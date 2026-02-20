ADVERTISEMENT

Two months after Peter Greene was found lifeless in his Manhattan apartment, officials have revealed what caused his sudden passing.

Fans were left horrified by the explanation of what happened during his final moments.

“Sounds like he put his arms up in defense when someone pointed a g*n at him, and after they staged the scene,” one commented online.

Highlights Officials confirmed Peter Greene’s cause of passing two months after he lost his life.

The 'Pulp Fiction' star was found lifeless in his Lower East Side apartment on December 12.

After new details were released in connection with his passing, netizens refused to believe it was an “accident.”

“Translation: he knew too much and was going to talk,” read one comment online.

Officials confirmed Peter Greene's cause of passing two months after he lost his life

Peter Greene sitting in a leather jacket, looking serious, relating to discussions about his cause of passing.

Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Peter Greene was found lifeless inside his Lower East Side apartment on December 12.

A neighbor raised the alarm after hearing Christmas music coming from the Pulp Fiction star’s apartment nonstop for more than 24 hours.

After the landlord was alerted, cops arrived to conduct a wellness check and found the actor unresponsive with a firearm-related wound.

Peter Greene wearing a black coat at a film event, with fans stunned and confused by his cause of passing.

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Authorities confirmed this week that Greene accidentally fired his weapon at himself in the left armpit and damaged his brachial artery, which runs along the upper arm and supplies blood to the lower arm and hand.

On February 18, New York’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office revealed details about the 60-year-old’s passing, saying he lost his life due to a “g*nshot wound of left axilla (armpit) with injury of brachial artery.”

The manner of passing was deemed an “accident.”

The actor was found lifeless in his Lower East Side apartment on December 12

Peter Greene at an event, wearing a black shirt and jacket, with fans reacting to his cause of passing.

Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Peter Greene’s cause of passing due to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Image credits: JSmith__711

Tweet by Sue Diamond expressing disbelief over Peter Greene's cause of passing and doubts about the accidental narrative.

Image credits: sum109

Netizens wondered how the star, who appeared in almost 100 films and TV shows, managed to accidentally end his life in this manner.

“‘Accidentally,’” one commented. “Can someone explain it to me how you accidentally sh*t youself?”

“How do you accidentally shoot yourself in the armpit??” one asked.

Three men in leather jackets having a serious discussion outdoors, reflecting on Peter Greene's cause of passing confusion.

Image credits: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Others echoed similar thoughts, asking: “How does that happen on accident?” and “How is that an accident?”

“Peter Greene definitely did not shoot himself on accident… Why is it that all these celebrities that are involved in humanitarian projects (which are DIRECTLY connected to politics and SPECIFIC politicians) dy*ng in mysterious ‘accidents’???” read one comment.

“D*mn it’s de*th updates every two minutes now,” another said, in light of several stars like Catherine O’Hara, James Van Der Beek, and Eric Dane losing their lives in recent weeks.

"Either he was involved or he was silenced," one commenter wrote online

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Peter Greene’s cause of passing and fan reactions questioning how it happened by accident.

Image credits: infinitysim33

Tweet discussing confusion around Peter Greene’s cause of passing linked to mysterious accidents involving celebrities and politics.

Image credits: PhukyuuuReturns

Greene was mainly known for his stellar performances as a villain in several films.

He played antagonist Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) and villain Dorian Tyrell in The Mask (1994), in which he shared the screen with Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz.

The Usual Suspects (1995), Kiss & Tell (1997), Blue Streak (1999), and Training Day (2001) were other films that included memorable performances from Greene.

Peter Greene in a dimly lit scene, highlighting fans’ shock and confusion over his cause of passing accident.

Image credits: Miramax

The people close to him knew the actor for more than just his film credits.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” his manager Gregg Edwards told NBC News.

“But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

People close to him knew the actor for more than just his film credits

Peter Greene in a dramatic scene wearing a black suit and white shirt, related to cause of passing that stuns fans.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Peter Greene's cause of passing and fans' confusion about how it happened accidentally.

Image credits: PISSdPATRIOT

Edwards said Greene had a couple of projects in the works at the time of his passing.

One of them was Mascots with Mickey Rourke. He was also handling the narration for a documentary called From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.

The documentary was reportedly focused on the withdrawal of U.S. foreign aid through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including cut-backs on delivering humanitarian aid (like food assistance and disaster relief) to foreign countries.

Peter Greene sitting in a car, looking contemplative, related to fans' reaction to his cause of passing.

Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures

“He was passionate about shedding light on all the de*ths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID,” Edwards told Deadline at the time of his passing.

Calling him “one of the best character actors on the planet,” Edwards described the actor as “a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back.”

"He [had] a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold," his manager said

“He was loved and will be missed,” the manager added.

As per the latest data available from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the number of accidental passings from a firearm injury in the US was 463 out of a total of 46,728 passings from firearm-related injuries.

"Translation: he knew too much and was going to talk," read one comment online

Screenshot of a tweet by Mason Storm reacting to Peter Greene's cause of passing that stuns and confuses fans online.

Image credits: markgoesape

Tweet from NotSolWalker questioning if Peter Greene is in the files, reflecting fans' confusion about Peter Greene's cause of passing.

Image credits: NotSolWalker

Social media post reacting to Peter Greene's cause of passing that stuns and confuses fans.

Image credits: jewkins34499

Tweet discussing Peter Greene's cause of passing surprising and confusing fans, mentioning accidental death comparisons.

Image credits: _STRound

Screenshot of a tweet from Vanessa Di Renzo commenting on Peter Greene's cause of passing that stuns and confuses fans.

Image credits: VanyRichardson

Tweet from user Sweets Johnson replying to @alphafox with comment about guilty conscience after Peter Greene's cause of passing shocks fans.

Image credits: BootsPerkins

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing shock and confusion about Peter Greene's cause of passing among fans.

Image credits: SQUlDZ

Screenshot of a tweet questioning the delayed release of Peter Greene's cause of passing from an accidental gunshot wound.

Image credits: JoePhillip82430

Tweet from The Beckham replying to TMZ, mentioning someone who knew too much and was going to talk about Peter Greene's cause of passing.

Image credits: The_BeckhamNY

Screenshot of a tweet from Wolfshead replying to @alphafox, discussing Peter Greene's cause of passing and fan reactions.

Image credits: WolfsheadOnline

Tweet by R jenny explaining work on a documentary with testimony and evidence related to Peter Greene's cause of passing.

Image credits: remyjenney

Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning Peter Greene's cause of passing, sparking confusion and surprise among fans.

Image credits: ExitRowRoo

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Peter Greene's cause of passing and the timing of the autopsy report.

Image credits: GorfLlub71