc.) also were made for an older generation. With that being said, those of you who were born in the 1990s undoubtedly spent many hours as children watching shows like Doug Funnie, Rugrats, and The Simpsons.

An intriguing project named "Saturday school" was produced by artist Daniel Voshart using Artbreeder and Photoshop. He made fifty fake school photos showing popular cartoon characters who aged like they were at the end of high school/university in the '90s.

The artist also told Bored Panda quite a few notable things regarding the project, "I know there has been a movement against AI art recently due to the non-consensual datasets being used. "Saturday School" was made before the rise of Midjouney, DALL-E Stable Diffusion, etc. No typing in prompts. Each face took about a day to make. This project was made possible with Artbreeder and their Flickr Faces HD Dataset where 'Only images under permissive licenses were collected'. As well as Photoshop."

