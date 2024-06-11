“I’m Not A Casino”: Person Furious Friend Wants To Keep $700 Jackpot He Won From Their Slot Machine

ADVERTISEMENT

House parties can sometimes go south really quickly. You invite your friends, they invite theirs, and before you know it, there’s a bunch of strangers in your house. If you have something valuable, there’s always the danger that someone might feel entitled to “borrow” a thing or two.

In this case, money in an antique slot machine caused some drama. A person shared a story where one guest hit the jackpot on their old-school slot machine and demanded to keep the winnings. As the slot machine was more of a party trick for the owner, they refused. Drama and an almost-fist-fight ensued, and it was revealed later that the guest might have even tampered with the machine, making his “win” invalid.

A person owned an antique slot machine and allowed friends to play it from time to time

But when one friend hit the jackpot and won around $700, the owner refused to let him keep the money

The owner later gave more details about how much money was in the slot machine and why they were so mad

The OP also answered some burning questions from the commenters

Some people branded the owner as a jerk and said the friend won the money fair and square

Others said NTA: the friend should have gone to an actual casino if they wanted to win money

After the netizen posted their last update, it seems that the guest might have actually stolen the money

