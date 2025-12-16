ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Crnkovic Pilas is a street and documentary photographer currently based in Zagreb, Croatia, with roots in Sydney, Australia. Her creative path wasn’t always centered on photography. She originally studied music and French, but everything shifted after a transformative walk along the Camino de Santiago in 2016, where she reconnected deeply with the camera and the act of observing the world around her.

Working primarily in black and white, Mary focuses on candid street scenes that celebrate everyday life and human connection. Drawn to honest, unscripted moments, she embraces the belief that the streets offer stories more powerful than anything arranged or posed.

More info: themarvelsofdailylife.com | Instagram