Mary Crnkovic Pilas is a street and documentary photographer currently based in Zagreb, Croatia, with roots in Sydney, Australia. Her creative path wasn’t always centered on photography. She originally studied music and French, but everything shifted after a transformative walk along the Camino de Santiago in 2016, where she reconnected deeply with the camera and the act of observing the world around her.

Working primarily in black and white, Mary focuses on candid street scenes that celebrate everyday life and human connection. Drawn to honest, unscripted moments, she embraces the belief that the streets offer stories more powerful than anything arranged or posed.

More info: themarvelsofdailylife.com | Instagram

#1

Person wearing a puffer jacket hugging a fluffy white dog on a city street capturing marvels of daily life moments.

    #2

    Cat sitting behind a window with lace curtains and a decorative wreath, capturing street moments that feel like magic.

    #3

    A couple admiring street art photos, capturing the marvels of daily life in an urban setting with a magical feel.

    #4

    Giant puppet eating bread during a street moment that captures the marvels of daily life and magic.

    #5

    Two cats behind a metal grid in a concrete wall capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #6

    Black and white street moment showing a cat lying relaxed under a bicycle wheel, capturing marvels of daily life.

    #7

    Child reaching out to figures in tall cloaks during a magical street moment capturing the marvels of daily life.

    #8

    A child swinging in a playground captures the marvels of daily life and magical street moments in black and white.

    #9

    Dog sitting behind the wheel in a vehicle, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #10

    Man walking on a city street carrying a large palm frond, capturing a magical street moment in daily life.

    #11

    Silhouette of person flying a kite between palm trees capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #12

    Black cat sitting on a windowsill with a potted plant, capturing a magical street moment of daily life.

    #13

    Tabby cat resting on a street balcony railing, capturing the marvels of daily life in a simple street moment.

    #14

    Small dog nestled inside a shoe held by a person, capturing a street moment filled with the marvels of daily life.

    #15

    Child looking through rain-covered window on a street, capturing the marvels of daily life in a magical moment.

    #16

    Two women in sunglasses share a moment on a city street, one shading herself with a decorative folding fan.

    #17

    Black and white street scene showing magical light projections on walls and floor, capturing marvels of daily life moments.

    #18

    Elderly woman holding flowers pauses on urban stairs, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #19

    Person in traditional hooded costume walking on a street at night, capturing the marvels of daily life in a magical moment.

    #20

    Child wearing a hood touching the face of a masked person during a magical street moment in daily life.

    #21

    Child embracing person in a horned costume during street moments capturing the marvels of daily life magic at night.

    #22

    Woman in traditional black attire with lace veil standing among masked figures capturing street moments that feel like magic.

    #23

    Elderly man sitting against a stone wall, smoking a pipe and enjoying a quiet street moment filled with daily life marvels.

    #24

    Three men painting a stone archway, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #25

    Child drawing a heart with chalk inside a taped square on the street, capturing the marvels of daily life street moments.

    #26

    Two people examining jewelry closely at a busy market capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #27

    Two men in black shirts adjusting headscarves, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #28

    An elderly man feeding a squirrel on a park bench, capturing marvels of daily life in a magical street moment.

    #29

    Child in winter clothes surrounded by pigeons on a city street, capturing street moments that feel like magic.

    #30

    Women and men in traditional clothing sharing street moments that capture the marvels of daily life in a lively public setting.

    #31

    Masked figures with large horns and fur costumes create magical street moments during a nighttime festival event.

    #32

    A small dog dressed for winter walks captures the marvels of daily life in an ordinary street moment.

    #33

    Man in wheelchair in an urban setting, capturing street moments that reflect the marvels of daily life.

    #34

    Four people fishing on rocky shore by the ocean, capturing marvels of daily life in street moments that feel like magic.

    #35

    Group of people in traditional pointed hoods and robes during a street moment capturing the marvels of daily life.

    #36

    Silhouettes of people playing and moving on sandy ground creating magical street moments in daily life at sunset.

    #37

    Elderly woman wearing a hat and scarf, sitting by a window capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #38

    Person wearing a decorative hat and scarf, capturing a street moment that feels like magic in daily life.

    #39

    Man waiting with umbrella at Bolhão station, capturing street moments that reveal the marvels of daily life.

    #40

    Child lying on a patterned street, capturing the marvels of daily life in magical street moments.

    #41

    Person shielding eyes from sunlight near outdoor flower stand, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

    #42

    Foggy street scene with statues and pigeons, capturing the marvels of daily life and magical street moments.

    #43

    Two men in traditional clothing observe a black-and-white photo capturing magical street moments in daily life.

    #44

    Two men in traditional clothing observing a black and white photograph capturing street moments that feel like magic.

    #45

    Person painting abstract patterns on a window, capturing street moments that feel like magic in daily life.

