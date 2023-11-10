ADVERTISEMENT

I live in Poland and I am a mother of three children. I only developed a passion for photography when my children were born. Their perspective of looking at the world was and still is an inspiration to me.

I have been involved in nature photography for 10 years. I also love portrait and creative photography. I love to go out for photos in the morning or evening, that's when the light is best. The time when the sun gives golden rays is called the golden hour. It is a magical time in the meadow. Here are the themes I present below.