“Am I The Jerk For Returning The Dress My Daughter’s Mom Sent To Her To Wear At My Wedding?”
Life after an unsuccessful marriage can sometimes be troublesome. Quite often the difficulties are related to the actions of one’s ex-partner. Especially when there are children involved.
Redditor u/Throwaway2119766 opened up about it to the AITA community. His ex-wife bought a dress for their daughter to wear at his upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, the clothing was not appropriate for the occasion, nor to the daughter’s liking. Therefore, dad returned the dress, which ended in a huge fight with the ex and left him wondering if he’s a jerk.
Ending a marriage doesn’t always mean cutting all ties with the ex-partner, which can lead to drama in the future
Image credits: vmiregolda (not the actual photo)
This groom-to-be had to resolve wedding-related problems caused by his ex-wife, who got their daughter involved in it, too
Image credits: SUPITNAN (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Throwaway2119766