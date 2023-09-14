Beat The Heat: 85 Pets That Are Doing Their Best To Stay Cool
This summer was terrifyingly hot. Many countries in the Northern Hemisphere were plagued by extreme heatwaves that broke all the records. A lot of people also suffered from the consequences of that heat – excessive rain that caused flooding and droughts that helped fires swallow up huge expanses of land.
With summer temperatures increasing every year, many pet owners are getting more and more concerned, too. This year, a lot of them were forced to consider how to keep their four-legged buddies safe during extreme heat.
The list below shows the most ingenious pet attempts to fight the heat. From licking ice cubes to hiding in fridges, pets are using many creative ways to stay cool.
What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?
Of course, when it comes to heat, pets cannot save themselves. They do need our help to manage such high temperatures.
First things first—it’s important to keep your pets inside. This is somewhat easier with cats who do not need much daily exercise. As for dogs, you’ll have to be more prepared.
Start by planning your walks. Try limiting them to 15 minutes and only go out in the morning, before the heat reaches its peak, and in the evening, when it subsides. This is especially important for short-nosed pets like French bulldogs and pugs, whose inherent difficulty breathing is made even worse by warm temperatures.
How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly
The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off
The pavement often gets really hot during the day, and it can damage your dog’s paws. A good way to see if that’s the case is to stand on the pavement yourself—if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.
That is why it is best to avoid asphalt and paved walkways when taking a walk and opt for a grassy area instead. If that is not possible, you might need to invest in dog booties to protect your four-legged friend.
Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave
It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today
When It's Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth
Staying at home can, of course, be a problem for very active dogs. Still, experts suggest to try to come up with indoor activities for your pet. This can be food puzzles, searching for hidden toys, and brushing up on or learning a new trick or two.
Hot Day
That's My Pool But Not My Dog
Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days
When heatwaves hit, always keep water in mind. That means taking a bottle with you when going for a walk and keeping the hydration up when at home. If you have a back yard or a terrace, swap out the outside metal bowl with plastic so that they don’t get hot in the sun. You can also fill up a little pool for your pet and see if it likes to take a dip. Make sure to place it in the shade, though, to limit sun exposure.
It's Kinda Hot In Turkey
It's Too Hot Outside
And How Do You Spend Your Summer?
You can also get a little creative when trying to help your pet cool down. Cold treats like pupsicles can help them stay cool from the inside. One can also invest in a special cooling body wrap, a vest, or a mat. Unlike fans, which are not made to cool down your pet and should not be relied on, they can provide some relief.
I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?
Hot Dog, Cold Pillow
When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does
Believe it or not, your pets can also get sunburnt. Pets with light short hair as well as hairless ones are the most susceptible to it. You can provide protection by applying sunscreen to the areas where the fur is light or non-existent. Typically, that is the belly, groin, nose, and ears.
She Does This When It's Hot
My Friend's Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest
They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here's A Picture Describing Ontario's Heat Wave
Some owners think it’s a good idea to shave their dogs with thick fur when the temperatures climb as it might make it easier to cool down. However, this can be counterproductive as it exposes “virgin” skin to the sun. Instead, consult with your pet groomer and see what they would recommend for your pet’s coat.
Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather
It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday
Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day
Of course, cats and dogs are not the only pets that suffer in high temperatures. If you have a pet rabbit or guinea pig, you can wrap an ice pack in a towel and put it in their cage to rest on. You can also drench their greens you give them in water to provide more hydration or give them hydrating treats such as apple, pears, or celery.
Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It
I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down
This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn't Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler
Even if you take all the precautions, always keep an eye out for signs of heatstroke. Those can be anxiousness and restlessness, excessive drooling and panting when laying down, vomiting or diarrhea, abnormal gum or tongue color, unsteadiness or collapsing. Cats may also start breathing through their mouth. Rodents can get sleepy and lethargic, struggle to breathe, have fits, or fall unconscious. If you notice any combination of those, take them to the vet as soon as possible.
My Cat's Favorite Pastime During Fan Season. He Licks The Bars, Bites, And Sometimes Hits With His Paw From An Overabundance Of Feelings
I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave
This Is How He Deals With The Heat
All in all, high temperatures are no joke, so take them seriously. And maybe snap a picture or two of your pup cooling down in the pool for our next list!
My Brother's Cat Didn't Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer
Moomoo Is Experiencing Her First Ever Heat Wave. She Loves Chilling In Front Of The Fan
What's Cooler Than Being Cool?
He Can't Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy
60 Lb Hot Dog
Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day
Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way
It Was Too Hot, So He Found The Only Shade
Why would you take your dog on a hike when it's so hot his paws need protection. I saw an episode of Animal Cops where a couple called for help because their two dogs weren't coping with the heat on a long hike. One of the dogs died before help got there.