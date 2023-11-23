"My favorite movie. I’m not a violent guy, this aspect has nothing to do with me, but there is this self-destructive nature, this pushing yourself to your limit until you break, it’s something that fascinates me. I feel that there are these two sides of me always fighting, the rational side and the more impulsive one. I have a sort of inner Fight Club, we all want to be Tyler Durden, we all have him inside but we keep him under control because we don’t want him to come out.



The first time I saw it I had just broken up with my first important girlfriend, I decided to see this movie and it was a revelation: every scene seemed to be telling me to grow up. I tattooed the quote 'It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything': we need to get rid of the superstructures that society imposes on us, fuck everything off and no longer have any constraints, this is in some way the reason why I chose to be an actor. So choose Tyler Durden and you won’t be wrong."