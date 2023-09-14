This summer was terrifyingly hot. Many countries in the Northern Hemisphere were plagued by extreme heatwaves that broke all the records. A lot of people also suffered from the consequences of that heat – excessive rain that caused flooding and droughts that helped fires swallow up huge expanses of land.

With summer temperatures increasing every year, many pet owners are getting more and more concerned, too. This year, a lot of them were forced to consider how to keep their four-legged buddies safe during extreme heat.

The list below shows the most ingenious pet attempts to fight the heat. From licking ice cubes to hiding in fridges, pets are using many creative ways to stay cool.

#1

What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?

What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?

Butcher_Pete2 Report

20points
POST

Of course, when it comes to heat, pets cannot save themselves. They do need our help to manage such high temperatures.

First things first—it’s important to keep your pets inside. This is somewhat easier with cats who do not need much daily exercise. As for dogs, you’ll have to be more prepared.

Start by planning your walks. Try limiting them to 15 minutes and only go out in the morning, before the heat reaches its peak, and in the evening, when it subsides. This is especially important for short-nosed pets like French bulldogs and pugs, whose inherent difficulty breathing is made even worse by warm temperatures. 
#2

How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly

How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly

samanthahalpin Report

19points
POST
#3

The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off

The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off

SirMatero Report

17points
POST

The pavement often gets really hot during the day, and it can damage your dog’s paws. A good way to see if that’s the case is to stand on the pavement yourself—if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. 

That is why it is best to avoid asphalt and paved walkways when taking a walk and opt for a grassy area instead. If that is not possible, you might need to invest in dog booties to protect your four-legged friend.
#4

Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave

Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave

hell_on_heels Report

17points
POST
#5

It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today

It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today

PandaInvasion2k17 Report

16points
POST
#6

When It's Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth

When It's Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth

ramzan1488 Report

16points
POST

Staying at home can, of course, be a problem for very active dogs. Still, experts suggest to try to come up with indoor activities for your pet. This can be food puzzles, searching for hidden toys, and brushing up on or learning a new trick or two.
#7

Hot Day

Hot Day

9999monkeys Report

16points
POST
#8

That's My Pool But Not My Dog

That's My Pool But Not My Dog

nowornevermom Report

15points
POST
#9

Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days

Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days

SleightyAust Report

15points
POST

When heatwaves hit, always keep water in mind. That means taking a bottle with you when going for a walk and keeping the hydration up when at home. If you have a back yard or a terrace, swap out the outside metal bowl with plastic so that they don’t get hot in the sun. You can also fill up a little pool for your pet and see if it likes to take a dip. Make sure to place it in the shade, though, to limit sun exposure.
#10

It's Kinda Hot In Turkey

It's Kinda Hot In Turkey

Debtus_Suvlakus Report

15points
POST
#11

It's Too Hot Outside

It's Too Hot Outside

mark_it_zero_smokey Report

15points
POST
#12

And How Do You Spend Your Summer?

And How Do You Spend Your Summer?

bella_mur Report

14points
POST

You can also get a little creative when trying to help your pet cool down. Cold treats like pupsicles can help them stay cool from the inside. One can also invest in a special cooling body wrap, a vest, or a mat. Unlike fans, which are not made to cool down your pet and should not be relied on, they can provide some relief.
#13

I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?

I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?

quikthoreau Report

14points
POST
#14

Hot Dog, Cold Pillow

Hot Dog, Cold Pillow

Kedrico , Kedrico Report

14points
POST
#15

When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does

When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does

tofuwaffles Report

14points
POST

Believe it or not, your pets can also get sunburnt. Pets with light short hair as well as hairless ones are the most susceptible to it. You can provide protection by applying sunscreen to the areas where the fur is light or non-existent. Typically, that is the belly, groin, nose, and ears.
#16

She Does This When It's Hot

She Does This When It's Hot

ruke3645 Report

13points
POST
#17

My Friend's Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest

My Friend's Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest

GhostTurdz Report

13points
POST
#18

They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here's A Picture Describing Ontario's Heat Wave

They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here's A Picture Describing Ontario's Heat Wave

High_Flyin89 Report

13points
POST

Some owners think it’s a good idea to shave their dogs with thick fur when the temperatures climb as it might make it easier to cool down. However, this can be counterproductive as it exposes “virgin” skin to the sun. Instead, consult with your pet groomer and see what they would recommend for your pet’s coat.
#19

Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather

Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather

sinnersanctum Report

13points
POST
#20

It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday

It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday

rabexc Report

13points
POST
#21

Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day

Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day

reddit.com Report

13points
POST

Of course, cats and dogs are not the only pets that suffer in high temperatures. If you have a pet rabbit or guinea pig, you can wrap an ice pack in a towel and put it in their cage to rest on. You can also drench their greens you give them in water to provide more hydration or give them hydrating treats such as apple, pears, or celery.
#22

Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It

Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It

nanstein Report

13points
POST
#23

I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down

I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down

dapeanutgallery13 Report

13points
POST
#24

This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn't Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler

This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn't Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler

Suspicious-Guidance9 Report

12points
POST

Even if you take all the precautions, always keep an eye out for signs of heatstroke. Those can be anxiousness and restlessness, excessive drooling and panting when laying down, vomiting or diarrhea, abnormal gum or tongue color, unsteadiness or collapsing. Cats may also start breathing through their mouth. Rodents can get sleepy and lethargic, struggle to breathe, have fits, or fall unconscious. If you notice any combination of those, take them to the vet as soon as possible.
#25

My Cat's Favorite Pastime During Fan Season. He Licks The Bars, Bites, And Sometimes Hits With His Paw From An Overabundance Of Feelings

My Cat's Favorite Pastime During Fan Season. He Licks The Bars, Bites, And Sometimes Hits With His Paw From An Overabundance Of Feelings

Avdotiy91 Report

12points
POST
#26

I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave

I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave

Almighty_Egg Report

12points
POST
#27

This Is How He Deals With The Heat

This Is How He Deals With The Heat

reddit.com Report

12points
POST

All in all, high temperatures are no joke, so take them seriously. And maybe snap a picture or two of your pup cooling down in the pool for our next list!
#28

My Brother's Cat Didn't Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer

My Brother's Cat Didn't Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer

CoziestSheet Report

12points
POST
#29

Moomoo Is Experiencing Her First Ever Heat Wave. She Loves Chilling In Front Of The Fan

Moomoo Is Experiencing Her First Ever Heat Wave. She Loves Chilling In Front Of The Fan

kymmyy0 Report

12points
POST
#30

What's Cooler Than Being Cool?

What's Cooler Than Being Cool?

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
#31

He Can't Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy

He Can't Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy

Mommaween Report

12points
POST
#32

60 Lb Hot Dog

60 Lb Hot Dog

simplistic Report

12points
POST
#33

Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day

Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day

laregy3 Report

12points
POST
#34

Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way

Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way

HarleyVi Report

11points
POST
#35

It Was Too Hot, So He Found The Only Shade

It Was Too Hot, So He Found The Only Shade

SaltLakeCitySlicker Report

11points
POST
#36

When It's Really Hot In Switzerland, And Cats Need To Cool Off As Well

When It's Really Hot In Switzerland, And Cats Need To Cool Off As Well

mythmms Report

11points
POST
#37

Very Happy To Jump In The River After A Long Hot Walk

Very Happy To Jump In The River After A Long Hot Walk

WhiteWhenWrong Report

11points
POST
#38

My Golden Retriever Decided To Cool Off In The Mud While We Were Hiking. He Had Many Baths After That

My Golden Retriever Decided To Cool Off In The Mud While We Were Hiking. He Had Many Baths After That

drippinginflowers Report

11points
POST
#39

My Dog And Cat. He Always Let Her Chill There During Summer. She Never Thought She Couldn't Do So Though

My Dog And Cat. He Always Let Her Chill There During Summer. She Never Thought She Couldn't Do So Though

hyperantimony Report

11points
POST
#40

My Cat Enjoying Shade On A Hot Summer Day

My Cat Enjoying Shade On A Hot Summer Day

sadieellenorgrace Report

11points
POST
#41

Nothing Like A Cool Bath After A Long Day Chasing The Ball

Nothing Like A Cool Bath After A Long Day Chasing The Ball

EricArtr Report

11points
POST
#42

It Was Hot, And She Doesn't Actually Like To Swim, So She Rafts

It Was Hot, And She Doesn't Actually Like To Swim, So She Rafts

Kpayne78 Report

11points
POST
#43

There Was A Heat Wave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. I Turned Her Into A Dino Instead

There Was A Heat Wave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. I Turned Her Into A Dino Instead

Hardwell9 Report

11points
POST
#44

If It's Hot And I Open My Back Door, This Happens. I Don't Even Know This Guy

If It's Hot And I Open My Back Door, This Happens. I Don't Even Know This Guy

dogfish182 Report

11points
POST
#45

Baby Bella Cooling Down On A Hot Day

Baby Bella Cooling Down On A Hot Day

Pellinoreisking Report

11points
POST
#46

It Is Too Hot

It Is Too Hot

Whire Report

10points
POST
#47

A Local Rescue Just Posted This Picture Of One Of Their Fosters Suffering Through The Summer

A Local Rescue Just Posted This Picture Of One Of Their Fosters Suffering Through The Summer

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
#48

Summer Is Hot For All Of Us

Summer Is Hot For All Of Us

bbmlst Report

10points
POST
#49

Life Hack: Cool Your Butt Off On A Hot Day By Pressing It Against The Cold Door

Life Hack: Cool Your Butt Off On A Hot Day By Pressing It Against The Cold Door

_ThatSynGirl_ Report

10points
POST
#50

It's So Hot Out Today

It's So Hot Out Today

Isai76 Report

10points
POST
#51

This Is How She Cooled Herself Down

This Is How She Cooled Herself Down

Hughesjam Report

10points
POST
#52

My Hiking Buddy Stops To Cool Off A Bit

My Hiking Buddy Stops To Cool Off A Bit

MissyPeppers_Popcorn Report

10points
POST
#53

How My Dog Stays Cool On A Hot Day In Tucson At The University Of Arizona

How My Dog Stays Cool On A Hot Day In Tucson At The University Of Arizona

SnowboardBo31 Report

10points
POST
#54

Our Cat Confirming The Heat Wave In India

Our Cat Confirming The Heat Wave In India

Tech-Sapien18 Report

10points
POST
#55

Sometimes, You Just Need To Cool Down

Sometimes, You Just Need To Cool Down

jesbaker Report

10points
POST
#56

Toby Knows How To Keep Cool

Toby Knows How To Keep Cool

swimkid07 Report

10points
POST
#57

Skye Soaking Up The Last Bit Of Summer In The Lake Tahoe

Skye Soaking Up The Last Bit Of Summer In The Lake Tahoe

CHRISBROSEPH Report

10points
POST
#58

The Tail-End Of Summer

The Tail-End Of Summer

WhippetBowie Report

10points
POST
#59

Cozy Muffin. Heat Wave In Switzerland, And Only One Room Has An A/C

Cozy Muffin. Heat Wave In Switzerland, And Only One Room Has An A/C

UrFriendlySpider-Man Report

10points
POST
#60

My Boy Getting A Deserved Cool Down After Long Sunday Walkies

My Boy Getting A Deserved Cool Down After Long Sunday Walkies

dinger345 Report

10points
POST
#61

Cooling Down Outside

Cooling Down Outside

emmoney27 Report

10points
POST
#62

It's Really Hot At Home, So When I Opened The Fridge, Gary Jumped In And Now Refuses To Leave

It's Really Hot At Home, So When I Opened The Fridge, Gary Jumped In And Now Refuses To Leave

catniss_everpurr Report

10points
POST
#63

Hot Day In Ghana

Hot Day In Ghana

morriss1 Report

10points
POST
#64

Sweet Kitten Hiding From The Hot Sun On The Beach

Sweet Kitten Hiding From The Hot Sun On The Beach

Fit_Locksmith3120 Report

10points
POST
#65

First Hot Day This Year Calls For Sprinkler Time

First Hot Day This Year Calls For Sprinkler Time

No-Nefariousness8026 Report

10points
POST
#66

I Bought His First Cooling Mat. Does It Count As He "Uses" It ?

I Bought His First Cooling Mat. Does It Count As He "Uses" It ?

corgi_kobis Report

10points
POST
#67

Sometimes, He Sits There And Enjoys The Summer Breeze

Sometimes, He Sits There And Enjoys The Summer Breeze

jpotrz Report

9points
POST
#68

German Shepherd Takes Lazy Summer Afternoon Bath

German Shepherd Takes Lazy Summer Afternoon Bath

Mcbartho Report

9points
POST
#69

This Dog Enjoyng Pool In The Summer Heat

This Dog Enjoyng Pool In The Summer Heat

meatlover100 Report

9points
POST
#70

Lazy Monday From The Summer Heat

Lazy Monday From The Summer Heat

MistyCButler Report

9points
POST
#71

My Cat Probably Spends 99% Of Summer In This Exact Position In The Shade

My Cat Probably Spends 99% Of Summer In This Exact Position In The Shade

babywitch Report

9points
POST
#72

Hamster Cooling Down In Summer

Hamster Cooling Down In Summer

GraphiteCube Report

9points
POST
#73

Charlie Isn't Loving His First Experience Of Summer Heat

Charlie Isn't Loving His First Experience Of Summer Heat

KomodoDragon6969 Report

9points
POST
#74

It's Her Favorite Place To Be

It's Her Favorite Place To Be

Zapchic Report

9points
POST
#75

Shadow Enjoys Robbing A Few Licks Of My Ice Lolly On A Hot Day

Shadow Enjoys Robbing A Few Licks Of My Ice Lolly On A Hot Day

kayfrusciante Report

9points
POST
#76

This Is Harold. He Just Discovered That Fans Are Great When It's Too Hot Out

This Is Harold. He Just Discovered That Fans Are Great When It's Too Hot Out

espnman321 Report

9points
POST
#77

My Dog Found A Great Place To Cool Off

My Dog Found A Great Place To Cool Off

egomouse Report

9points
POST
#78

Kitties Sitting In The Shade

Kitties Sitting In The Shade

th94 Report

9points
POST
#79

Sleeping Ham. It's Super Hot At The Moment, So She Found The Coolest Place For A Snooze

Sleeping Ham. It's Super Hot At The Moment, So She Found The Coolest Place For A Snooze

Felipeh_Music Report

9points
POST
#80

Too Hot For Windows Down In Florida

Too Hot For Windows Down In Florida

Buttercup_Barantheon Report

9points
POST
#81

Found The Cold Spot For A Nap In The Heat Of The Summer

Found The Cold Spot For A Nap In The Heat Of The Summer

famitslit Report

9points