Schitt’s Creek Star Catherine O’Hara Passes Away At 71
Schittu2019s Creek star Catherine O'Hara smiling while speaking at a microphone in an outdoor setting with blurred background.
Schitt’s Creek Star Catherine O’Hara Passes Away At 71

Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress and comedic force behind some of 90s Hollywood’s most beloved characters, has passed away at the age of 71.

Her passing was confirmed on January 30 by her longtime manager, who did not share further details.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

  • Catherine O’Hara passed away at 71, as per her longtime manager.
  • The actress rose from Second City and SCTV to become a defining face of 90s family cinema.
  • O'Hara was in the middle of a late career resurgence after the success of Schitt's Creek.

    Actress Catherine O’Hara has passed away at 71

    Catherine O'Hara smiling at an event, wearing a black blazer and brown shirt, famous Schitt’s Creek star.

    Catherine O'Hara smiling at an event, wearing a black blazer and brown shirt, famous Schitt’s Creek star.

    Image credits: Getty/Tommaso Boddi

    Born in Toronto in 1954, Catherine Anne O’Hara was the second youngest of seven children in a working-class Catholic family.

    Her first performance was as the Virgin Mary in a Nativity play. After graduating high school, she worked as a waitress at the famed Second City Theater, where she was mentored by comedy legends like Dan Aykroyd and Gilda Radner.

    But not everyone believed in her.

    Catherine O'Hara on red carpet wearing black sequined outfit at an Apple TV+ event, Schitt’s Creek star appearance.

    Catherine O'Hara on red carpet wearing black sequined outfit at an Apple TV+ event, Schitt’s Creek star appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Emma McIntyre/GA

    “He said, ‘Keep up the good work. Your day job, I mean: waitressing,’” she recalled of Joe Flaherty’s initial reaction when she auditioned. She didn’t give up, and within a year, she had landed a spot in the troupe.

    One of her earliest collaborators was Eugene Levy. The two would become comedic soulmates across decades of work, including their portrayal of Moira and Johnny Rose in 2015’s Schitt’s Creek.

    “My crutch was, in improvs, when in doubt, play insane,” O’Hara said in 2019. “Because you didn’t have to excuse anything that came out of your mouth.”

    O’Hara’s career skyrocketed after she portrayed Kate McCallister in Home Alone

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara with red hair and blazer talking on a green landline phone indoors.

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara with red hair and blazer talking on a green landline phone indoors.

    Image credits: IMDb

    In 1976, Second City launched its own television show: SCTV. O’Hara quickly became one of its defining voices, earning a reputation for her uncanny impressions and offbeat characters.

    Her first film roles came in the early 1980s, including Double Negative, After Hours, and Heartburn. In 1988, she made her mark as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.

    There, she met Welch, the film’s production designer and the two married in 1992.

    In 1990, she became a household name playing Kate McCallister in Home Alone, the frantic, guilt-ridden mother who accidentally leaves her son behind on Christmas.

    The film became a global phenomenon, earning nearly $500 million and instantly cementing O’Hara as one of the most iconic faces of 90s family cinema. O’Hara reprised the role in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara smiling and posing with a man in black suits at an outdoor event.

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara smiling and posing with a man in black suits at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    The bond between the Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister, and O’Hara was confirmed in a 2024 interview reported by The Express Tribune.

    In  it the actor recalled how he still called O’Hara “mom,” recalling that when they reunite, “she opens up her arms — she goes, ‘Son.’”

    O’Hara was in the middle of a late-career resurgence, with successful roles in Schitt’s Creek and Netflix productions

    Catherine O'Hara speaking at a podium outdoors, smiling warmly with trees and blurred background behind her.

    Catherine O'Hara speaking at a podium outdoors, smiling warmly with trees and blurred background behind her.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    Despite her growing fame, O’Hara never chased every role that came her way, taking special care to protect her family-friendly image.

    “I read scripts and get a gut feeling about whether I want to be a part of them,” she once said.

    “Do I want my parents to see this? I’d just rather stay home than do something I know is bad and have to defend it later.”

    In the 1990s and 2000s, she veered into the mockumentary field through her collaborations with Christopher Guest: Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration.

    In A Mighty Wind, she and Levy performed a haunting duet, A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow, that earned an Oscar nomination.

    But it was in Schitt’s Creek where O’Hara delivered the role that finally competed with Home Alone in terms of pop culture impact.

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara smiling, wearing a black sequined top and a statement turquoise necklace.

    Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara smiling, wearing a black sequined top and a statement turquoise necklace.

    Image credits: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

    As Moira Rose, O’Hara reached a new generation and, in the process, redefined how she was recognized in public.

    “I used to mostly get people named Kevin who’d come up to me and ask me to yell ‘Kevin!’ in their faces,” she said. “Now it’s mostly about Moira.”

    In 2020, that performance earned her an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

    O’Hara’s final screen role came in season 2 of The Last of Us, released shortly before her passing, marking the last chapter of a career that spanned more than five decades.

    “Heartbroken.” Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the beloved actress’ passing

    Tweet from Lauren expressing admiration and remembrance for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara after her passing at 71.

    Tweet from Lauren expressing admiration and remembrance for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara after her passing at 71.

    Image credits: gilmxres

    Elisa F expressing heartbreak in a tweet with a broken heart emoji, reacting to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara news.

    Elisa F expressing heartbreak in a tweet with a broken heart emoji, reacting to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara news.

    Image credits: elisa4000

    Tweet about the passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, expressing sadness and RIP message.

    Tweet about the passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, expressing sadness and RIP message.

    Image credits: FellyTheRed

    Tweet by user TelepathicClaude replying to @gilmxres, calling Catherine O'Hara a legend, posted January 30, 2026.

    Tweet by user TelepathicClaude replying to @gilmxres, calling Catherine O'Hara a legend, posted January 30, 2026.

    Image credits: TelepathicPug

    Tweet from user DUNK paying tribute to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, expressing RIP and calling her one of the greats.

    Tweet from user DUNK paying tribute to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, expressing RIP and calling her one of the greats.

    Image credits: JWDunkerley

    Tweet expressing sadness over the passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, calling her an icon.

    Tweet expressing sadness over the passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, calling her an icon.

    Image credits: NFTBruv

    Tweet discussing the unexpected passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara at age 71, expressing surprise and sadness.

    Tweet discussing the unexpected passing of Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara at age 71, expressing surprise and sadness.

    Image credits: DontFearAI

    Tweet tribute to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara highlighting her genius, humor, and unforgettable impact at age 71.

    Tweet tribute to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara highlighting her genius, humor, and unforgettable impact at age 71.

    Image credits: KhuboneLun93149

    Tweet from Caroline expressing sadness, reacting to news about Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away at 71.

    Tweet from Caroline expressing sadness, reacting to news about Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away at 71.

    Image credits: MsEconomist

    Tweet from user @hallecat2k4 expressing upset emotions in response to news related to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

    Tweet from user @hallecat2k4 expressing upset emotions in response to news related to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara.

    Image credits: hallecat2k4

    Social media tribute post showing sadness and RIP message for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away.

    Social media tribute post showing sadness and RIP message for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away.

    Image credits: TOConnor1212

    Tweet expressing sadness about Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away, with a white heart emoji.

    Tweet expressing sadness about Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away, with a white heart emoji.

    Image credits: vxdmnt

    Tweet expressing sadness over Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away, with crying emoji and timestamp.

    Tweet expressing sadness over Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing away, with crying emoji and timestamp.

    Image credits: OneHuma28278147

    Tweet expressing condolences for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, remembering her joyful and unforgettable impact on screens.

    Tweet expressing condolences for Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara, remembering her joyful and unforgettable impact on screens.

    Image credits: GrizemanI

    Alt text: Social media reaction expressing grief over Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing at 71 with multiple crying emojis.

    Alt text: Social media reaction expressing grief over Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara passing at 71 with multiple crying emojis.

    Image credits: icypitschy

