“I’m Not A Casino”: Person Furious Friend Wants To Keep $700 Jackpot He Won From Their Slot Machine
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I’m Not A Casino”: Person Furious Friend Wants To Keep $700 Jackpot He Won From Their Slot Machine

House parties can sometimes go south really quickly. You invite your friends, they invite theirs, and before you know it, there’s a bunch of strangers in your house. If you have something valuable, there’s always the danger that someone might feel entitled to “borrow” a thing or two.

In this case, money in an antique slot machine caused some drama. A person shared a story where one guest hit the jackpot on their old-school slot machine and demanded to keep the winnings. As the slot machine was more of a party trick for the owner, they refused. Drama and an almost-fist-fight ensued, and it was revealed later that the guest might have even tampered with the machine, making his “win” invalid.

A person owned an antique slot machine and allowed friends to play it from time to time

Image credits: Louise Tollisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when one friend hit the jackpot and won around $700, the owner refused to let him keep the money

Image credits:  Marcelo Chagas / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The owner later gave more details about how much money was in the slot machine and why they were so mad

Image credits: Miguel Á. Padriñán / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SarahCreates / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IGAZmodel

Image credits: Crypto Crow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP also answered some burning questions from the commenters

Some people branded the owner as a jerk and said the friend won the money fair and square

Others said NTA: the friend should have gone to an actual casino if they wanted to win money

After the netizen posted their last update, it seems that the guest might have actually stolen the money

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

garyavekukk avatar
Gary Avekukk
Gary Avekukk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Might convenient additional posts. Has clearly been ripping people off for years.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
48 minutes ago

What a scumbag. Maybe that last part about the guy hitting the slot machine to get the money is made up. You can't tell people who win small amounts to keep it and otherwise when it hit the jackpot. A casino would be in real trouble doing that, that jerk didn't seem to have any problem with keeping his friends'money when they lost. By the way a casino is not unhappy when sommeone wins, if nobody wins nobody comes at last. The updates make it even worse.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
48 minutes ago

If he had lost would have you give him his money back without asking? And if those money were so important for you why you left inside?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
