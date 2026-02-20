Peter Greene’s Cause Of Passing Stuns And Confuses Fans: “How Does That Happen On Accident?”
Two months after Peter Greene was found lifeless in his Manhattan apartment, officials have revealed what caused his sudden passing.
Fans were left horrified by the explanation of what happened during his final moments.
“Sounds like he put his arms up in defense when someone pointed a g*n at him, and after they staged the scene,” one commented online.
Image credits: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic
Peter Greene was found lifeless inside his Lower East Side apartment on December 12.
A neighbor raised the alarm after hearing Christmas music coming from the Pulp Fiction star’s apartment nonstop for more than 24 hours.
After the landlord was alerted, cops arrived to conduct a wellness check and found the actor unresponsive with a firearm-related wound.
Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Authorities confirmed this week that Greene accidentally fired his weapon at himself in the left armpit and damaged his brachial artery, which runs along the upper arm and supplies blood to the lower arm and hand.
On February 18, New York’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office revealed details about the 60-year-old’s passing, saying he lost his life due to a “g*nshot wound of left axilla (armpit) with injury of brachial artery.”
The manner of passing was deemed an “accident.”
Image credits: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Netizens wondered how the star, who appeared in almost 100 films and TV shows, managed to accidentally end his life in this manner.
“‘Accidentally,’” one commented. “Can someone explain it to me how you accidentally sh*t youself?”
“How do you accidentally shoot yourself in the armpit??” one asked.
Image credits: Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives
Others echoed similar thoughts, asking: “How does that happen on accident?” and “How is that an accident?”
“Peter Greene definitely did not shoot himself on accident… Why is it that all these celebrities that are involved in humanitarian projects (which are DIRECTLY connected to politics and SPECIFIC politicians) dy*ng in mysterious ‘accidents’???” read one comment.
“D*mn it’s de*th updates every two minutes now,” another said, in light of several stars like Catherine O’Hara, James Van Der Beek, and Eric Dane losing their lives in recent weeks.
Greene was mainly known for his stellar performances as a villain in several films.
He played antagonist Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) and villain Dorian Tyrell in The Mask (1994), in which he shared the screen with Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz.
The Usual Suspects (1995), Kiss & Tell (1997), Blue Streak (1999), and Training Day (2001) were other films that included memorable performances from Greene.
Image credits: Miramax
The people close to him knew the actor for more than just his film credits.
“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” his manager Gregg Edwards told NBC News.
“But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”
Image credits: Warner Bros.
Edwards said Greene had a couple of projects in the works at the time of his passing.
One of them was Mascots with Mickey Rourke. He was also handling the narration for a documentary called From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.
The documentary was reportedly focused on the withdrawal of U.S. foreign aid through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including cut-backs on delivering humanitarian aid (like food assistance and disaster relief) to foreign countries.
Image credits: DreamWorks Pictures
“He was passionate about shedding light on all the de*ths that have happened around the world as a result of America dismantling USAID,” Edwards told Deadline at the time of his passing.
Calling him “one of the best character actors on the planet,” Edwards described the actor as “a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back.”
“He was loved and will be missed,” the manager added.
As per the latest data available from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the number of accidental passings from a firearm injury in the US was 463 out of a total of 46,728 passings from firearm-related injuries.
