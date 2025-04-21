ADVERTISEMENT

“Jared Leto was a creep then and still is.” That’s how Allie Teilz, a 31-year-old American DJ, music producer, and model, began her explosive allegations against actor and musician Jared Leto yesterday (April 20).

What started as Teilz’s single social media post recounting her own experience with Leto in 2012 spiraled into an overnight movement to take him down.

Emboldened by the exposé, dozens of women and girls—some as young as 14—shared their accounts of the actor making inappropriate advances towards them in the past.

Teilz’s words went massively viral, galvanizing others to come forward with disturbing accounts involving Leto, suggesting a years-long pattern of grooming and calling for an end to his alleged “15+ years of being Hollywood’s most persistent predator.”

Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The allegations began with Teilz’s blunt and unsettling statement, which referenced an incident that took place more than a decade ago.

“You’re not really in LA until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage at an M83 show, in a kilt and a snow hat,” the DJ wrote in 2012.

Teilz was seemingly motivated to share her experience after hearing from an anonymous underage girl who was allegedly approached by the Oscar winner recently.

Image credits: allieteilz

Her post served not only as a way to share her experience but snowballed into a cathartic exposé by dozens of women who say they, too, were preyed upon by Leto when they were teenagers but were either too scared or starstruck to come forward at the time.

Image credits: allieteilz

For instance, one troubling testimony recounted an encounter when the accuser was just 15 years old:

“A girl from our high school had an older sister, 18, who was a model in LA. She spent the summer with her when we were 15. She came back with stories about hanging out with the Olsen Twins and making out with Jared Leto. She had pics to prove it,” the woman said.

At the time, she described feeling “jealous” and “in awe” of her friend, but over the years, she started to struggle with a harsh realization: “Why the f*** was a 30-year-old hanging out with and making out with a 15-year-old and her 18-year-old sister?!”

Brent Bolthouse, an actor and event producer, allegedly helped Leto organize parties “full of minors”

Image credits: allieteilz

Multiple accounts reference contact with Leto beginning at very young ages, with several citing situations involving secrecy, late-night calls, and invitations to private residences.

They allege the actor used his status as a celebrity and frontman in 30 Seconds to Mars to host parties full of underage girls, which were allegedly organized by Brent Bolthouse.

Image credits: allieteilz

The actor and event producer, described by the Los Angeles Times as the “overlord of the LA party scene,” was a close associate of Leto, with the pair being photographed together at several parties and events.

“Same. I was 16 years old, with my parents next to me when Jared asked for my number,” another woman recounted.

“He invited me to his house and introduced me to Brent Bolthouse, with whom I had a ‘fling’ when I was 17. He was 40 at the time.”

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Others went further and described being part of a “Bolthouse list,” composed in large part of underage girls selected explicitly by the producer to attend private parties hosted for Leto and his male friends.

“Can confirm, I was on the Bolthouse list and was invited to the parties, which I attended as a teenager,” the anonymous source recounted. “It had open bars, and only girls were invited. The only men there would be Jared, his brother, and party staff.”

“All the guests were young girls invited by Bolthouse.”

Leto’s misconduct has been referred to as a “well-known secret” in the industry

Image credits: Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

The massive influx of disturbing testimonials steeled Teilz’s resolve, who held nothing back, summing up the accounts as “29+ years of [Jared Leto] being a p***phile” before personally thanking those who came forward.

“Thank you for being so brave. Abuse grows in silence, and I want to do my part to make sure girls don’t have to experience what we did. You are amazing. Sending you so much love and light,” Teilz wrote.

Image credits: allieteilz

“You are so incredible. As a victim of grooming myself, seeing someone who isn’t afraid to call out predators and share love and support means everything,” one of her fans replied.

Teilz’s recent denunciation of the, in her words, “unpunished predation” by the actor brought long-circulated rumors about Leto’s alleged misconduct to light.

For instance, in 2018, actor Dylan Sprouse tweeted Leto directly, asking, “Yo Jared Leto, now that you’ve slid into the DMs of every female model aged 18–25, what would you say your success rate is?”

Filmmaker James Gunn replied soon after, hinting at Leto’s targeting minors being a well-known secret in the industry: “He starts at 18 on the Internet?”

Teilz’s posts resurfaced allegations of misconduct that have dogged the actor for years

Allegations of misconduct have dogged the actor for years. For instance, at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Leto presented Olivia Rodrigo with the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The then-19-year-old pop star was photographed with Leto backstage, prompting an immediate wave of concern from fans familiar with his controversial past.

“I hate this. Please keep her away from him!” one user wrote at the time. “Olivia, run!” another tweeted.

Image credits: Apple Music

Jared Leto has not publicly responded to Teilz’s post or the renewed allegations circulating online. Representatives for the actor have remained silent, and no formal legal action has been taken against the actor in connection with these claims.

Image credits: allieteilz

Still, for many netizens, the collective testimonies are too similar and numerous to ignore. Many hope Teilz’s post opened the floodgates, allowing the actor to face the consequences of his alleged actions.

“It’s time we stop pretending this is just a rumor,” one user wrote. “Enough.”

“Not so secret.” Netizens took to social media to express their disgust toward the actor

