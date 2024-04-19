ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re one of those people who always opt for a window seat while traveling by plane, eager to enjoy the unique view, you might be interested in checking out the images captured by Santiago Borja. For those who don’t know this photographer, you can check out our previous post where we featured his incredible shots of thunderstorms captured from a unique perspective and more… Sound interesting? Well, then you will definitely like to discover more of this aerial photographer’s work.

Bored Panda reached out to Santiago and asked what inspired him to start capturing photos from the unique vantage point of an airplane. The photographer shared with us: “As a pilot, I quickly realized that we have a truly unique perspective of the world and nature all around us. I then began attempting to capture some of the incredible phenomena I had been witnessing on every flight. Eventually, I recognized that storms were a fascinating subject but very challenging to capture. Despite the difficulties, I persisted until I finally developed a technique to capture these extraordinary events.”

