The top '90s animated series shaped a whole generation and aired between 1990 and 1999. These cartoons were frequently aimed at children but some of them (shows like Family Guy, South Park, etc.) also were made for an older generation. With that being said, those of you who were born in the 1990s undoubtedly spent many hours as children watching shows like Doug Funnie, Rugrats, and The Simpsons.

An intriguing project named "Saturday school" was produced by artist Daniel Voshart using Artbreeder and Photoshop. He made fifty fake school photos showing popular cartoon characters who aged like they were at the end of high school/university in the '90s.

The artist also told Bored Panda quite a few notable things regarding the project, "I know there has been a movement against AI art recently due to the non-consensual datasets being used. "Saturday School" was made before the rise of Midjouney, DALL-E Stable Diffusion, etc. No typing in prompts. Each face took about a day to make. This project was made possible with Artbreeder and their Flickr Faces HD Dataset where 'Only images under permissive licenses were collected'. As well as Photoshop."

More info: voshart.medium.com | voshart.com | Etsy

#1

Misty Waterflower From Pokemon

#2

Marge Bouvier From Simpsons

#3

Ned Flanders From Simpsons

#4

Philip Fry From Futurama

#5

Spongebob

#6

Chuckie Finster From Rugrats

#7

Peter Griffin From Family Guy

#8

Lois Pewterschmidt From Family Guy

#9

Daria Morgendorffer From Daria

#10

Ash Ketchum From Pokemon

#11

Professor Farnsworth From Futurama

#12

Turanga Leela From Futurama

#13

Thomas The Tank Engine

#14

Vegeta From Dragon Ball Z

#15

Gerald Martin Johanssen From Hey Arnold

#16

Ashley Spinelli From Recess

#17

Son Goku From Dragon Ball Z

#18

Butt Head From Bevis And Butt Head

#19

Arthur Read

#20

Dexter Mcpherson From Dexter’s Lab

#21

Vincent Pierre Lasalle From Recess

#22

Pinky From Pinky And The Brain

#23

Theodore “Tj” Detwiler From Recess

#24

Brain From Pinky And The Brain

#25

Yakko From Animaniacs

#26

April O’neil From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

#27

Doug Funnie

#28

Hamato Yoshi From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

#29

Kenny Mackormack From South Park

#30

Dot Warner From Animaniacs

#31

Jane Lane From Daria

#32

Eric Cartman From South Park

#33

Tommy Pickles From Rugrats

#34

Garfield

#35

Keesha Franklin From Magic School Bus

#36

Sailor Venus From Sailor Moon

#37

Hank Hill From King Of The Hill

#38

Dot Matrix From Reboot

#39

Miss Frizzle From Magic School Bus

#40

Inspector Gadget

#41

Arnold Pearlstein From Magic School Bus

#42

Bobby Beavis From Bevis And Butt Head

#43

Margaret “Peggy” Platter From King Of The Hill

#44

Pepper Ann

#45

Arnold Shortman From Hey Arnold

#46

Susan “Mandark” Astronomanov From Dexter’s Lab

#47

Bob From Reboot

#48

Bobby’s World

