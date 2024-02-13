“Back To The Future”: 40 Photo Recreations By Irina WerningInterview With Artist
Irina Werning is a freelance photojournalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina who specializes in personal long-term projects. Her journey into the world of photography began in her 30s when she got her first camera. Since then, she has passionately captured stories through her lens.
In 2011, Werning started a photography project "Back to the Future" which focused on recreating old photographs of people in their current lives. The photographer asked her subjects to find old photos of themselves and then replicate the same scene, pose, and clothing as closely as possible. She captured these images side by side, showing the contrast between the past and the present.
"I love old photos. I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. Most of us are fascinated by their retro look but to me, it’s imagining how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today… In 2011, I decided to actually do this. So, with my camera, I started inviting people to go back to their future," Werning writes on her website.
Christoph, 1990-2011, Berlin
We reached out to Werning to learn more about her creative process and herself. "Back to the Future" started in 2011 and gained widespread attention, leading to exhibitions and publications around the world. The photographer shared that it was an exciting project. "I shot 600 pictures in 43 countries. It was like a crash course in fashion, history, culture, anatomy, and the art of making friends."
Lukas, 1980-2012, Berlin
Zubrano Family, 1999-2011, Buenos Aires
Werning told us that the idea for this project struck her while strolling through the streets of Buenos Aires with a friend. "He had tasked me with scanning his mother's wedding negatives, and as we walked, he pointed out the exact spot where one of my favorite pictures had been taken. It was this peculiar accidental shot of his mother beside a trash heap on her way to the church for her wedding. Standing there, I thought, 'What if I recreate this moment? Same location, lighting, and clothes.' Her response? A resounding 'No, thanks.'"
Mechi, 1990-2012, Buenos Aires
Ben, 1980-2012, Berlin
Some pictures require bravery and a desire to revisit old childhood days. Looking at all the shots, we were wondering how Werning found her subjects. The photographer explained, "I used my website as a platform to announce the countries I planned to visit, prompting people to send me their pictures via email."
Rosana, Marcela And Rodrigo, 1982-2012, Rio De Janeiro
Cristina, 1993-2012, Caracas
Werning shared that she's still in touch with the people she photographed and is waiting for some years to go by to shoot the third picture.
At the moment, the photographer is in the final stages of a long-term project focusing on women with long hair in Latin America. "It’s a story about culture and tradition and the beauty of my country and the whole region." For further exploration of Werning's portfolio, visit her website!