“I’m Not A Casino”: Person Furious Friend Wants To Keep $700 Jackpot He Won From Their Slot Machine
House parties can sometimes go south really quickly. You invite your friends, they invite theirs, and before you know it, there’s a bunch of strangers in your house. If you have something valuable, there’s always the danger that someone might feel entitled to “borrow” a thing or two.
In this case, money in an antique slot machine caused some drama. A person shared a story where one guest hit the jackpot on their old-school slot machine and demanded to keep the winnings. As the slot machine was more of a party trick for the owner, they refused. Drama and an almost-fist-fight ensued, and it was revealed later that the guest might have even tampered with the machine, making his “win” invalid.
A person owned an antique slot machine and allowed friends to play it from time to time
But when one friend hit the jackpot and won around $700, the owner refused to let him keep the money
The owner later gave more details about how much money was in the slot machine and why they were so mad
The OP also answered some burning questions from the commenters
Some people branded the owner as a jerk and said the friend won the money fair and square
Others said NTA: the friend should have gone to an actual casino if they wanted to win money
After the netizen posted their last update, it seems that the guest might have actually stolen the money
Might convenient additional posts. Has clearly been ripping people off for years.
What a scumbag. Maybe that last part about the guy hitting the slot machine to get the money is made up. You can't tell people who win small amounts to keep it and otherwise when it hit the jackpot. A casino would be in real trouble doing that, that jerk didn't seem to have any problem with keeping his friends'money when they lost. By the way a casino is not unhappy when sommeone wins, if nobody wins nobody comes at last. The updates make it even worse.
