ADVERTISEMENT

Irina Werning is a freelance photojournalist from Buenos Aires, Argentina who specializes in personal long-term projects. Her journey into the world of photography began in her 30s when she got her first camera. Since then, she has passionately captured stories through her lens.

In 2011, Werning started a photography project "Back to the Future" which focused on recreating old photographs of people in their current lives. The photographer asked her subjects to find old photos of themselves and then replicate the same scene, pose, and clothing as closely as possible. She captured these images side by side, showing the contrast between the past and the present.

"I love old photos. I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. Most of us are fascinated by their retro look but to me, it’s imagining how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today… In 2011, I decided to actually do this. So, with my camera, I started inviting people to go back to their future," Werning writes on her website.

More info: irinawerning.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Christoph, 1990-2011, Berlin

Christoph, 1990-2011, Berlin

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Werning to learn more about her creative process and herself. "Back to the Future" started in 2011 and gained widespread attention, leading to exhibitions and publications around the world. The photographer shared that it was an exciting project. "I shot 600 pictures in 43 countries. It was like a crash course in fashion, history, culture, anatomy, and the art of making friends."
#2

Lukas, 1980-2012, Berlin

Lukas, 1980-2012, Berlin

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Zubrano Family, 1999-2011, Buenos Aires

Zubrano Family, 1999-2011, Buenos Aires

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Werning told us that the idea for this project struck her while strolling through the streets of Buenos Aires with a friend. "He had tasked me with scanning his mother's wedding negatives, and as we walked, he pointed out the exact spot where one of my favorite pictures had been taken. It was this peculiar accidental shot of his mother beside a trash heap on her way to the church for her wedding. Standing there, I thought, 'What if I recreate this moment? Same location, lighting, and clothes.' Her response? A resounding 'No, thanks.'"
#4

Mechi, 1990-2012, Buenos Aires

Mechi, 1990-2012, Buenos Aires

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Ben, 1980-2012, Berlin

Ben, 1980-2012, Berlin

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Some pictures require bravery and a desire to revisit old childhood days. Looking at all the shots, we were wondering how Werning found her subjects. The photographer explained, "I used my website as a platform to announce the countries I planned to visit, prompting people to send me their pictures via email."
#6

Rosana, Marcela And Rodrigo, 1982-2012, Rio De Janeiro

Rosana, Marcela And Rodrigo, 1982-2012, Rio De Janeiro

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Cristina, 1993-2012, Caracas

Cristina, 1993-2012, Caracas

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Werning shared that she's still in touch with the people she photographed and is waiting for some years to go by to shoot the third picture.

At the moment, the photographer is in the final stages of a long-term project focusing on women with long hair in Latin America. "It’s a story about culture and tradition and the beauty of my country and the whole region." For further exploration of Werning's portfolio, visit her website!
#8

Edwin, 1990-2012, Accra

Edwin, 1990-2012, Accra

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Snorri, 1991-2012, Reykjavik

Snorri, 1991-2012, Reykjavik

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Rikke, 1972-2011, Copenhagen

Rikke, 1972-2011, Copenhagen

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Carol, 1988-2012, Berlin

Carol, 1988-2012, Berlin

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Duquesa De Alba, 1931-2012, Madrid

Duquesa De Alba, 1931-2012, Madrid

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Javier And Jaime, 1976-2012, Madrid

Javier And Jaime, 1976-2012, Madrid

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Leanne, 1982-2011, New York

Leanne, 1982-2011, New York

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Vietinghoff Sisters, 1982-2012, Berlin

Vietinghoff Sisters, 1982-2012, Berlin

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Mickey Mouse, 1989-2012, Disneyland Paris

Mickey Mouse, 1989-2012, Disneyland Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Nelhe, 1980-2012, Hamburg

Nelhe, 1980-2012, Hamburg

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Orna And Sharon, 1985-2012, Tel Aviv

Orna And Sharon, 1985-2012, Tel Aviv

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Ismael And Cindy, 1994-2012, Santiago De Chile

Ismael And Cindy, 1994-2012, Santiago De Chile

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Devoto, 1990-2011, Buenos Aires

Devoto, 1990-2011, Buenos Aires

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Mazarine, 1976-2012, Paris

Mazarine, 1976-2012, Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Giorgio, 1982-2011, Paris

Giorgio, 1982-2011, Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Sarah And Jim, 1988-2011, Boston

Sarah And Jim, 1988-2011, Boston

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Kristin And Birta, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

Kristin And Birta, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Shahar And Mor, 1992-2011, Jerusalem

Shahar And Mor, 1992-2011, Jerusalem

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Margot, 1980-2012, Reykjavik

Margot, 1980-2012, Reykjavik

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sucharita, 1981-2011, Mumbai

Sucharita, 1981-2011, Mumbai

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Valy, Herdis And Gudny, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

Valy, Herdis And Gudny, 1993-2012, Reykjavik

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Cayetano, 1965-2013, Madrid

Cayetano, 1965-2013, Madrid

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Isaac, 1991-2011, New York

Isaac, 1991-2011, New York

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Lali, 1978-2012, Buenos Aires

Lali, 1978-2012, Buenos Aires

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Parents, 1970-2012, Buenos Aires

Parents, 1970-2012, Buenos Aires

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Ran, 1988-2012, Tel Aviv

Ran, 1988-2012, Tel Aviv

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Domenica, 1985-2012, Mexico

Domenica, 1985-2012, Mexico

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Malu And Simone, 1997-2012, Disneyland Paris

Malu And Simone, 1997-2012, Disneyland Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Damian And Athis, 1992-2012, Disneyland Paris

Damian And Athis, 1992-2012, Disneyland Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Emi, 1992-2012, Tel Aviv

Emi, 1992-2012, Tel Aviv

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Mariane, 1985-2012, San Paulo

Mariane, 1985-2012, San Paulo

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Yiking Li, 1994-2011, Connecticut

Yiking Li, 1994-2011, Connecticut

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Nadal, 2012, Paris

Nadal, 2012, Paris

Irina Werning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!