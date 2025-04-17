ADVERTISEMENT

New details shedding light on Michelle Trachtenberg’s tragic passing have emerged.

Nearly two months after the late actress was found unresponsive in her luxury New York City apartment, her cause of passing was released this week by the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

“So heartbreaking to hear,” a fan said following the update.

Michelle Trachtenberg was secretly battling a medical condition

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress was secretly battling a medical condition and was found unresponsive on February 26.

Her mother, Lana Trachtenberg, found her and called 911 at around 8 a.m.

Officials pronounced her lifeless at the scene, and no criminal activity was suspected.

Toxicology reports revealed that she passed away from complications of diabetes mellitus

The results of a toxicology report revealed that the 39-year-old actress passed away from natural causes.

She lost her life due to complications of diabetes mellitus, the NYC Medical Examiner’s office confirmed this week.

Michelle’s family reportedly objected to an autopsy due to religious reasons, and the medical examiner’s office honored their request as no criminality was suspected.

“We need a cure for this awful disease,” a social media user said

Fans expressed grief over the latest news, with one saying, “So she was a diabetic. That’s sad.”

“No one should be dying from diabetes,” one said. “Medicine has made so many advances. So sad.”

“Don’t believe it,” read one cynical comment on the news of her passing being ruled as natural.

“Rip gone too soon,” one fan said.

“Really getting tired of young people dying,” a social media user said

The Gossip Girl star never publicly spoke about her health struggles.

Insiders said she underwent a liver transplant last year and often complained about feeling unwell.

She “told friends she was struggling” in the last year and was “really, really down emotionally,” a source told People.

The actress “was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling,” an insider told the outlet. “She was “pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues.”

For months before her death, fans made relentless speculations over her appearance and claimed she looked unwell.

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition, no problems,” Michelle wrote on Instagram in January 2024, addressing the speculation. “Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar.”

Michelle underwent a liver transplant last year and was feeling “really down emotionally”

The comments section of her post paved the way for more speculation and assumptions.

“It is def. not aging … This is obviously sg that is not natural. I just wonder why is it so hard to say it out loud,” said one social media user.

“Concerned for yellow in your eyes, but other than that, you are a QUEEN, and you’re a wonderful human being who deserves love and joy,” another wrote.

Some theorized that cosmetic surgery was behind her appearance.

“You’re stunning, but you had buccal fat removal,” one wrote. “Your cheeks suddenly look sucked in, exactly the same way the buccal fat removal in the face/cheeks does to people. You’ve always been beautiful and still are, and there’s nothing wrong with getting surgery, but why lie about it?”

The Harriet the Spy actress shared a follow-up post to quell the rumors.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she captioned her post and asserted that she has “never had plastic surgery.”

“I am happy and healthy,” she added. “Check yourself, haters.”

The actress had been dating talent agent Jay Cohen since 2020

Since 2020, Michelle had been dating talent agent Jay Cohen, who was “a huge support system” for her, a source said.

“She was still together with her boyfriend, whom she spoke of highly and lovingly,” the insider Us Weekly in February. “They seemed to have a wonderful relationship.”

Following her death, photographer and media personality Amanda de Cadenet spoke about one of the last conversations she had with Michelle before her passing.

“I will not share the details of our conversation over the last 6 months,” Amanda wrote in her tribute to the late actress.

“But you knew that death was a high possibility, and I am only sorry that the outcome was not a better one,” she added. “…May your spirit finally rest.”

“Diabetes is such a silent battle for many,” a fan said after the latest update

