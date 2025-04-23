“Never Read An Obituary Like This”: Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide’s Passing Sparks Speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide passed away at the age of 24, but her haunting obituary has sparked more questions than answers about her untimely end.

“I have never read an obituary like this,” the internet said.

The youngster appeared in 12 movies and TV series between 2006 and 2015, sharing the screen with big stars like Russell Crowe and Jessica Alba.

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide lost her life at the age of 24

Her body was reportedly found on a riverbank at around 4 a.m. on April 14, and she was declared lifeless at the scene.

Sophie’s passing is currently being investigated, and officials have not yet ruled out foul play, the police in Vermont told TMZ.

Her body was discovered close to a high school in Bennington on April 14. Autopsy results are still pending.

The police revealed that a man was found with Sophie when she was discovered unresponsive.

He is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and was not deemed a suspect or person of interest in connection with the child star’s untimely end.

Sophie’s raw obituary not only confirmed her passing, but also triggered widespread speculation about the cause of it.

The actress was found lifeless not far from a high school in Bennington, Vermont

The Vermont-born actress was described as “creative, athletic and wise beyond her years” by her family in their online tribute published last week.

She had big dreams of being an actress and “seemed happiest” when on a movie set, they said.

However, the obituary touched upon how the “kind and trusting girl” was often “taken advantage of by others.”

The young star’s obituary raised more questions than answers following her passing on April 14

“She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered,” read her obituary.

“Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

Despite those “roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations,” her loved ones, therapists, and law enforcement officers were “heartbroken” when “their efforts couldn’t save her from her fate.”

“She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her d*ath,” read the obituary.

“She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life,” the message continued.

The obituary concluded by stressing on the need to “protect” children and “do better.”

“Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better,” the message concluded.

Instead of gifts or flowers, the family asked readers to make a donation in Sophie’s name to RAINN—the largest US organization that works against mistreatment and exploitation.

Netizens speculated about the events that led to Sophie’s untimely passing

The news of Sophie’s passing sparked a discussion online about the dark side of childhood stardom. There was massive speculation about what may have led to her passing.

“I have never read an obituary like this. Am I the only one who thinks this is wild? Aren’t obits usually positive or at least neutral?” one social media user wondered.

“I read a lot of obituaries as part of my job and it’s surprising how often they acknowledge that the person was difficult/had a difficult time,” another said.

Some speculated whether she was “another victim of Hollywood.”

“Chid star ab*sed and couldn’t live with it. I’m willing to bet,” one said.

“That link to R.A.I.N.N. says some uncomfortable things as well,” wrote another.

“IDK who she is, but 24 is far too young for someone to pass away. RIP,” another said.

Sophie’s mourning mother revealed that she used to use illicit substances

Sophie’s mother Shelly told TMZ that the family is “very distraught and mourning.”

She revealed that her daughter was using illicit substances but did not have any bad experiences on movie sets.

“All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful on those films,” said the grieving parent. “She was always safe on those sets.”

Image credits: shellythegibson / Instagram

At the time of her passing, Sophie was with other people, the mother said.

“I can’t say definitively,” she said about the loss of her daughter’s life.

Sophie debuted as a child actress in the 2006 movie Bella and went on to star in Mammoth, An Invisible Sign and even the Biblical epic Noah.

“That charity being named specifically makes you think about battles she may have had to endure,” one said

