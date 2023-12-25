ADVERTISEMENT

Very often, one image tells more than a thousand words. Based on pictures captured all around the world, we get a glimpse into other people’s lives. Thanks to a series of photographs by the Italian photographer Massimo Bietti, who travels the world documenting moments in different corners of our planet, we can gain a better understanding of other nations' cultures and lives. 

Today, we’d like to share with you a collection of photographs showcasing children from various parts of the globe. What makes Bietti’s photographs stand out so much is how natural they look. The images by the photographer depict real emotions, and without any unnecessary posing, they show the true essence of the portrayed subjects.

More info: Instagram

#1

Peru

#2

Peru

#3

India

#4

Papua New Guinea

#5

Papua New Guinea

#6

Russia

#7

Papua New Guinea

#8

India

#9

Malaysia

#10

India

#11

Russia

#12

Sri Lanka

#13

India

#14

Vietnam

#15

Papua New Guinea

#16

India

#17

India

#18

India

#19

Peru

#20

Peru

#21

Malaysia

#22

India

#23

Nepal

#24

Nepal

#25

Nepal

#26

Nepal

#27

Cambodia

#28

India

#29

Malaysia

#30

India

#31

India

#32

India

#33

Ethiopia

#34

India

#35

India

#36

Solomon Islands

#37

Vanuatu

#38

Vanuatu

#39

Nepal

#40

Ethiopia

#41

Japan

#42

Cambodia

#43

India

#44

Solomon Islands

#45

Vanuatu

