Pareidolia. What started out as a simple pastime during holidays has developed into an ongoing hobby. Finding faces where there aren't any is called pareidolia. It is not a serious condition. On the contrary, I’d rather call it a creative talent!

Besides the obvious entertainment value of these pictures, I feel they also symbolize and encourage a creative, magical view of the world. To me, this ‘seeing faces’ also resonates with folkloristic stories about the Hidden People (elves, trolls, etc.) Being able to see these faces is being able to see the wonder and the mysteries of the world!

More info: Facebook | jeroenschipper.info

#1

Baker

Jeroen Schipper
#2

'what? You're Still Smoking?!'

Jeroen Schipper
#3

Jeroen Schipper
#4

Jeroen Schipper
#5

Twins

Jeroen Schipper
#6

The Sweetest Face

Jeroen Schipper
#7

Jeroen Schipper
#8

Jeroen Schipper
#9

Straight From Cars

Jeroen Schipper
#10

Jeroen Schipper
#11

Jeroen Schipper
#12

Tribal Mask

Jeroen Schipper
#13

Mr. Moustache

Jeroen Schipper
#14

Gonzo The Great!

Jeroen Schipper
#15

My Lips Are... Eh... Locked

Jeroen Schipper
#16

Glass Head

Jeroen Schipper
#17

Alien

Jeroen Schipper
#18

The Scream

Jeroen Schipper
#19

Beach Head

Jeroen Schipper
#20

Jeroen Schipper
#21

Jeroen Schipper
#22

Sad Samurai Water Tower

Jeroen Schipper
#23

Jeroen Schipper
#24

Pinocchio

Jeroen Schipper
#25

Ouch!

Jeroen Schipper
#26

Jeroen Schipper
#27

Jeroen Schipper
#28

Hawkeye

Jeroen Schipper
#29

Jeroen Schipper
#30

Laughing Witch

Jeroen Schipper
