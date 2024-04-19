ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re one of those people who always opt for a window seat while traveling by plane, eager to enjoy the unique view, you might be interested in checking out the images captured by Santiago Borja. For those who don’t know this photographer, you can check out our previous post where we featured his incredible shots of thunderstorms captured from a unique perspective and more… Sound interesting? Well, then you will definitely like to discover more of this aerial photographer’s work.

Bored Panda reached out to Santiago and asked what inspired him to start capturing photos from the unique vantage point of an airplane. The photographer shared with us: “As a pilot, I quickly realized that we have a truly unique perspective of the world and nature all around us. I then began attempting to capture some of the incredible phenomena I had been witnessing on every flight. Eventually, I recognized that storms were a fascinating subject but very challenging to capture. Despite the difficulties, I persisted until I finally developed a technique to capture these extraordinary events.”

More info: Instagram | santiagoborja.com | Facebook | twitter.com | flickr.com

#1

santiagoborja

santiagoborja Report

We were wondering what challenges Borja faces when shooting photos from an airplane. We learned that “Shooting a storm from a moving airplane is quite challenging. You are inside a moving object, sometimes very shaky, with extremely low light, and you cannot use any stabilization devices like tripods or gimbals. Additionally, storms are so fleeting that you cannot easily focus on them. These and many other challenges make it very difficult to capture them, and I often find myself missing great opportunities.”
#2

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#3

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

Many of Santiago’s images capture fleeting moments and perspectives that are only visible from the air. He told us about some of the most memorable experiences he’s had while photographing from a plane: “At the beginning, many of these phenomena are surprising and often incomprehensible events. St. Elmo’s Fire is like very small lightning happening right on the windshield, just a few inches from the pilot’s face when flying into electrically charged clouds. Sometimes, a similar phenomenon occurs when water droplets appear as little sparks upon hitting the windshield. I remember feeling extremely amused and perplexed when first experiencing these events.”

#4

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#5

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

Finally, Borja shared a tip for aspiring photographers who are interested in exploring aerial photography from airplanes, particularly those who may be new to this type of photography: “My advice would be to learn everything you can, but ultimately, you have to develop your own strategy and techniques. Don’t settle into the idea that photographic ‘rules’ are unbreakable. Discover your own limits.”
#6

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#7

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#8

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#9

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#10

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#11

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#12

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#13

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like something Captain Kirk would try to avoid

#14

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#15

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#16

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If my Rohrschach answer is two dark entities fighting in a brightly lit background, what's the diagnosis, Panda docs?

#17

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#18

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#19

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#20

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what they mean by a "well organized storm system"-

#21

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#22

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#23

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#24

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#25

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#26

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#27

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#28

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#29

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#30

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now. See yourself - down there- on foot. With a spear.... Your ancestors did that.

#31

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#32

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#33

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#34

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fabulous image of moisture, winds, and terrain! Some meteorology textbook needs this.

#35

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's not the result of a tinted window, those colors would be alarming.

#36

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#37

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#38

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#39

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#40

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#41

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#42

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#43

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#44

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rohrschach #2 - aliens in the foreground discussing what to do next after leaving their vehicles seen in the background.

#45

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#46

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#47

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#48

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#49

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#50

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#51

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#52

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#53

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#54

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#55

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#56

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#57

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These all help us to imagine the hours and hours in the air - watching the storms and world... hours.

#58

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#59

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#60

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#61

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#62

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#63

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#64

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#65

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#66

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#67

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#68

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#69

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

#70

Flying High: Santiago Borja's Captivating Aerial Photography Above The Clouds (New Pics)

santiagoborja

