Some emotions are so ordinary that we rarely stop to acknowledge them. Romanian illustrator Livia Falcaru brings those quiet, everyday feelings into the spotlight through her colorful and thoughtful illustrations. She draws inspiration from her personal experiences as a woman navigating modern life, capturing moments of vulnerability, connection, doubt, and self-reflection. While her work often appears bright and playful at first glance, a closer look reveals honest observations about emotions many people recognize but don’t always put into words.

For Falcaru, art is closely tied to personal growth. Her creative process constantly evolves alongside her life experiences, allowing her work to shift and expand over time. Combining both traditional and digital techniques, she also explores other mediums including ceramics, objects, and murals. Her distinctive visual voice has led to collaborations with major international brands and publications such as Vans, Meta, Vogue, The Washington Post, The Guardian, and many others.

More info: Instagram | liviafalcaru.com | Facebook