“Petty” Woman Takes Revenge On “Ungrateful” Relative By Secretly Canceling Their Christmas Trip
Family can turn Christmas from merry to messy in the blink of an eye, and Reddit user GMEm8m3loosemymind knows this all too well.
After reconciling with a difficult relative, the woman said she went flat out for the holidays and gifted them a dream vacation.
However, she claimed it was met with passive-aggressive comments and a general lack of appreciation and reciprocation. So, she decided to embrace her petty side and take back the present she thought the person no longer deserved.
Experiences, and not things, can be the most meaningful gifts
But this woman’s thoughtful holiday gesture turned sour due to the recipient’s ungrateful behavior
