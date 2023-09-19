Among my photos are numerous shots of destroyed fences, houses, military equipment, and stories of individuals affected by the conflict.

Film photography, however, has always held a special place for me. The inability to immediately see the results and the limitation on attempts make these photos unique and more precious in my eyes. While I could easily have taken similar shots with a digital camera and later combined them in post-production, they wouldn't carry the same uniqueness.

In the summer of 2022, I discovered the double exposure technique when I acquired a Canon A-1 camera. This technical feature inspired the idea, and upon seeing the results, these photo compositions began to convey a deeper meaning. They symbolize how the volunteers allow the stories and experiences of local residents to pass through them, just like the holes in their silhouettes. I had no preconceived plan to align the cracks and holes in fences with specific silhouettes, but the way they harmonized naturally struck me as remarkably powerful.