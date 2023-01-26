Hey, I am Anne, a professional dog photographer from Austria. I live in a really beautiful region called Salzkammergut with many lakes and mountains. I have always been really close to nature and animals. Therefore, my goal since I started with dog photography was to capture the beauty of nature combined with dogs. In the last few years, I traveled a lot with my own two rescued dogs, called Yuri and Finn, to take photos of them in other beautiful countries like Norway, Italy, Switzerland and so on. If you are curious about our adventures you will find more about them in my previous post.

I visited so many breathtaking places with Yuri and Finn but still, there was one big dream: TO TAKE PHOTOS OF DOGS IN ICELAND. Sadly with my own dogs, it's not possible due to quarantine restrictions. So I searched for dog models and found the best dog owners and dogs who made such a huge effort to help me. Therefore, I dedicated this post to the amazing dog owners and their fantastic dogs who made it possible to make my dream come true. Thank you a thousand times for everything.

One last thing I want to mention: the dogs were safe. Sometimes photos may look a bit dangerous because of the chosen perspective and so on - but safety for the dog is always first. I think I took thousands of photos - but here are my favorite moments for you. Enjoy fairytale Iceland with the magic of our furry companions. I am really curious, what's your favorite photo?

More info: Instagram | annegeier.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Magical Mood At Vestrahorn With Kjolle

Magical Mood At Vestrahorn With Kjolle

Report

8points
Anne Geier
POST
Barbara Ryan
Barbara Ryan
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my favorite! The reflection adds to the magic shown. BEAUTIFUL!

1
1point
reply
#2

Little Ice Bear Húgó At Diamond Beach

Little Ice Bear Húgó At Diamond Beach

Report

7points
Anne Geier
POST
#3

Burning Sky At Dyrhólaey

Burning Sky At Dyrhólaey

Report

7points
Anne Geier
POST
#4

Somewhere Over The Rainbow - Beautiful Húgó

Somewhere Over The Rainbow - Beautiful Húgó

Report

6points
Anne Geier
POST
Deppression
Deppression
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doggo is the gold at the end of the rainbow

1
1point
reply
#5

Sundown At Reynisfjara With Ynia

Sundown At Reynisfjara With Ynia

Report

6points
Anne Geier
POST
Bi Frog
Bi Frog
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of dog is that? Mixed breed maybe?

0
0points
reply
#6

Impressive Skógafoss

Impressive Skógafoss

Report

5points
Anne Geier
POST
#7

Hidden Waterfall At Þakgil

Hidden Waterfall At Þakgil

Report

5points
Anne Geier
POST
#8

A Place Full Of Magic - Jökulsárlón

A Place Full Of Magic - Jökulsárlón

Report

5points
Anne Geier
POST
#9

The Sun Always Shines After The Storm

The Sun Always Shines After The Storm

Report

5points
Anne Geier
POST
#10

Húgó In Front Of Seljalandsfoss

Húgó In Front Of Seljalandsfoss

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#11

Freyja In The Endless Dreamy Mossy Fields

Freyja In The Endless Dreamy Mossy Fields

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#12

Nora At Blue Lagoon

Nora At Blue Lagoon

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#13

Blue Hours At The Black Beach

Blue Hours At The Black Beach

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#14

Ice Cave Near Katla

Ice Cave Near Katla

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#15

The Last Sunray - Ynia

The Last Sunray - Ynia

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#16

Sansa At Jökulsárlón

Sansa At Jökulsárlón

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#17

Red Stones Of Rauðhólar

Red Stones Of Rauðhólar

Report

4points
Anne Geier
POST
#18

The Best Artist Is Nature Itself

The Best Artist Is Nature Itself

Report

3points
Anne Geier
POST
Barbara Ryan
Barbara Ryan
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like this gorgeous doggo is conversating with a mountain troll.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Morning Dust At Blue Lagoon

Morning Dust At Blue Lagoon

Report

3points
Anne Geier
POST
Deppression
Deppression
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could go to places like this

0
0points
reply
#20

Kíra And Húgó

Kíra And Húgó

Report

3points
Anne Geier
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Big Waves At The Black Beach

Big Waves At The Black Beach

Report

3points
Anne Geier
POST
Deppression
Deppression
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know places like this existed 😮

0
0points
reply
#22

Eva On The Ice Blocks

Eva On The Ice Blocks

Report

3points
Anne Geier
POST
#23

Black Columns And Lotta

Black Columns And Lotta

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#24

Myrkvi At Fairytale Gljúfrabúi

Myrkvi At Fairytale Gljúfrabúi

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
Deppression
Deppression
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of these look like something out of a dream

0
0points
reply
#25

Camouflage - Sólheimajökull

Camouflage - Sólheimajökull

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#26

Close To Katla

Close To Katla

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#27

Sunrise At Reynisfjara

Sunrise At Reynisfjara

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#28

A Field Of Ice

A Field Of Ice

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#29

Little Lion King - Mr. Fayro In Front Of Kvernufoss

Little Lion King - Mr. Fayro In Front Of Kvernufoss

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#30

Action With Rökkvi At The Black Beach

Action With Rökkvi At The Black Beach

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Misty Mood At The Blue Lagoon

Misty Mood At The Blue Lagoon

Report

2points
Anne Geier
POST
#32

Blue Sky Above Iceland

Blue Sky Above Iceland

Report

1point
Anne Geier
POST
#33

Volcano Meets Ice And Einstök

Volcano Meets Ice And Einstök

Report

0points
Anne Geier
POST
#34

Húgó At Skógafoss

Húgó At Skógafoss

Report

0points
Anne Geier
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!