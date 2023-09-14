The list below shows the most ingenious pet attempts to fight the heat. From licking ice cubes to hiding in fridges, pets are using many creative ways to stay cool.

With summer temperatures increasing every year, many pet owners are getting more and more concerned, too. This year, a lot of them were forced to consider how to keep their four-legged buddies safe during extreme heat.

This summer was terrifyingly hot. Many countries in the Northern Hemisphere were plagued by extreme heatwaves that broke all the records . A lot of people also suffered from the consequences of that heat – excessive rain that caused flooding and droughts that helped fires swallow up huge expanses of land.

#1 What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?

Of course, when it comes to heat, pets cannot save themselves. They do need our help to manage such high temperatures. First things first—it’s important to keep your pets inside. This is somewhat easier with cats who do not need much daily exercise. As for dogs, you’ll have to be more prepared. Start by planning your walks. Try limiting them to 15 minutes and only go out in the morning, before the heat reaches its peak, and in the evening, when it subsides. This is especially important for short-nosed pets like French bulldogs and pugs, whose inherent difficulty breathing is made even worse by warm temperatures.

#2 How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly

#3 The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off

The pavement often gets really hot during the day, and it can damage your dog’s paws. A good way to see if that’s the case is to stand on the pavement yourself—if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. That is why it is best to avoid asphalt and paved walkways when taking a walk and opt for a grassy area instead. If that is not possible, you might need to invest in dog booties to protect your four-legged friend.

#4 Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave

#5 It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today

#6 When It's Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth

Staying at home can, of course, be a problem for very active dogs. Still, experts suggest to try to come up with indoor activities for your pet. This can be food puzzles, searching for hidden toys, and brushing up on or learning a new trick or two.

#7 Hot Day

#8 That's My Pool But Not My Dog

#9 Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days

When heatwaves hit, always keep water in mind. That means taking a bottle with you when going for a walk and keeping the hydration up when at home. If you have a back yard or a terrace, swap out the outside metal bowl with plastic so that they don’t get hot in the sun. You can also fill up a little pool for your pet and see if it likes to take a dip. Make sure to place it in the shade, though, to limit sun exposure.

#10 It's Kinda Hot In Turkey

#11 It's Too Hot Outside

#12 And How Do You Spend Your Summer?

You can also get a little creative when trying to help your pet cool down. Cold treats like pupsicles can help them stay cool from the inside. One can also invest in a special cooling body wrap, a vest, or a mat. Unlike fans, which are not made to cool down your pet and should not be relied on, they can provide some relief.

#13 I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?

#14 Hot Dog, Cold Pillow

#15 When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does

Believe it or not, your pets can also get sunburnt. Pets with light short hair as well as hairless ones are the most susceptible to it. You can provide protection by applying sunscreen to the areas where the fur is light or non-existent. Typically, that is the belly, groin, nose, and ears.

#16 She Does This When It's Hot

#17 My Friend's Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest

#18 They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here's A Picture Describing Ontario's Heat Wave

Some owners think it’s a good idea to shave their dogs with thick fur when the temperatures climb as it might make it easier to cool down. However, this can be counterproductive as it exposes “virgin” skin to the sun. Instead, consult with your pet groomer and see what they would recommend for your pet’s coat.

#19 Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather

#20 It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday

#21 Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day

Of course, cats and dogs are not the only pets that suffer in high temperatures. If you have a pet rabbit or guinea pig, you can wrap an ice pack in a towel and put it in their cage to rest on. You can also drench their greens you give them in water to provide more hydration or give them hydrating treats such as apple, pears, or celery.

#22 Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It

#23 I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down

#24 This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn't Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler

Even if you take all the precautions, always keep an eye out for signs of heatstroke. Those can be anxiousness and restlessness, excessive drooling and panting when laying down, vomiting or diarrhea, abnormal gum or tongue color, unsteadiness or collapsing. Cats may also start breathing through their mouth. Rodents can get sleepy and lethargic, struggle to breathe, have fits, or fall unconscious. If you notice any combination of those, take them to the vet as soon as possible.

#25 My Cat's Favorite Pastime During Fan Season. He Licks The Bars, Bites, And Sometimes Hits With His Paw From An Overabundance Of Feelings

#26 I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave

#27 This Is How He Deals With The Heat

All in all, high temperatures are no joke, so take them seriously. And maybe snap a picture or two of your pup cooling down in the pool for our next list!

#28 My Brother's Cat Didn't Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer

#29 Moomoo Is Experiencing Her First Ever Heat Wave. She Loves Chilling In Front Of The Fan

#30 What's Cooler Than Being Cool?

#31 He Can't Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy

#32 60 Lb Hot Dog

#33 Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day

#34 Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way

#35 It Was Too Hot, So He Found The Only Shade

#36 When It's Really Hot In Switzerland, And Cats Need To Cool Off As Well

#37 Very Happy To Jump In The River After A Long Hot Walk

#38 My Golden Retriever Decided To Cool Off In The Mud While We Were Hiking. He Had Many Baths After That

#39 My Dog And Cat. He Always Let Her Chill There During Summer. She Never Thought She Couldn't Do So Though

#40 My Cat Enjoying Shade On A Hot Summer Day

#41 Nothing Like A Cool Bath After A Long Day Chasing The Ball

#42 It Was Hot, And She Doesn't Actually Like To Swim, So She Rafts

#43 There Was A Heat Wave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. I Turned Her Into A Dino Instead

#44 If It's Hot And I Open My Back Door, This Happens. I Don't Even Know This Guy

#45 Baby Bella Cooling Down On A Hot Day

#46 It Is Too Hot

#47 A Local Rescue Just Posted This Picture Of One Of Their Fosters Suffering Through The Summer

#48 Summer Is Hot For All Of Us

#49 Life Hack: Cool Your Butt Off On A Hot Day By Pressing It Against The Cold Door

#50 It's So Hot Out Today

#51 This Is How She Cooled Herself Down

#52 My Hiking Buddy Stops To Cool Off A Bit

#53 How My Dog Stays Cool On A Hot Day In Tucson At The University Of Arizona

#54 Our Cat Confirming The Heat Wave In India

#55 Sometimes, You Just Need To Cool Down

#56 Toby Knows How To Keep Cool

#57 Skye Soaking Up The Last Bit Of Summer In The Lake Tahoe

#58 The Tail-End Of Summer

#59 Cozy Muffin. Heat Wave In Switzerland, And Only One Room Has An A/C

#60 My Boy Getting A Deserved Cool Down After Long Sunday Walkies

#61 Cooling Down Outside

#62 It's Really Hot At Home, So When I Opened The Fridge, Gary Jumped In And Now Refuses To Leave

#63 Hot Day In Ghana

#64 Sweet Kitten Hiding From The Hot Sun On The Beach

#65 First Hot Day This Year Calls For Sprinkler Time

#66 I Bought His First Cooling Mat. Does It Count As He "Uses" It ?

#67 Sometimes, He Sits There And Enjoys The Summer Breeze

#68 German Shepherd Takes Lazy Summer Afternoon Bath

#69 This Dog Enjoyng Pool In The Summer Heat

#70 Lazy Monday From The Summer Heat

#71 My Cat Probably Spends 99% Of Summer In This Exact Position In The Shade

#72 Hamster Cooling Down In Summer

#73 Charlie Isn't Loving His First Experience Of Summer Heat

#74 It's Her Favorite Place To Be

#75 Shadow Enjoys Robbing A Few Licks Of My Ice Lolly On A Hot Day

#76 This Is Harold. He Just Discovered That Fans Are Great When It's Too Hot Out

#77 My Dog Found A Great Place To Cool Off

#78 Kitties Sitting In The Shade

#79 Sleeping Ham. It's Super Hot At The Moment, So She Found The Coolest Place For A Snooze

#80 Too Hot For Windows Down In Florida