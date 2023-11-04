ADVERTISEMENT

Life is less like a box of chocolates and more of a fog-shrouded, high-speed, non-stop roller-coaster ride. You’ve got ups and downs, sudden twists, terrifying loop-de-loops, and lots of joy mixed with fear. No matter how prepared you might be, sooner or later, life is bound to serve up a big dish of bad luck. If you want to succeed in life, you have to learn to roll with the punches.

And that’s where the ‘Images That Precede Unfortunate Events 2’ Facebook page comes in. It’s an incredibly popular social media project that documents all the things that can go wrong in your life. We’ve collected some of the most wince-worthy images, as featured on the page, where disaster is literally moments from striking. Grab your hard hats and scroll down to check out the best pics, Pandas.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about cultivating emotional resilience and bouncing back after unfortunate events, so we reached out to the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy. Wellbeing consultant, self-help book author, and BACP member Hansa Pankhania was kind enough to shed some light on our questions. You'll find her insights as you read on.